Driving Innovation in IT Operations Management: Titanium X for OpenText Observability and Service Management Cloud

OpenText is at the forefront of this transformation, constantly innovating to meet these challenges

head-on.



With the latest releases in the OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 25.2 we are delivering advanced solutions that empower businesses to optimize their cloud environments, enhance service management, and pave the way for smarter, more sustainable IT operations. From integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities to improving network and application observability, the innovations in OpenText IT Operations continue to shape the future of IT service performance. Read on to explore the exciting advancements in CE 23.2 to CE 25.1 and how they are revolutionizing the IT operations landscape.

Get to know OpenText Service Management Aviator (previously IT Operations Aviator)

OpenText™ Service Management Aviator enhances IT service management (ITSM) by integrating generative AI into OpenText™ Service Management (SMAX) and OpenText™ AI Operations Management (Operations Bridge). It enables intelligent, human-like responses to user requests, leveraging a private, secure large language model (LLM) that ensures data privacy and trustworthy answers.

Key capabilities include:

Conversational AI for ITSM: A chatbot assists service desk agents, improving accessibility and issue resolution.

AIOps for IT Ops: AI-powered troubleshooting and root cause analysis, enhancing efficiency.

Deployment flexibility: Available for on-cloud and off-cloud customers.

Cost reduction and user experience enhancement: Reduces support costs while providing faster, more intuitive support.

With these AI-driven capabilities, OpenText Service Management Aviator streamlines IT support, improves efficiency, and enhances user satisfaction.

What’s new in CE 23.2?

Operating efficiently and responsibly is critical for optimizing future spending decisions. OpenText™ Cloud Management promotes financial responsibility, improves decision-making with intelligent insights, and reduces cloud bills. Customers can monitor their cloud spend with detailed granularity while optimizing cloud usage and significantly reducing cloud waste and inefficiencies.

Additionally, OpenText’s enterprise event and performance management software, OpenText™ AI Operations Management, is now available on the OpenText Cloud Platform. This marks a key milestone in providing a seamlessly managed service across all aspects of information management.

Embrace the Cognitive Era with CE 23.4

OpenText Observability and Service Management Cloud raises the bar for IT service performance by addressing cloud complexity, cost constraints, and staff shortages.

Key enhancements include:

Elevate Human Potential with CE 24.2

OpenText introduces OpenText Application Observability, addressing challenges in monitoring cloud-native applications. By leveraging OpenTelemetry, this solution provides deep application insights, enabling rapid issue detection and resolution. Seamlessly integrated with AIOps and ITSM platforms, this marks a new era in application performance management (APM).

Embrace AI Knowledge Work with CE 24.4

OpenText continues to innovate with OpenText™ Core Cloud Network Observability, complementing OpenText™ Core Infrastructure Observability and OpenText™ Core Application Observability. These tools provide businesses with end-to-end visibility into their cloud environments, enabling faster issue detection and resolution.

OpenText™ Core Cloud Network Observability: Delivers AWS and Azure cloud network discovery, monitoring, and traffic analysis.

OpenText™ Core Infrastructure Observability: Enhances root-cause analysis with multi-cloud and on-prem integration.

OpenText™ Core Application Observability: Provides OpenTelemetry-based application monitoring and integrates with network and infrastructure observability for a complete troubleshooting framework.

Additionally, OpenText IT Management Platform (ITMX) received FedRAMP authorization on September 11, 2024, ensuring compliance and security for U.S. federal agencies.

Accelerate Growth with CE 25.1

OpenText enhances IT visibility with Advanced Discovery of Networks for OpenText™ Universal Discovery and CMDB, offering deep insights into physical, virtual, and software-defined networks. This capability helps IT teams understand how network configurations support service delivery, reducing mean-time-to-repair (MTTR) and service disruptions.

Furthermore, OpenText extends IT visibility to Operational Technology (OT) and IoT devices by integrating with Microsoft Azure Defender, eliminating the need for additional discovery tools.

Empower Intelligent Remediation with CE 25.2

The exclamation point on the end of a 2+ year innovation journey, the CE 25.2 release enhances vulnerability management and workflow remediation through advanced integrations and AI-driven insights.

Accelerate vulnerability remediation with seamless Tenable integration in OpenText™ Automation Center: Quickly improve your security posture by effortlessly integrating Tenable or Qualys scanning data. Instantly import scan results to automatically identify and correlate vulnerabilities with required patches. Critical threats are prioritized through risk assessment and impact analysis. Automated coordination and job management ensure consistent remediation at scale, with insightful dashboards providing full transparency.

Distribute expertise with OpenText Aviator for OpenText AI Operations Management: Streamline workflow remediation with intelligent recommendations based on existing workflows and runbooks. OpenText IT Operations Aviator integrates custom knowledge bases, offering rapid insights for issue resolution across your IT landscape. Experts can efficiently review, update, and store remediation instructions, making valuable knowledge instantly available within events and tickets.

Don’t wait, upgrade now!

With cloud complexity growing and IT budgets tightening, upgrading to the latest OpenText Observability and Service Management Cloud releases ensures your organization remains competitive, cost-effective, and secure. From AI-driven automation to cutting-edge observability and sustainability tracking, these innovations empower IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than firefighting.

Don’t wait—embrace the future of IT operations today.

Want to see the full stories across OpenText for CE 23.1 to CE 25.2? There’s so much more to explore:

To learn more about Titanium X for OpenText Observability and Service Management Cloud visit our website.