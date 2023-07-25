Achieve Digital Success with OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.3

The importance of information for businesses cannot be overstated. Information serves as the lifeblood that fuels decision-making, innovation, and overall success.

But as it becomes more complex, organizations must find new innovative ways to intelligently scale operations as we move into a new, AI-led era in which the need to become faster, leaner, and stronger has never been more important to successfully stay ahead of the curve.

Guided by a 90-day cycle, the latest OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.3 empowers organizations to effectively leverage best-in-class innovations to gain a competitive edge by harnessing the power of data. By doing so, they can unlock world-class tools designed to empower informed decision-making, enhance productivity, assure compliance and security, drive innovation, and achieve better business outcomes in an ever-evolving business landscape.

I am delighted to bring you OpenText’s latest CE 23.3 update which builds upon an already robust and comprehensive suite of information management tools that can be tailored to meet the most specific and complex needs of our customers.

We have completed Project Titanium, our next-generation cloud strategy and roadmap, which has helped our customers speed up cloud-based digital transformation over recent months. Now we look to Titanium X as we commence our two-year journey to deliver AI-led, security-enabled, and sustainability-considerate innovations every 90-days. By doing so, OpenText commits to further helping customers overcome and futureproof against tomorrow’s most complex digital challenges.

This latest release continues to garner momentum and delivers key enhancements in cyber resilience, healthcare content management, upskilling, automation, and cloud readiness.

Below, let’s look at how we are transforming businesses of today into innovators of tomorrow.

Innovations in OpenText™ Content Cloud™

OpenText™ Content Cloud™ empowers our customers to work smarter by connecting people to digital content, enabling a work-anywhere, at any time, environment. CE 23.3 delivers several key innovations to further our smart, agile and secure cloud-based content management solutions.

For example, seamless collaboration is vital in a world still powered by a remote workforce. We have taken the steps to ensure customers can connect with personnel across the world – as and when needed – by bolstering OpenText™ Core Content, the next-generation SaaS content services platform. Designed to power a modern workforce, businesses can now embed automated governance workflows with Google™ Workspace to power a smarter digital employee experience. OpenText™ Core for Google Workspace fuels collaboration and content creation while seamlessly managing enterprise content management and governance, successfully supporting the needs of a global, modern workforce.

This CE 23.3 has seen the launch of OpenText™ Documentum for Healthcare, our new comprehensive, purpose-built solution designed to transform how the healthcare industry accesses, manages and shares regulated content for smarter patient care. With the emphasis on providing excellent patient outcomes, this new solution integrates clinical content management with a wealth of health and medical records, regardless of format or location. By doing so, medical personnel can gain access to a complete view of data sets from a single source of truth, allowing practitioners to spend their valuable time focussing on what’s important – the health and wellbeing of their patients. This new solution empowers health systems, hospitals, and large group practices to turn unstructured content into actionable data to improve patient-centered care, boost clinician efficiency and support better treatment decision-making.

In addition, to power the essential and seamless integration between unstructured content and patient records at the touch of a button, OpenText Documentum for Healthcare will be charged by a smart connector with EPIC EMR to give clinicians a complete, holistic view of critical information, enhance patient diagnosis, and put the emphasis back on patient care excellence.

Innovations in OpenText™ Business Network Cloud

As the world becomes increasingly connected, OpenText™ Business Network Cloud offers organizations of all sizes smarter connections, scalable integration and secure connectivity solutions to support the ever-changing needs of today’s dynamic business environment.

Our most notable enhancement in OpenText Business Network Cloud this CE 23.3 is the expanded coverage of OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance in preparation of the upcoming mandatory invoicing regulations for all businesses in Poland in 2024. Taxpayers will soon be obliged to issue and receive invoices via the National System of e-Invoices, Krajowy System e-Faktur (KSeF), under a new Polish mandate. We understand the complex intricacies involved in the implementation of new regulations, therefore, the latest update to OpenText Active Invoices with Compliance will always ensure watertight compliance while also intuitively digitize and automate invoice processing in tandem.

Lastly, we have reduced integration complexity and cost by leveraging a prebuilt integration adapter with Amazon Seller eMarketplace across selected solutions.

Innovations in OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud

Smarter security is vital in protecting critical and confidential information. OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud equips cyber-savvy businesses with resilient, real-time contextual threat intelligence at the click of a button.

I am delighted to confirm that OpenText™ Fortify on Demand’s latest FedRAMP Authorization through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) now includes software composition analysis, which further positions Fortify as a trusted solution by US federal agencies to help the government adhere to internal risk management policies and mandates.

Innovations in OpenText™ IT Operations Cloud

For decades, IT Operations focused on supporting employees. Then cloud and digitalization arrived, ushering in a sweeping new mandate – run the business, grow customer loyalty and cut IT costs while driving the business forward. But evolving from cost centre to value-delivery organisation with cloud complexity, IT costs and staff shortages can be difficult. That’s why OpenText™ IT Operations Cloud makes it easier for smarter digital operations.

In this CE 23.3, we continue to further disrupt the IT service management (ITSM) self-service experience by adding a private, generative AI virtual agent capability to OpenText™ Service Management Automation X (SMAX).

Designed to answer user questions naturally and securely, Aviator, our new private large language model (LLM) virtual agent, connects to enterprise content to deliver impressively human-like, contextually relevant responses to user requests.

Designed to transcend the service desk experience beyond its traditional function, Aviator enhances operational excellence, improves customer service, and creates more efficient, effective, and personalized interactions across various functions – such as HR, Procurement, IT, and more – ensuring users get the answers they need, when they need them.

With OpenText’s secure and private LLM, customers can be reassured that confidential and intellectual property stays inside their own network. As our LLM is private, customer data is safeguarded, and answers generated from the virtual agent can be trusted. Furthermore, Aviator reduces service desk costs by lessening the burden on tier 1 service desk agents and automates clever routing of tier 2 escalations to provide faster and smarter issue resolutions.

Aviator is now available as a technical preview, with the full release planned in October 2023.

Meanwhile, an OpenAI API connector is now generally available to help service desk agents troubleshoot technical issues and provide well-crafted conversational answers based on information that’s publicly available.​

Innovations in OpenText™ Analytics & AI Cloud

Even in its current form and with its limitations, artificial intelligence is already shaping everything from text and image generation to how we live and work. OpenText™ Analytics and AI helps customers – such as the Government of Canada – overcome data challenges by delivering smarter decisions and practical solutions, in real time with clear, instant insight.

With CE 23.3, we focus on equipping customers with the right tools to make data-driven decisions faster by unlocking high-performance analytics and insights from large data sets with OpenText™ Magellan™ BI and Reporting – Public Cloud, now integrated with OpenText™ Vertica. Embedded with the Vertica solution, businesses can harmoniously and logically implement business intelligence reporting, at scale and in the cloud, resulting in improved productivity and visibility across the organization.

Further innovations to OpenText Vertica and OpenText Magellan include:

OpenText™ Magellan Data Discovery™: OpenText Magellan Data Discovery now allows business users and analysts to quickly access, blend, explore and analyze data in cloud hosted storage – such as Amazon S3 and Google Cloud. Users can apply advanced analytics techniques to dismantle dark data (data collected and stored, but rarely used and/or forgotten, e.g., log files, inactive customer and employee data, etc.) hidden in object stores and unlock its unique insights.

OpenText Vertica and OpenText™ Magellan™ BI and Reporting integration: OpenText Vertica and OpenText Magellan BI and Reporting are now tightly integrated for high-performance data analysis and visualization. By doing so, this will enable customers to seamlessly define, deploy, and embed metrics and interactive reports, dashboards, and self-service business intelligence capabilities into any application. – ideal for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

In addition, the Next Generation OpenText Vertica will continue to help customers maximize their information advantage by combining the power of a data warehouse with data lakehouse capabilities through the data lakehouse integration with Apache Iceberg. By unifying analytics in one single source of truth, customers can access real-time data, at any level, across unlimited amounts of both structured and unstructured data – and without any limitations for smarter business decision making.

Innovations in OpenText™ DevOps Cloud

At OpenText, we continue to break new ground towards smarter DevOps, enabling organizations to develop and deliver software the right way, in the cloud, and at their own pace.

Let’s look at OpenText™ ValueEdge, our end-to-end, AI-driven DevOps and value stream management platform. A modular platform that covers an entire digital value stream, in this C.E. 23.3, the Application Delivery Management (ADM) team has focused on enabling better visibility across all shared environments within a single platform to gain better traceability of test coverage to avoid risk and improve data analysis – simplifying and improving every stage of the software development lifecycle. This will further support software delivery teams in multiple environments – production, pre-production, and testing, for example – to track progress, identify defects, and pinpoint issues to ensure they deliver quality when the release is completed. Now, customers will experience not only improved visibility, but also better traceability from the planning phase, through execution, testing, and deployment.

Other DevOps innovations included in this CE 23.3 release include:

OpenText™ LoadRunner Professional chaos testing expansion to support those who want to stay off cloud without compromising on the chaos testing experience.

OpenText™ ValueEdge Functional Test new comprehensive codeless design editor designed to empower users with advanced authoring abilities, including test parameters and advanced conditions, optimizing AI-driven codeless test generation.

OpenText™ ValueEdge Strategy “what-if” analysis planning tool for improved strategy-based and capacity-based planning, road mapping, agile planning and prioritization to balance between different investment scenarios.

Finally, a new European datacenter has been launched for OpenText™ LoadRunner Cloud in Amazon Web Service (AWS), Frankfurt, Germany for greater General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance and data protection in Europe.

Innovations in OpenText™ Developer Cloud

Providing a modern developer platform is essential to ensuring our customers’ continued business success. OpenText™ Developer Cloud lets developers act smarter by bring their ideas to life using powerful, developer-trusted APIs quickly and cost effectively.

In this CE 23.3, stabilizing the future of readily available COBOL developers was a priority as businesses continue to actively search for COBOL skills to support business critical application maintenance and modernization.

While COBOL is thriving, developers are difficult to find. At OpenText, we have taken steps to ensure the continued running of some of the most mission-critical applications within large companies across the world by investing in fresh COBOL-focused talent. With this in mind, we are delighted to launch a new Micro Focus™ COBOL Fundamentals course with digital certification, designed to tackle the IT skills shortage concern at its heart.

This new course is available free for any developer that wishes to learn COBOL. This new offering includes four-hours of in-depth video-based training as well as hands-on tutorials supported by community-based tools for COBOL development. Complete the course and earn your digital certification.

Also available in CE 23.3, a new Micro Focus™ COBOL syntax brings constructs common in other languages to COBOL, helping new developers maintain and develop existing COBOL applications. Now, customers can modernize COBOL applications by integrating with Java using this new syntax quickly and efficiently.

Furthermore, we have made additional advancements to our COBOL solutions to give developers the freedom to write unit tests for large applications, without requiring full integration testing. COBOL developers can now take advantage of modern development practices such as agile, DevOps and continuous integration (CI).

Finally, this CE 23.3 has made it easier to deploy, operate, and maintain modern, secure, zero-footprint host access with enhancements to OpenText™ Host Access for Cloud. Mainframe organizations are being tasked with providing continued modern mainframe access – including users who require access from a browser or mobile devices – while businesses battle increased costs and the complexity of managing desktop terminal emulation. OpenText has resolved this technicality and now offers Host Access for the Cloud with zero-footprint, browser-based host access. This solution – designed to be deployed on or off cloud – increases the ability to scale and with a higher availability.

Looking for more?

For more on all the CE 23.3 innovations, visit our blogs as our subject matter experts guide you on the right solutions for your business as you continue to digitally transform in the cloud.

Join us at OpenText™ World Las Vegas in October

Following on from the success of this year’s OpenText World EMEA, we will be hitting the road again in October for OpenText™ World Las Vegas.

Join our subject matter experts and industry trailblazers for in-depth industry insights, new innovations and trends, hands-on labs, insightful keynotes, and panel discussions on the latest and boldest in information tech as we reshape the future of business together. Pre-registrations are now open.