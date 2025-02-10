OpenText™ Core Content Management (Core Content) is a fast-deploying cloud content management solution that delivers simple, agile, and secure cloud-based content management. It integrates into crucial business process applications, including SAP® S/4HANA Public and Private Cloud and On-Premise, Salesforce, Microsoft® 365, and Google Workspace to maximize employee productivity, accelerate business processes and enhance governance. OpenText Core Content Management bundles now include OpenText Content Aviator GenAI assistant out of the box. A new Premium bundle also includes OpenText Core Capture and OpenText Core Signature. By integrating OpenText Core Process Automation (Core Case Management) customers can further extend the capabilities of OpenText Core Content Management to meet a wide variety of process needs – from case management to intelligent data processing and more. Learn about the most recent release.

February 2025: What’s new in OpenText Core Content Management CE 25.1

This release includes the launch of two new bundles: OpenText Core Content Management Express and OpenText Core Content Management Premium. OpenText Core Content Management Express embeds OpenText Content Aviator, a GenAI assistant, as an out-of-the-box feature at no additional cost. OpenText Core Content Management Premium also includes AI-powered SaaS content management along with digital capture and signature capabilities. Both new bundle offerings enable customers to manage the full lifecycle of their content with a SaaS solution more easily than ever before. In addition, this release includes two new business scenarios, bringing the total number of predefined configurations available to six. Customers leveraging OpenText Content Aviator can now enable chart generation through interactive chat. SAP DMS users can now integrate SAP DMS documents into OpenText Core Content Management Business Workspaces. Users of the Outlook add-in will see suggested Business Workspace and folder locations, simplifying the process of filing emails. A new review task is enabled in the OpenText Core Content Management workflow feature to facilitate collaboration. Customers can generate a detailed content audit log report to track how and when content is used and can also enable a new notification to receive in-app updates on selected documents and folders.

November 2024: What’s new in OpenText Core Content Management CE 24.4

OpenText Core Content Management now offers a library of business scenarios for common customer use cases. These predefined, out-of-the-box configurations reduce the time required to configure the solution. Business scenarios for sales, team collaboration, product management, and project management are now available, with additional configurations to come in future releases. In addition, this release includes enhancements for several capabilities. Customers who have enabled OpenText Content Aviator can now search multiple Aviator-enabled Workspaces or documents simultaneously. OpenText Content Aviator now also considers metadata in searches. The OpenText Core Content Management integration with Google Workspace now supports Gmail, enabling users to save emails as well as attachments directly into OpenText Core Content Management. The OpenText Core Content Management integration with Outlook now allows users to auto-generate and insert summaries of selected documents or Workspaces directly into emails, while also sharing a link to the source document. The Microsoft Teams integration now enables previews of Teams files within the native OpenText Core Content Management viewer.

What’s new in OpenText Core Process Automation CE 24.4

Ready-to-use templates for quick and effective process modeling

OpenText Core Process Automation CE 24.4 (Core Case Management) now offers ready-to-use templates designed to align with industry best practices, making it easier to quickly model processes for Sales, HR, Procurement, IT, and Legal use cases.

These templates empower business users to customize workflows and boost productivity without requiring IT support. Fully supported and regularly updated with each software release, these templates help streamline both simple and complex processes, allowing IT to deploy solutions faster and expediting time to value.

Customers can choose to build case applications using one of the available out-of-the-box (OOTB) templates or create applications from scratch. Additionally, existing OpenText Core Content Management customers can further enhance their experience with starter packs and proven best practices.

Industry templates for rapid process modeling

What’s new in OpenText Core Signature CE 24.4

Enhancement for a streamlined, secure signing experience

Password attempts: With the latest update, OpenText Core Signature 24.4 now strengthens document security by limiting password attempts to five. After five failed attempts, the document automatically locks, and only the signature initiator can unlock it to proceed with the signing process.

This update not only enhances security by preventing unauthorized access to documents, but it also improves server performance by avoiding an overload of endless password attempts. The document owner gains greater control and visibility, as only they can unlock the document after five failed attempts, ensuring a smoother and more secure signing experience.

Limited number of password attempts

Session time-out for anonymous users: To enhance security, documents will automatically lock for anonymous users after 20 minutes of inactivity. This feature prevents unauthorized access, allowing only those with a password or OTP (as applicable) to regain access, ensuring document protection without impacting ease of use.

July 2024: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 24.3

Functionality enhancements to boost efficiency

This release includes expanded functionality for multiple features including sharing, the Core Content Outlook add-in, and workflow capabilities. Core Content users can now search in related Business Workspaces. This release also includes updates to sharing functionality. Sharing is no longer restricted to users with full control permissions – users can now share any document they can view. Sharing can also be restricted to permit only named users to receive share links. Users of the Outlook add-in can now bulk file emails directly into Core Content in a single step. Outlook users can also create folders and attach Core Content files directly from within the Outlook add-in. Finally, there are several updates to workflow capabilities. Workflow templates can now include multiple document types, ensuring users don’t need to create the same workflow template for different document types. Task headlines can now include more context, and tasks can be dynamically assigned and reassigned to users based on their role within a Workspace.

What’s new in Core Signature CE 24.3

Enhancements for a more secure and efficient digital signing experience

Session time-out: To prevent security breaches, users will be shown a session expired pop-up after 61 minutes of inactivity. If no action is performed in the minute following the pop up, the user will be automatically logged out of the application. To continue, they will be redirected to the login screen.

Automatic reminders: Senders now have the flexibility to customize the interval at which automatic reminders are sent to signers for signing the document, ensuring timely completion.

u003cemu003eEditable automation reminderu003c/emu003e

Find out what’s new in OpenText™ Core Capture.

April 2024: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 24.2

Integration enhancements deliver added functionality

This release includes the launch of a new Outlook add-in for Core Content to allow users to save emails and attachments from Outlook directly into Core Content. Users can also insert links to files stored in Core Content into emails to simplify sharing and collaboration. The integration between Core Content and Google Workspace now includes the option to add files directly from Google Drive to Core Content, as well as the option to start business processes directly from within Google Workspace. The integration between SAP S/4HANA and Core Content has also been enhanced, as S/4HANA users can now integrate ArchiveLink files into Business Workspaces in Core Content.

What’s new in Core Signature CE 24.2

Enhancements to provide a seamless signing experience

Initials: Core Signature Service now allows placeholder for initials besides the regular signature for a streamlined signing experience. Adding initials is a space-efficient, consistent, and industry-compliant solution. This enhancement will benefit customers in HR, legal, procurement, R&D, etc. departments where users are required to add initials along with the existing signature.

Core Signature Service now allows users to put a placeholder for initials

Auto-scroll: Avoid interruptions or manual scrolling adjustments required when navigating through a lengthy document with auto-scrolling feature. With auto-scroll, a blue-arrow conveniently guides you to the next placeholder for signature, initials, dates etc. This feature provides a seamless and consistent experience, enhancing efficiency and eliminating manual errors. Focus on the content without missing any area that needs your attention.

Play video Core Signature Service now provides an auto-scroll option using a blue arrow.

You can also find out what’s new in OpenText™ Core Capture.

February 2024: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 24.1

Improved accessibility support and expanded regional availability

A Voluntary Product Assessment Template (VPAT) was also completed for Core Content. This assessment provides third-party accessibility validation for Core Content. In addition, Core Content and several other Core applications are now available in Australia, with Australian data residency. These include Core Capture, Core Capture for SAP, Core Capture for Salesforce, Core for SAP Success Factors, Core Case Management, Core for Supplier Exchange, and Core Experience Insights.

Facilitate smarter decision-making, drive faster case resolution, and improve customer and employee experiences

In OpenText Core Case CE 24.1 we’ve added a user-friendly no-code form builder that provides business administrators with the flexibility to customize all types of input forms – from the simplest to the highly complex. A new integration between Core Case and Core Capture enables data extracted during the capture process to be automatically applied to new cases as they’re created.

In OpenText Core Signature Service CE 24.1 we’ve added the ability to send a private message to individual signers. The new feature enables the sender to add an additional private note to the individual signers along with the signing request. Also, signature request usage can now be monitored in real time via the Admin center, removing the need to manually track usage.

Find out what’s new in Core Capture CE 24.1 in this blog.

October 2023: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 23.4

New integrations empower users to work smarter

This release includes a new integration between OpenText Service Management Automation X (or SMAX) and Core Content. This integration will empower service agents and help meet customer expectations for fast, consistent, and hassle-free services by eliminating the need for service agents to switch between applications. The integration will enable service agents to find relevant information, as well as to easily access and manage data (including adding, updating, and deleting) directly from the ITSM system. Integrating SMAX with a SaaS content management solution also safeguards business data in a secure central repository that offers automatic, transparent information governance. This release also includes the launch of OpenText Content Aviator for Core Content. By integrating this AI-powered content management solution with intelligent assistant, customers can embrace new ways to interact with content and extract knowledge. AI-assisted conversational search eliminates manually searching through large volumes of content, while summarization distills complex content into comprehensible summaries, reducing the need for human-intensive effort while boosting productivity and efficiency. In addition, Core Content now integrates with SAP S/4 HANA Private Cloud and On-Premise, including a Business Workspace integration.

July 2023: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 23.3

New features boost collaboration capabilities and target new use cases

This release includes the launch of OpenText™ Core for Google Workspace. This integration allows users to enrich Google Workspace collaboration with enterprise content management and information governance. The powerful combination of Core and Google Workspace will also speed business processes by embedding collaboration and content management into lead applications. Regardless of where users choose to work, Core for Google Workspace will deliver information in context to reduce digital friction and create a seamless digital employee experience. Additionally, users can now leverage document type reporting to simplify data analysis. This new report type allows the tenant admin to export a filtered list of documents including metadata. This feature offers Core Content users enhanced capability to sort, filter, and analyze documents using metadata to gain insight and make informed decisions. Lastly, Core Content, Core for Federated Compliance, and Core Case Management are now available in Japanese.

April 2023: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 23.2

Enhancements to boost user productivity

This release incorporates enhanced integration for Microsoft Office 365, allowing users to collaborate in real-time and co-author content stored in Core Content from both the Office Online and Office Desktop applications. Users can now add Core Content as a storage provider in both the Office Online and Office Desktop applications It also offers faster case resolution by allowing users to manage the entire case lifecycle directly within Core Content, eliminating switching between applications. We have also improved capabilities for users working on the go. iOS Mobile users can now scan pages of physical documents and upload them as a single PDF. Android Mobile users can view and edit the properties of each file. Workflow users can now assign approvals to a group rather than adding users one by one. A workflow icon on the document ensures that other users won’t edit while the document is subject to a workflow.

February 2023: What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 23.1

Enhancements to streamline modern work

This release enhances support for Microsoft Teams by allowing users to upload files into Teams chat and store the files into an attached Core Content Workspace. It also offers enhanced document review and private share capabilities and enhanced configuration and security controls. In the no-code workflow tool, we have added the ability to publish documents to other locations with a new ‘copy’ action. For developers, the release offers new recycle bin APIs and Integration Widget enhancements. Customers who choose Core Content to quickly address new departmental or industry use cases can now leverage OpenText’s global cloud partner ecosystem to purchase, implement and integrate a complete SaaS content services solution, enhanced with integration into other Core capabilities, including Capture, Signature and Case Management.

Updates for hybrid and remote work environments

This release enables users to edit and co-author Microsoft Office documents directly from their desktops via Microsoft Office Online & Office Desktop. It also simplifies the content production processes with the ability to enable Core Content as a storage provider in Microsoft Office, and offers a new regional deployment in Canada, enabled via Google Cloud Platform.

User experience enhancements

Enhancements include integration with Microsoft® Teams to deliver the combination of information management, collaboration, business processes and compliance in one SaaS content services platform, as well as integration with OpenText™ Core Capture to provide a complete intelligent capture solution. This release also enables users to create a shareable link quickly and easily for external collaboration and adds the power to create, manage and apply centralized records policies across the organization.

Secure e-signature capabilities

Recent enhancements include the integration of OpenText™ Core Signature with OpenText™ Core Content and OpenText ™ Core for SAP Success Factors®, delivering complementary e-signature capabilities to simplify complex business processes and keep approval workflows moving. Enhancements to OpenText™ Core Signature Service offer enhanced control over document forwarding, plus access to a rich set of APIs and tools to customize the user experience while retaining visibility, security, and control.

Integration with Microsoft Teams and Salesforce

This release introduces integration with Microsoft Teams, giving users the freedom to choose how they want to collaborate on documents with their peers in Teams. It also introduces SaaS content management for Salesforce users via an integration to the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud. Additionally, deeper integration with Core Case Management enables comprehensive business content management within a single user interface (UI).

April 2021: Introducing OpenText Core Content

Next-generation, SaaS content services platform

OpenText is pleased to introduce OpenText™ Core Content, a next-generation, SaaS Content Services Platform (CSP). Core Content helps organizations quickly manage the content lifecycle around their existing business processes while reaping the simplified deployment, management, and implementation benefits of SaaS.

The first release of Core Content builds on our long-standing, proven partnership with SAP, deeply integrating content management with processes managed in the SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. Core Content is also able to extend and complement the renowned capabilities of OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Documentum™.

Additionally, users can now pair the comprehensive content management capabilities of Core Content with OpenText™ Core Case Management to accelerate decisions within workflows and capture outcomes using pre-configured templates for common case-based business processes.