Titanium X and OpenText Cloud Editions 25.2

OpenText is committed to helping businesses unlock innovation and reimagine information management. Information empowers individuals and organizations to act with agility, intelligence, and security. These principles become more important in an increasingly AI-driven, multi-cloud landscape.

Titanium X represents our most ambitious roadmap to date. Now available within CE 25.2, Titanium X modernizes legacy infrastructures and integrates AI into the heart of enterprise operations, paving the way for a future where information is seamlessly connected, intelligently automated, and fully protected. Titanium X is the first step to bringing forth the digital knowledge worker—a limitless digital labor force that accelerates growth, reduces risk, and reimagines how work gets done.

Titanium X is here: OpenText’s boldest release yet

Titanium X (CE 25.2) brings these key values for customers:

Enhanced productivity through automation of routine work

through automation of routine work Faster decision-making with embedded AI agents and insights

with embedded AI agents and insights Scalable integration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

across hybrid and multi-cloud environments Built-in enterprise security that simplifies compliance and reduces risk

Here are the highlights of new innovations within our business clouds with CE25.2.

OpenText™ Content Cloud

Another major advancement this product cycle is OpenText™ Content Management for Guidewire™, a purpose-built solution to support the entire lifecycle of insurance processes. This latest addition provides underwriters, adjusters, and insurers with direct access to all relevant content without leaving Guidewire’s PolicyCenter and ClaimCenter by centralizing content storage with OpenText™ Content Management. Integration with platforms like SalesForce®, Microsoft 365®, and SAP®, ensures users have access to a comprehensive ‘single-source-of-truth’ without silos, thus reducing manual work and improving productivity, amongst other benefits.

Additionally, businesses can now deploy OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery as a fully managed service on Google Cloud, unlocking the power of AI-driven insights across unstructured data.

You can discover what else is possible here.

OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud

One of our most significant launches in CE 25.2 is OpenText™ Core Threat Detection & Response, an AI-driven solution that elevates the way enterprises identify and mitigate cyber risks.

Unlike traditional security tools that rely on static rules, OpenText Core Threat Detection & Response uses Behavioral Indicators of Compromise (BIOCs) to detect insider threats, novel attacks, and advanced persistent threats, before they cause damage. By integrating fragmented security alerts into one unified interface, the solution eliminates blind spots, automates threat detection, and allows security operational teams to focus on real risks instead of false positives.

This only scratches the surface of how OpenText Core Threat Detection & Response can help strengthen your security posture, and I encourage you to read the full product update here.

OpenText™ Business Network Cloud

To further support our business network community, we’ve introduced powerful new capabilities in OpenText™ Trading Grid Command Center, our portfolio of analytic and visibility tools that go beyond traditional supply chain control towers. With a robust and conversational ‘Ask Aviator’ AI functionality, users can now gain deeper, contextualized insights from B2B integration data with a simple query, unlocking greater supply chain visibility at the click of a button.

Additionally, enterprises can now discover IoT insights faster and more intuitively with OpenText™ Core Intelligence Aviator. Designed for users at all skill levels, this solution makes it easier than ever to transform raw data into actionable intelligence. Learn more from our OpenText experts here.

OpenText™ Experience Cloud

New advancements in OpenText™ Communications (Exstream) are here, powered by the collaboration between OpenText™ Experience Aviator and OpenText™ Content Aviator. This powerful combination allows businesses to create compliant, contextually relevant content faster, leveraging trusted content workspaces and focusing AI generation on specific, curated knowledge collections.

With version control, creators will always work with the most up-to-date content, speeding up approval processes and improving productivity. Plus, by aligning communications with accurate metadata, customer data, and preferences, businesses can deliver highly personalized, targeted messages, driving better engagement and customer satisfaction.

This is just a small example of how this collaboration between two of our AI-powered Aviator products can transform how businesses work. I encourage you to read the full breakdown here.

OpenText™ Core Messaging also introduces a new way to engage customers with WhatsApp and Google RCS APIs, offering a rich, interactive messaging experience. This two-way messaging solution is a leap forward from traditional SMS, enabling businesses to send media-rich messages and interactive content, such as quick replies and CTA buttons. And with verified sender status and real-time message tracking, businesses can be confident that their communications remain secure and compliant. Discover how else OpenText Core Messaging can shape improved interactive communications here.

OpenText™ Observability and Service Management Cloud

To further support the IT service desk community, OpenText™ Automation Center now streamlines vulnerability remediation by seamlessly ingesting scan data from security platforms Tenable™ and Qualys™, automating the correlation of vulnerabilities to patch requirements, and prioritization the most critical threats first. By automating remediation at scale, security teams can eliminate manual inefficiencies, ensure consistent patching, and reduce exposure to emerging threats. Comprehensive dashboards provide full visibility into remediation progress, while OpenText™ IT Operations Cloud extends automation beyond security, enforcing network policies, ensuring continuous compliance, and proactively securing cloud and on-premises environments. This is undoubtedly a smarter, faster, and more resilient approach to cybersecurity and IT operations.

Meanwhile, OpenText™ IT Operations Aviator for OpenText™ AI Operations Management continues to redefine expertise distribution and IT operations. In this latest release – shaped by 26 customer-requested enhancements – we’ve introduced improved workflow remediation, intelligently recommending ideal steps based on existing workflows and runbooks. With custom knowledge base and domain content integration, every user gains instant access to expert-level insights, while subject matter experts can refine and persist remediation instructions within events and tickets to drive continuous improvement. For cloud teams, new out-of-the-box AWS and Azure dashboards enhance visibility, while tag-based event correlation cuts through noise for faster issue resolution. This is IT operations at its most intelligent, automated, and efficient.

Discover other ways to empower your service desk here.

OpenText™ DevOps Cloud

CE 25.2 sees the development of OpenText™ DevOps Aviator with the implementation of a new copilot functionality, designed to accelerate Java development, automate testing, and streamline code reviews. By automatically generating unit tests from feature specifications, developers can reduce manual effort and accelerate time to market. The new copilot also identifies potential code impacts and pinpoints affected application areas while proving expert-reviewed recommendations. This ensures a more efficient collaboration between developers and QA teams. These updates help teams identify issues earlier and avoid costly post-release fixes. Discover more here.

OpenText™ Analytics

With enhancements made to OpenText™ Analytics Database, businesses can tap into AI, machine learning (ML), and business intelligence (BI) to accelerate decision-making and drive smarter business outcomes. This fast, scalable analytics platform has been enhanced with a more intuitive user interface, making it easier than ever to analyze complex data, streamline workflows, and extract high-value insights.

Key upgrades include simplified navigation, improved workflow efficiency, optimized scaling for greater flexibility, and enhanced security – including in-database backup to other locations/cloud for disaster recovery and business continuity. The result? Smarter scaling, stronger resilience, and seamless access to the insights that drive business success. And this is only at the very basic level. Hear more from OpenText’s expert analytics team here.

Get upgrade ready with Titanium X and CE 25.2

What I’ve shared here is just the beginning of what’s possible with CE 25.2 and Titanium X. I invite you to explore our dedicated Titanium X Upgrade Hub, where you’ll find deeper insights into our latest innovations, intelligent capabilities, and expert-led updates on CE 25.2.

Now is the time to move beyond simply handling information and to reimagining it. Let the machines do the work so your business can focus on what truly matters – growth.

