Announcing OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2

As information expands exponentially, it is becoming more complex and extensive than ever before. To remain competitive, organizations must explore new ways of harnessing information – to not only power and protect it – but to innovate, ramp up growth, and increase speed to market.

Since the acquisition of Micro Focus 90 days ago, OpenText World EMEA was the first time we showcased our expanded mission and the new innovations underway. From global connected supply chains to seven-star service experience management, OpenText is building the most secure and elastic information cloud for evolving content types that will increase productivity for IT, operations, developers, climate innovators, and more.

A critical route to success is adoption of the cloud, and the latest OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2 innovations accelerates this journey.

Driven by 90-day release cycles, CE 23.2 has delivered more than 100 innovations designed to drive key modernizations. CE is part of Project Titanium, OpenText’s next-generation cloud strategy and roadmap to help our customers speed up cloud-based digital transformation. CE 23.2 brings combined strengths to help our customers succeed in a multi-cloud world.

Let’s explore what’s new.

Innovations in OpenText Content Cloud

OpenText Content Cloud helps our customers master modern work by connecting people to digital content, enabling a robust work-anywhere environment.

CE 23.2 delivered several new innovations to manage information overload utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered insights to eliminate manual and repetitive tasks and gain strategic data insights for smarter business decisions. Customers can now access banks of valuable untapped content insights through the new IDOL integration for OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ Documentum™. Businesses can explore content connections to make smarter, faster decisions with the help of AI and powerful knowledge graphs for a complete visualization of content connections and relationships. This newest integration enables customers to automate the identification, extraction and filing of business-critical content from third-party applications to reduce content sprawl and enrich the metadata for content already in the Extended ECM or Documentum repository.

Also in CE 23.2, customers gain the power to do more with less, connecting content management with process automation. OpenText is committed to empowering workforces across all industries to work smarter by enhancing productivity workflows. Leveraging new OpenText Connectors for Microsoft® Power​ Automate, users can quickly extend business processes from OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Core Share and OpenText™ eDOCs into virtually any application with no additional IT requirements. This reduces strain on IT resources and budget while maintaining a single source of content truth across a broad landscape of applications common to daily work, including Microsoft applications, Twitter™, Facebook®, Google™, JIRA®, Basecamp™ and more.

Building upon the CE 23.1 release, OpenText™ Life Sciences customers gain enhanced cloud security and compliance. With CE 23.2, OpenText™ Extended ECM and OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP® Solutions meet rigorous “good working practice” requirements. This means Life Sciences organizations can trust that their deployment and data are secure and compliant in the cloud while bringing new life-saving therapies to market faster.

Innovations in OpenText AI & Analytics

OpenText AI & Analytics delivers much-needed assistance across various data challenges to optimize decision-making, ensuring a smooth path towards improved visibility and business optimization.

OpenText™ Magellan™ Text Mining, for example, uses AI and Machine Learning (ML) to transform unstructured content into insights, enabling better decision-making and information governance while freeing up resources and time. In CE 23.2, customers have an improved user experience to better navigate the model’s statistics to unlock complex, unstructured content quickly and efficiently. This empowers less experienced users to interpret the results of classification confidently to make decisions on the next course of action. Additional advancements to ML training performance allows users to train classification models in a shorter time to derive critical high-quality information.

Additionally, businesses can continue to uncover risky content with OpenText™ Magellan™ Risk Guard, our AI-driven sensitive data discovery software. This release includes published APIs for application-to-application integration, and groundwork for cloud-customers to modify and add new specialized models for customer-specific risk identification or industry needs like Life Sciences, Financial Services and Government.

Finally, this CE 23.2 sees enhancements to OpenText Magellan™ BI & Reporting designed to improve decision-making to power enterprise business intelligence while simultaneously overcoming data challenges with OpenText™ Magellan™ Integration Center, OpenText™ Magellan™ Data Discovery and OpenText™ Output Transformation Center.

Innovations in OpenText Business Network

As the world becomes ever more connected and supply chain networks more complex, organizations need to effortlessly integrate and exchange information with their customers and partners.

Embracing a smarter and responsible sourcing strategy across supply chains with OpenText™ Active Risk Monitor, organizations can proactively assess and manage sustainability compliance risk. With a consolidated view into supplier environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) commitments, and financial risk information from third-party sources such as EcoVadis and Dun & Bradstreet, businesses can integrate with OpenText™ Trading Grid™ for a detailed snapshot of their supplier’s landscape to review risk levels related to specific business activity. This empowers businesses to take corrective action backed by actionable insights.

Furthermore, CE 23.2 equips businesses with the right tools to leverage B2B transaction data to optimize end-to-end supply chain processes. For example, we have bolstered OpenText™ Active Invoices with Compliance to securely connect people, content and systems holistically across the digital ecosystem with OpenText™ Active Access. With OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Foundation, customers can also continue to leverage processes and technologies in a hybrid environment for better B2B integration and business outcomes.

Innovations in OpenText Application Delivery Management (ADM)

Following the Micro Focus acquisition, we are focused on breaking new ground in the DevOps space, enabling organizations to develop and deliver software the right way, in the cloud. OpenText recently announced OpenText™ ValueEdge23, an end-to-end, AI-powered value stream management and DevOps platform to accelerate speed-to-value in the development process. As a former Micro Focus solution, now OpenText™ ValueEdge23 has major new capabilities including improved strategic planning in a more agile world, codeless quality for slick test coverage, and real-world performance engineering.

Innovations in OpenText IT Operations Management (ITOM)

Operating efficiently and responsibly is critical to optimize future spending decisions. HCMX (Hybrid Cloud Management X) FinOps Express helps foster financial responsibility, improve decision-making with intelligent insights, and reduce the cloud bill. With this solution, customers can monitor their cloud spend with granularity while gathering powerful insights to optimize cloud usage and significantly reduce cloud waste, overspending, and business inefficiencies. Moreover, ITOM’s enterprise event and performance management software, Operations Bridge, is now available on the OpenText Cloud Platform. This is an exciting and vital step in our mission to provide a seamlessly managed service across every facet of the information management journey.

Innovations in OpenText Digital Experience

Creating modern, customer-centric experiences is critical. CE 23.2 innovations help customers achieve a holistic ‘total experience’ by connecting customer and employee experiences via a composable, open and secure platform.

The new OpenText™ Experience Cloud 23.2 helps enterprises address the total experience challenge. The modernized platform provides a single workplace user experience to give employees greater visibility into tasks, tools, content and insights – helping to improve decision-making backed by data-driven insights. It connects customer and employee experiences to achieve results, drive sustainable differentiation and accelerate digital transformation as employees can harness the right capabilities and information – when and where it’s needed – through a personalized workplace.

Furthermore, the Experience Cloud continues to help organizations deliver relevant omnichannel customer and employee experiences with advancements to many of its core components.

Innovations include:

Innovations in OpenText Cybersecurity

From threat detection and response to data management and forensics, security updates in CE 23.2 bolster multi-layered detection and protection at scale for robust cyber resilience.

With large amounts of data saved on individual devices in the form of pictures, digital investigators are tasked with traversing these pictures during investigations. ​The media analyzer capability of OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Investigator leverages AI so investigators can automatically scan pictures. By reducing the amount of content manually reviewed, digital investigators can be more productive with unparalleled accuracy to discover critical media evidence quickly and at scale.

With enhancements to OpenText™ Carbonite Recover, Managed Service Providers (MSPs) have the right tools to create their own disaster recovery as a service offering on the Google Cloud Platform. This enables customers the choice of public or private cloud storage, management of diverse environments through a single console and improved efficiency through greater automation and orchestration.

Additionally, Fortify by OpenText, our market leading application security solution, is now accessible via the OpenText Cloud Platform to help support tighter cyber security controls across an organization. This is an important enhancement in CE 23.2 as we start to bring former Micro Focus security solutions into the fold and into the OpenText cloud.



OpenText™ Webroot DNS Protection, with addition of DNS Leak Prevention, provides enhanced control of DNS. It is specifically designed to address challenges presented by encrypted DNS, such as DoH (DNS over HTTPS) and DoT (DNS over TLS). This patent pending innovation helps stop rogue DNS requests, ensuring all DNS resolution is provided through the DNS Protection agent.

Further upgrades have been made to OpenText™ EnCase Forensic, OpenText™ EnCase Information Assurance and OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Security to defend, mitigate and investigate sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Innovation in OpenText Legal Tech

The legal industry is being disrupted, and advancements to our legal tech product suite further support legal teams in finding facts faster in litigation and investigations, meeting regulatory requirements and improving information governance, while streamlining processes securely and efficiently to boost operational excellence.

OpenText™ Legal Hold continues to reduce complexity by automating interrelated hold and preservation activities to drive greater efficiency and control over data for legal, HR, compliance and IT teams. CE 23.2 introduces silent holds and preserves history for all holds issued, while reducing risk and extending the value of automation through integration with key systems.

Whereas OpenText™ eDOCS further simplifies the capture of emails, creation and management of metadata with a new Favorites Tile where users can easily tag their favourite items within eDOCS, enhancing corporate legal departments and other professional services organizations productivity. Further, administrators can now delegate the creation of classification metadata by allowing users to create new metadata values while saving content in consistent tree structure locations. CE 23.2 also improves connectors for Microsoft Power Automate, which automates content workflows and eliminates manual and repetitive tasks to improve employee productivity and save time.

Innovation in OpenText Developer Cloud

Within OpenText Developer Cloud, we are delighted to now offer OpenText™ Developer Cloud Services in Canada to support compliance with Data Sovereignty Guidelines. OpenText™ Developer Services gives customers access to a powerful set of Developer services to build, extend and connect applications in line with compliant and regulatory guidelines.

Customers benefit from a more immersive developer.opentext.com experience. Improved management of administrative functions (such as user groups and group membership) gives developers unencumbered access to the world’s widest selection of Information Management products, features, SDKs, APIs and cloud services—in any architecture.

Innovation in OpenText Alliances & Solutions / Marketplace

OpenText partners with leading application providers to deliver solutions that enhance key business processes with direct access to compliantly stored, relevant information. This helps information run efficiently and provides transparency so stakeholders can make informed business decisions.

In CE 23.2, enhancements have been made to OpenText™ SAP Digital Asset Management (DAM), OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP, OpenText™ SAP Document Presentation, OpenText™ Core Capture for Salesforce, OpenText™ Core for Supplier Exchange andOpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering.

