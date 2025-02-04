Accelerate growth with Cloud Editions (CE) 25.1

As I step into my second week as Chief Product Officer, I’m thrilled to see the incredible innovation driving Cloud Editions 25.1. This launch reflects our commitment to helping you drive efficiency, strengthen security, and accelerate growth.

2025 marks a turning point in shaping the future of business. At the core of this transformation lies information management, a driving force that empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their talent and data. Our mission is to equip professionals across all disciplines – knowledge workers, cybersecurity specialists, supply chain experts, developers, and IT leaders – with the solutions and services they need to thrive in today’s fast-changing digital landscape.

With Titanium X, OpenText sets a new benchmark in SaaS innovation, offering an expansive portfolio of solutions that address critical business needs such as content management, service management, threat detection, identity management, observability, and supply chain optimization. By uniting simplicity, intelligence, and security, these innovations empower organizations to confidently navigate the multifaceted challenges of today’s digital landscape.

The latest Cloud Editions (CE) 25.1, OpenText continues to lead through the seamless integration of cloud, security, and AI technologies. These advancements are not simply responses to change – they are defining it. By forming the foundation for sustainable growth, these innovations empower organizations to not only future-proof operations but drive innovation with absolute certainty.

For CIOs, business leaders, and IT professionals, the mandate for 2025 is clear: embrace information management as the catalyst for transformation. Now is the time to harness the power of data to unlock potential and drive meaningful progress. Only then can you truly start to reimagine your information for sustainable business growth with longevity.

Following today’s announcement, let’s explore how OpenText is reimagining information management and spearheading cutting-edge innovation:

New innovations in Business Cloud

Secure access to knowledge is essential for staying ahead of the competition. OpenText empowers engineers, IT professionals, and teams with integrated, secure technologies that streamline operations and enhance efficiency to enable greater success in an increasingly complex digital world.

OpenText™ Content Cloud

In this release, we have launched new bundle offerings for our fast-deploying cloud content management solution, OpenText™ Core Content Management. These updates further support businesses battling with fragmented and inefficient access to siloed content and simplifies cloud adoption and the ability to leverage generative-AI. By doing so, we equip decision-makers with the right tools to address the persistent challenges of disconnected information retrieval and onerous searchability, reducing the limitations posed by outdated legacy systems. The result? Unlocked operational efficiencies and improved workplace productivity.

Improvements to OpenText Core Content Management include:

The integration of OpenText™ Content Aviator: Now available to all customers out-of-the-box and at no additional cost, in an easy to deploy express bundle. OpenText Content Aviator empowers employees to utilize intelligent chat-based conversational search, content discovery, summarization, and translation at the click of a button, boosting knowledge worker productivity by enabling customers to quickly find and understand context across a broader ecosystem of applications.

A new premium bundle that combines AI-powered SaaS content management with additional capabilities, including digital capture and signature, to enable customers to manage the full lifecycle of their content while reaping the benefits of a flexible SaaS solution.

Preconfigured business scenarios: Providing sales, HR, product management, and other common cross-departmental functions with pre-built workspaces, templates, and folder structures to enable faster deployment and quicker return-on-investment.

Additionally, OpenText Content Aviator has expanded availability for OpenText™ Core Archive for SAP and OpenText™ Core Content Management for SAP SuccessFactors bringing the productivity boost of a generative-AI assistant to these solutions.

The new bundle offerings, together with the expanded availability of OpenText Content Aviator, empowers organizations to accelerate departmental or enterprise-wide processes in the cloud, aligning with strategic digital transformation initiatives, empowering businesses to operate with agility, optimize productivity, and achieve long-term success in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud

In Cybersecurity Enterprise, OpenText™ Core Identity Foundation, our next-generation identity and access management (IAM) SaaS platform, now gives IT directors and leadership within large-scale enterprises and regulated industries greater autonomy over identity and access controls designed to protect high-value data across the entire environment within a single platform.

By simplifying and automating fundamental identification processes, this release enables businesses to access the core collection of OpenText identity and access management capabilities under a single set of integrated microservices. By doing so, organizations can reduce security and compliance costs while ensuring adherence to government, cyber insurance, and internal standards. Additionally, the platform’s SaaS delivery model boosts operational efficiency and guarantees zero-trust security to meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises.

OpenText™ Experience Cloud

In this release, organizations managing extensive digital asset collections or implementing enterprise-wide digital asset management (DAM) systems now have a powerful tool to unlock the full value of their rich media libraries. Powerful new search is provided by integrating OpenText™ Digital Asset Management (DAM) natively with OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery (IDOL). The new search adopts both advanced retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and AI-powered search to transform how users access and utilize assets.

By marrying these two solutions together, enterprises struggling with inefficient asset discovery, inconsistent metadata tagging across teams, and unnecessary duplication of content creation or procurement, can take advantage of the tool’s natural language search capabilities, powered by secure and private AI, to quickly locate the right assets – even in large libraries where metadata may be incomplete or inconsistent.

With reduced time spent searching, lowered storage costs for redundant assets, and enabled cross-departmental collaboration in content creation, this innovation empowers organizations to scale their digital asset management usage while ensuring iron clad security through a private AI service, eradicating the risk of exposing sensitive assets (unlike a public cloud environment).

OpenText™ IT Operations Cloud

To further increase IT visibility for better incident response and faster mean-time-to-repair (MTTR), we have bolstered the discovery capabilities in our vendor-neutral configuration management solution, deployable as SaaS, on-premises, or in the cloud.

Advanced Network Discovery for OpenText™ Universal Discovery and CMDB delivers deep, comprehensive visibility into how physical, virtual, and software-defined networking assets are configured. Now IT service management, operations, and network management teams can fully understand how network devices and their configurations support business service delivery – an area typically lacking detailed information from most CMDB discovery methods. The result? Faster MTTR and minimized service interruptions from networking changes.

CE 25.1 also introduces better visibility into operational technology (OT) and internet of things (IoT) devices by importing configuration data directly from Microsoft® Azure Defender. This ability gives enterprises extended insights into OT/IoT devices without requiring additional discovery tools or compromising OT/IoT security airgaps by deploying probes.

By increasing IT visibility across both networks and OT/IoT devices, OpenText Universal Discovery and CMDB further becomes a single source of configuration truth that IT, networking, and OT teams can use to troubleshoot faster, improve change success, and increase service delivery reliability.

New innovations in Business Technology

Moving to the cloud means connected data is key. OpenText provides robust, flexible data platforms deployable in private clouds, public clouds, and via APIs, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities wherever you need them.

OpenText™ DevOps Cloud

To support the developer community, innovations to TruClient 2.0, part of the OpenText™ performance engineering suite of solutions, further elevates performance testing by delivering an intuitive, scriptless tool that meets the needs of testers at all experience levels. Designed to simulate real user behavior and provide robust client-side metrics, TruClient 2.0 puts flexibility, control, and security at the center of the performance testing process.

Most notably, this release allows browser decoupling, which empowers users to independently manage browser versions, enhancing security and eliminating the need for frequent updates or patches. The addition of Linux® support expands deployment options, while reduced resource requirements streamline operations with a lighter testing footprint. As a result, TruClient 2.0 continues to be a valuable tool for testers with the need to perform efficient, secure, and flexible performance testing for optimized testing process for a seamless experience and greater control over testing environments – a strategic move to future-proof performance engineering.

Looking ahead

With CE 25.1, OpenText is redefining the possibilities of Business AI, Cloud, and Technology. By delivering integrated solutions that simplify complexity, enhance security, and enable scalability, we, at OpenText, continue to proudly empower organizations to thrive in an era of rapid and revolutionary technological change, giving business access to the tools needed to unlock the full potential of their information management.

Looking for more?

For more on all the CE 25.1 innovations, visit our blog as our subject matter experts guide you on the right solutions for your business as you continue to maximize your AI, cloud, and security journey.