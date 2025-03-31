Stay ahead with Titanium X and OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud

Cybersecurity threats don’t stand still – and neither do we. Since Cloud Editions (CE) 23.1, OpenText™ Cybersecurity has delivered continuous innovation to help organizations detect threats accurately and proactively, respond immediately and strategically, and adapt faster to continually improve their security posture. Because in today’s environment, a security-first mindset isn’t optional – it’s the difference between preventing threats and recovering from them. From multi-layered protection and real-time threat detection to streamlined investigations and smarter compliance, each CE release builds on our mission to reduce risk, accelerate response, and strengthen cyber resilience. In every update, we’re engineering the advantage for security teams facing what’s next.

What’s new in OpenText CE 23.1?

One of the key enhancements in CE 23.1 was OpenText™ Webroot Standalone DNS Protection. This strengthened security across the network attack surface, safeguarding both fixed and roaming users from malware and DNS-based threats. The added flexibility of a standalone installation empowers organizations to customize their security posture without sole dependency on endpoint security products.

For managed service providers (MSPs), CE 23.1 introduced cloud innovations that simplify security management. OpenText Webroot solutions are accessible through the Zix Secure Cloud platform, allowing MSPs to offer a comprehensive suite of security, compliance, and data management solutions while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Forensic teams benefit from the OpenText Tableau Forensic TD4 Duplicator, which streamlined forensic imaging with enhanced efficiency and portability.

Why it matters: Organizations must protect against evolving cyber threats while maintaining operational efficiency. CE 23.1 enhanced cyber resilience, simplified security management for MSPs, and supported faster forensic investigations and litigation workflows.

What’s new in OpenText CE 23.2?

CE 23.2 expanded OpenText’s multi-layered cybersecurity strategy with advanced threat detection, disaster recovery, and application security capabilities.

A key highlight is the AI-powered media analyzer in OpenText™ Endpoint Investigator, which accelerated digital investigations by automatically scanning and categorizing images. This enhancement enables investigators to quickly surface critical media evidence with unmatched accuracy.

OpenText™ Carbonite Recover introduced support for disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) on Google Cloud Platform, giving MSPs greater flexibility in managing multi-cloud environments.

OpenText™ Core Application Security, a market-leading application security testing solution, is now available via the OpenText Cloud Platform, strengthening enterprise-wide security controls.

Additionally, OpenText Webroot DNS Protection introduced DNS Leak Prevention to mitigate risks from encrypted DNS, blocking rogue DNS requests to maintain security integrity.

Why it matters: Cyber resilience requires rapid threat detection, robust disaster recovery, and enhanced application security. CE 23.2 empowered organizations with AI-driven investigation tools, cloud-based recovery solutions, and reinforced DNS security.

Achieve digital success with CE 23.3

Smarter security is crucial for protecting critical data. In CE 23.3, OpenText™ Core Application Security achieved FedRAMP Authorization through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), further validating its security standards for federal agencies. This ensured compliance with risk management mandates and support for secure application development.

Why it matters: With rising cyber threats, regulatory compliance and government security standards are more critical than ever. OpenText™ Core Application Security provides a trusted, compliant application security solution for government agencies and enterprises alike.

Embrace the cognitive era with CE 23.4

OpenText™ Core Data Discovery & Risk Insights further strengthened data security and privacy compliance by enabling organizations to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across multiple platforms.

Why it matters: Organizations must strengthen data protection to mitigate compliance risks. CE 23.4 delivered an integrated security dashboard and enterprise-wide data governance tools to enhance cybersecurity postures.

Reimagine work with CE 24.1

As data volumes surge, organizations struggle to manage sensitive information while ensuring regulatory compliance. OpenText™ Core Data Discovery & Risk Insights became integrated with OpenText™ Content Management to link data discovery, classification, and lifecycle management to reduce data sprawl and privacy risks.

Additionally, OpenText™ Identity Manager became available in a hybrid mode, offering IT leaders a single-tenant SaaS solution that reduces maintenance complexity while improving security controls.

Why it matters: Data governance and identity management are essential for cybersecurity. CE 24.1 provided organizations with powerful tools to manage sensitive data while streamlining identity and access management.

Elevate human potential with CE 24.2

CE 24.2 introduced an artifacts-first workflow in OpenText™ Endpoint Investigator, enhancing digital forensic investigations by automatically organizing evidence into intuitive categories. This enabled investigators to expedite analysis and case resolution.

Why it matters: As cybercrime investigations become more complex, digital forensic teams need streamlined workflows to quickly analyze evidence. CE 24.2 enhanced investigative efficiency and accuracy.

Embrace AI knowledge work with CE 24.4

OpenText™ Secure Cloud modernized cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by offering an intuitive platform for ordering, deploying, and managing security solutions. The addition of cost-effective cybersecurity bundles for MSPs and SMBs consolidates vendors and reduced security management complexity.

Why it matters: MSPs play a crucial role in securing SMBs. CE 24.4 provided scalable, affordable cybersecurity solutions that enable MSPs to protect their clients more effectively while reducing operational overhead.

Accelerate growth with CE 25.1

OpenText™ Core Identity Foundation, a next-generation identity and access management (IAM) SaaS platform, simplifies enterprise security by centralizing identity management and access control. By integrating security microservices under a single platform, organizations can enhance compliance while reducing costs.

Why it matters: Large-scale enterprises and regulated industries require sophisticated IAM solutions to secure high-value data. CE 25.1 delivers a streamlined, zero-trust security model that ensures regulatory adherence while enhancing operational efficiency.

Announcing OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response

OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response, coming May 2025, is built to do what legacy security tools can’t – it learns from behavior to detect threats, not just rules. Using AI-driven behavioral analytics, it proactively detects insider threats, credential misuse, novel attacks, and advanced persistent threats, making security smarter, more efficient, and more effective.

Why it matters: Unlike standalone products that force teams to rip and replace existing tools, OpenText Core Threat Detection and Response is built as an Open XDR solution, augmenting security infrastructure instead of competing with it. It integrates seamlessly into your environment, to work alongside other security investments and provide deeper insights without adding complexity. Initially, we’re focusing on seamless integration with Microsoft’s Defender and Entra ID, but future releases will expand to support additional security solutions.

The future of cybersecurity will be shaped by AI-driven threats, complex cloud ecosystems, and evolving regulatory pressure. Meeting these challenges takes more than legacy defenses – it takes AI-powered cybersecurity built for scale, speed, and control. OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud delivers exactly that, with every Cloud Editions release advancing our ability to automate protection, accelerate response, and stay ahead of compliance. We’re not just adapting to what’s next – we’re engineering the advantage.

Want to see the full stories across OpenText for CE 23.1 to CE 25.2? There’s so much more to explore: