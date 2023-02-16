Work Smarter with OpenText Cloud Editions 23.1

A new year brings new opportunities for our customers to drive efficiency, sustainability, profitability and growth with cloud-based digital transformation. With OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 23.1, announced today, we introduce innovations to propel organizations into 2023 and beyond by enabling more intelligent, connected, and responsible operations.

These innovations, part of the Project Titanium roadmap, represent an evolution of capabilities across the information management domains in which we play: content services, business network, digital experience, security, and developer APIs. And with our acquisition of Micro Focus, the integration of their capabilities will become part of our Project Titanium journey to deliver unified, integrated information management in public, private, and API clouds.

Let’s dive into what’s new.

Innovations in OpenText Content Cloud

Creating a modern, digital workplace requires connecting people to content when and where they need it. OpenText™ Content Cloud helps our customers work smarter and faster with digital, secure, and connected experiences. CE 23.1 brings important enhancements to further productivity gains, drive compliance, and master modern work.

Committed to providing government agencies with the highest levels of security and data protection, OpenText™ Extended ECM on Amazon Web Services (AWS), have achieved FedRAMP ‘In Process’ designation. CE 23.1 removes security barriers to cloud adoption for the US Public Sector, allowing agencies to confidently move to a cloud-based environment to modernize citizen-facing services.

With CE 23.1, Life Sciences customers also benefit from enhanced cloud security and compliance. OpenText Content Cloud™ for Life Sciences has added AWS support to its productivity and governance capabilities allowing customers to meet GxP compliance requirements at scale. The platform gives organizations a single repository to share and reuse content, creating an information advantage to drive efficiency across research, clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing processes.

In addition, CE 23.1 extends the information advantage with OpenText™ Extended ECM for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), giving customers the ability to connect PLM data and applications to other enterprise applications, such as ERP and MRO systems. Customers gain a single source of truth across the enterprise and supply chain to streamline manufacturing processes, such as product design and development.

OpenText continues to help customers make information more accessible to people, systems and business processes with new solutions to support Microsoft® Dynamics 365 Finance, Salesforce and SAP:

With OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, available on Microsoft AppSource, customers connect business content, regardless of where it lives, with key financial processes, giving employees access to relevant content at their fingertips. This cloud solution allows users to work within the familiar Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance environment, tapping into a 360-degree view of information needed to complete day-to-day financial tasks.

With OpenText™ Core Capture for Salesforce® , available on Salesforce AppExchange, customers transform sales and service productivity with captured customer data. Fully integrated with Salesforce processes, the solution extracts data to map to Salesforce fields, reducing manual document processing time and enabling fast access and new insights to boost customer engagement.

, available on Salesforce AppExchange, customers transform sales and service productivity with captured customer data. Fully integrated with Salesforce processes, the solution extracts data to map to Salesforce fields, reducing manual document processing time and enabling fast access and new insights to boost customer engagement. With OpenText™ InfoArchive Cloud Edition now available in the SAP Store, SAP customers can fast-track their move to SAP S/4HANA. Organizations can securely retire SAP and non-SAP applications with a modern decommissioning solution, while keeping data accessible to users—gaining a centralized way to view and report on historical data and content.

Innovations in OpenText Business Network Cloud

OpenText™ Business Network Cloud delivers much-needed transparency across end-to-end business processes to drive business growth in a dynamic economic environment. OpenText allows companies to seamlessly connect and exchange information with trading partners, including suppliers, logistics carriers, distributors and financial institutions, creating an end-to-end integrated digital ecosystem.

OpenText Business Network Cloud enhancements in CE 23.1 make it easier to manage and grow this ecosystem by securely onboarding new participants. New self-service capabilities for OpenText™ Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, help reduce costs and complexities associated with managing permissions and user access across the global supply chain. Organizations benefit from stronger, more flexible identity proofing methods, including risk-based MFA and adaptive authentication, while creating standardized processes based on zero-trust principles.

Innovations in OpenText Experience Cloud

Delivering seamless, relevant and highly personalized customer experiences is a sustainable differentiator for companies of all sizes. OpenText™ Experience Cloud enables customers to better leverage data for on-brand and frictionless engagement.

OpenText Experience Cloud CE 23.1 delivers innovations for OpenText workforce engagement management solutions, optimizing call center operations by measuring and analyzing individual and team performance at scale. Now customers can add cloud-based customer interaction analytics to OpenText™ Qfiniti Explore through new Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) connectors (for Amazon Connect, Genesys Cloud, Twilio Flex, RingCentral and NICE CXone), to extract insights from voice, email and chat conversations. With multichannel analysis on agent experience, agent performance and customer interactions, organizations can identify opportunities for process improvement and personalization to boost satisfaction.

Innovations in OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud

From threat detection and response to data management and forensics, OpenText™ Cybersecurity Cloud provides multi layered detection and protection at scale. Innovations in CE 23.1 give customers advanced tools to maintain cyber resilience posture, minimize downtime risks and fuel informed digital investigations and eDiscovery.

Critical for hybrid work environments, CE 23.1 introduces OpenText Webroot Standalone DNS Protection, providing multi-layered security across the network attack surface. Standalone DNS Protection offers the capability to install without requiring Webroot endpoint security product. It secures both the network and roaming users from malware download and other DNS based attacks while providing customizable policies for internet usage. To simplify the access and usability of OpenText multi-layered security solutions, 23.1 also brings cloud innovations to help managed service providers (MSPs) better protect, manage and govern customers’ business data. This release makes OpenText Webroot portfolio available through the Zix Secure Cloud platform making it easier for MSPs to offer a full suite of security, compliance and data management solutions, while governing and maintaining the compliance posture of their own environment.

In addition, OpenText continues to expand its forensic offerings with OpenText Tableau Forensic TD4 Duplicator (TD4). Designed for acquiring digital forensic images of suspect devices, the TD4 brings ease of use, efficiency, portability and affordability to stand alone forensic acquisitions. Utilizing TD4 as part of their forensic acquisitions allows forensic investigators to simplify the forensic imaging process while delivering forensic integrity to the investigation process. Legal teams also benefit from CE 23.1 innovations with accelerated case management functionality. OpenText™ Axcelerate™ 23.1 ensures all key facts are surfaced, creating end-to-end litigation workflows through integration with Opus 2 Magnum, a cloud-based trial preparation workspace. By connecting document review insights with case management processes, customers gain anytime, anywhere access to evidence, testimony and supporting documentation, driving intelligent case strategy decisions and trial preparations.

Innovations in OpenText Developer Cloud

Empowering developers with new, more powerful tools helps ensure the solutions they build are on-time, easy to manage and reusable for multiple clients. OpenText™ Developer Cloud gives developers access to ready-to-use information management capabilities to make application building more reliable, simple and trustworthy.

With CE 23.1, ease of use is extended with developer administrative functions available in a single place. Now, easily manage tenants, users and developer services right from the Cloud Admin Center, with intuitive and easy to find information. With fast insight to how services are being used, developers can better manage consumption, entitlements and API balances to anticipate and meet customer demand.

Learn more

