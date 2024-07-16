Reimagine information with Cloud Editions (CE) 24.3

At OpenText, we transform knowledge into action. With over 30 years of information management expertise, we understand that trusted data is the foundation upon which AI can be applied to unleash innovation and elevate human potential.

With this in mind, I am pleased to introduce the latest Cloud Editions (CE) 24.3. This release builds on our integrated cloud, AI and cybersecurity capabilities, offering a holistic and sustainable approach to information management.

CE 24.3 helps enterprises turn ordinary information into extraordinary insights. By integrating AI into all our major cloud applications, we empower knowledge workers and equip businesses to overcome and prevent tomorrow’s most complex problems, as outlined in our Titanium X strategic product roadmap; our commitment to delivering a unified platform for accessing all OpenText software and services by CE 25.2.

We continue to innovate at a record pace by integrating cloud, security, and AI – plumbing the ecosystem together to enable seamless scalability – to help our customers stay ahead of future business needs. Moving beyond basic AI, we are proud to offer comprehensive innovations across Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology with solutions that are not only responsive but also anticipatory, revolutionizing the very nature of work.

Whether you’re an enterprise struggling with slow traditional app development processes or a CIO looking to support a team of data analysts needing to extract valuable insights from sprawling data landscapes, our 90-day innovation cycles reimagine information, giving you a competitive edge.

Following today’s announcement, let’s dive deeper:

New innovations in Business AI

Data governance, compliance, and authentication are essential. OpenText leverages generative-AI to help customers maximize the value of their intellectual property. With AI-powered assistants operating across extensive confidential data sets, we ensure that the right individuals have access to the right information.

OpenText™ DevOps Aviator: To support software engineers and testers in delivering high-quality applications, this release deploys testing bots that automatically create codeless tests from manual ones, mitigating risks and addressing talent shortages. Its AI-guided smart assistant offers instant answers and summaries on features, tasks, tests, and user stories, streamlining development workflows for enhanced efficiency without compromising on quality.

OpenText™ Aviator IoT: Following its launch in CE 24.2, which revolutionized autonomous supply chain networks and enhanced asset management operations, we have integrated OpenText Aviator IoT with MBIRaaS for improved IoT data trending and analysis. This includes a low-code application builder that facilitates the creation of end-user applications using MBIR and iFrames, ensuring frictionless and secure information exchange.

OpenText™ Trading Grid with Aviator: Designed to simplify B2B integration tasks with generative AI, OpenText Trading Grid with Aviator, the latest edition to our family of practical AI-powered solutions, is a conversational AI-based, self-service virtual advisor for OpenText™ Trading Grid. Users can now save time searching for information and learning about product usability, reducing the need for open support tickets. The result? Enhanced efficiency, productivity, user experience, and more effective new hire training.

OpenText™ Fortify Aviator: We’re committed to furnishing security teams with the most comprehensive and scalable application security solutions on the market. With OpenText Fortify Aviator, enterprises can now automate the auditing and remediation of Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vulnerabilities. This AI-powered tool identifies and fixes issues, seamlessly integrating ‘fix’ suggestions into workflows and providing clear audits and explanations, simplifying the entire process.

OpenText™ Axcelerate™ with Aviator: In CE 24.2, we bolstered our flagship legal platform by integrating generative-AI capabilities to expedite the summarization of essential documents and concept groups for investigations and document reviews. In this release, we’ve taken it one step further and users can now refine review criteria and test it against subsets of data ensuring that the results meet their needs before deploying Aviator for the initial responsiveness review.

OpenText™ Content Aviator: And finally, we are delighted to offer a no-risk, self-paced interactive demo of our groundbreaking AI-powered intelligent assistant, OpenText Content Aviator. This demo allows customers to immediately get started with AI content management and discover how our transformative technology can help them discover new ways to work. OpenText Content Aviator is also now available in a hybrid deployment model to support on-premises customers.

At OpenText, we recognize that the work landscape is evolving rapidly. Embracing innovation to reimagine work processes is now more crucial than ever to stay ahead and avoid falling behind. OpenText is here to ensure you stay ahead. If you are ready to harness the full potential of AI and elevate your operations, explore our comprehensive AI strategy and the suite of OpenText Aviator solutions tailored for both business leaders and technologists at opentext.ai.

New innovations in Business Cloud

In today’s rapidly evolving work environments, secure access to knowledge is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge. OpenText empowers everyone, from engineers to IT professionals, with integrated and secure technology aimed at driving meaningful simplification and efficiency improvements.

OpenText™ Content Cloud

OpenText Content Cloud empowers businesses to work smarter by providing seamless access to essential content, anytime and anywhere.

In CE 24.3, we have enhanced our world-class enterprise content management solution, OpenText™ Extended ECM, by expanding its collaborative content capabilities. Now, users can seamlessly convert, stream, annotate, and clip high-quality video content within the platform, eliminating the need for separate systems and significantly improving workflow efficiency and productivity – a game changer for those wanting to capitalize on the popularity of video content.

Additionally, we enhance support for data teams managing complex investigative analytics, especially when rapid analysis of large volumes of structured and unstructured data is required. OpenText™ Discover ensures all data interactions are retraceable, auditable, and secure. Available with our world-class OpenText™ IDOL™ Unstructured Data Analytics solution, users can fully engage with analytics, from building user roles and teams to analyzing projects and collaborating across entities, creating detailed ‘notebooks’ of analytics that can be reported on and exported while ensuring essential integrity is maintained throughout the process.

New innovations in Business Technology

Connected data is essential as workloads migrate to the cloud. OpenText provides robust data platforms deployed flexibly – whether in a private cloud, public cloud, or through APIs – ensuring enterprise-grade capabilities regardless of the deployment method.

OpenText™ Developer Cloud

OpenText™ Developer Cloud lets developers build smarter by bringing their ideas to life using powerful, developer-trusted APIs quickly and cost-effectively.

In this release, we have three powerful innovations aimed at expediting the application development processes in support of our ISV and developer community.

Firstly, we support developers looking to embed digital signatures in their applications and approval processes. This solution integrates seamlessly via APIs, eliminating the complexities of coding from scratch and enabling a swift transition from outdated printed signature methods to digital approvals, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency.

Additionally, we empower developers and end users to leverage their information lifecycle practices by empowering content storage services to support the benefits of Google Cloud Storage and Archival services. By extending our API support to include Google Cloud Platform archival tier levels, users can efficiently store frequently accessed data, manage short-term storage, and access archiving, online backup, and disaster recovery services instantly and cost-effectively. This integration allows developers to fully harness the power and functionalities of OpenText Storage solutions, expediting and controlling their information management lifecycle and providing peace of mind during application development while also bettering cost management.

Finally, I am delighted to announce the general availability of OpenText™ Thrust Studio, our real-time digital assistant providing developers with seamless and on-the-pulse support, underpinned by the power of generative-AI to accelerate development processes. This acts as a reliable assistant that speeds up end-to-end development processes and significantly increase productivity.

