10 Reasons to upgrade OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM

Reason #1: Cloud Editions

In a recent Forrester Consulting Study, it was revealed that 64% of organizations that store all their content on-premises believe they’re at a competitive disadvantage. The reality is that migrating at least some content to the cloud is vital to stay competitive and resilient.

OpenText™ Content Suite Cloud Edition (CE) is a cloud-native, containerized platform which lets customers run anywhere – simpler, better, and faster.

The benefits of migrating to the cloud are numerous, including:

Deploy and run anywhere – On-premises, hybrid, or in the cloud; containerized or on traditional VM’s

– On-premises, hybrid, or in the cloud; containerized or on traditional VM’s Manage faster and easier – Cloud-native platforms support automated deployment, scaling and management

– Cloud-native platforms support automated deployment, scaling and management Get regular updates with the latest features – Adopting new features is now faster, simpler, and more cost-effective

– Adopting new features is now faster, simpler, and more cost-effective Customize with confidence – Isolate custom changes to minimize the effort involved in synching with future updates

Moving to the cloud is a big decision for many organizations – but it doesn’t have to be all or nothing! Consider a hybrid approach and take an as-needed approach to moving content to the cloud. Companies can gain the agility and flexibility of cloud content management while migrating at their own pace, maintaining some on-premises investments, and avoiding unnecessary stress and disturbance in an already uncertain environment.

Reason #2: Improve User Experience

Increased user adoption and improved user experience are key factors in considering upgrading your Content Suite deployment. In Release 16, OpenText completely redefined the user experience with the introduction of the Content Suite Smart View.

Designed to give end users the flexibility and control to customize the way they want to work, the Smart View eliminates adoption as a barrier to ECM success. Productivity is enhanced through extensible, role-based views that promote access and collaboration.

Benefits of utilizing the Smart View include:

Improve adoption with a touch-friendly, responsive design, and role-based landing/browsing

with a touch-friendly, responsive design, and role-based landing/browsing Maximize productivity using inline forms, workflow, and activity feeds

using inline forms, workflow, and activity feeds Enhance collaboration allowing users secure and pervasive ways to follow other users, have conversations with each other about information, and to keep that knowledge associated to the content

allowing users secure and pervasive ways to follow other users, have conversations with each other about information, and to keep that knowledge associated to the content Strengthen governance with easy access to view and modify metadata

with easy access to view and modify metadata Minimize impact on IT resources with the Perspective Manager, an interactive, drag and drop tool designed to simplify configuration and customization of the UI

with the Perspective Manager, an interactive, drag and drop tool designed to simplify configuration and customization of the UI Seamlessly extend and integrate the Smart View to other applications with easily reusable HTML5 Content Server UI Widgets

Reason #3: Improve productivity

Many organizations still rely on paper or email to access and distribute information needed for content-centric team activity, causing delays and compliance risks. One way you can help your teams collaborate more effectively is by leveraging your investment in Microsoft® Office 365® to provide seamless web editing and co-authoring capabilities to your team with the Office Online integration to Content Suite. But the most effective way to increase team productivity with Content Suite is by adopting Connected Workspaces. Connected Workspaces provides a simple, yet powerful way for teams to manage content-centric work.

Using pre-built templates, non-technical users can create dedicated workspaces, aggregating content, data, people and tasks related to a common business project or case. Content is seamlessly available to those who need it, when they need it, with governance policies automatically and transparently applied.

Benefits of enabling your users on a Connected Workspaces model include:

Leverage pre-built templates to create dedicated workspaces, aggregating content, data, people and tasks related to a common business project or case

to create dedicated workspaces, aggregating content, data, people and tasks related to a common business project or case Boost productivity and collaboration with features like reminders, threaded discussions, workflows, and sharing

with features like reminders, threaded discussions, workflows, and sharing Eliminate inefficiencies by aligning teams, content and collaborative business processes

by aligning teams, content and collaborative business processes Automated governance removes the risks of ad hoc information exchange

removes the risks of ad hoc information exchange Free up valuable IT resources to focus on more strategic initiatives and drive more value from Content Suite

valuable IT resources to focus on more strategic initiatives and drive more value from Content Suite Reduce information silos with a foundation that integrates content to lead applications

Interested in trying Connected Workspaces? Check out ClickTour, set in a Legal Department scenario.

Reason #4: Information Governance

Organizations that do not employ a comprehensive information governance strategy are vulnerable to compliance issues, security threats, high costs of litigation, confidentiality breaches and more. By adopting a disciplined, enterprise-wide records management strategy, records managers and compliance officers ensure compliance with external regulations and internal policies.

A key component of Content Suite, Records Management provides a common records management service for all types of information. Records managers benefit from automated and transparent processes that remove the complexity and labor requirements traditionally associated with managing critical enterprise information.

Benefits of using Records Management include:

Simplify and automate records retention and reduction

and automate records retention and reduction Ensure the long-term preservation of critical content

the long-term preservation of critical content Visualize information governance via dashboards

information governance via dashboards Automated governance removes the risks of ad hoc information exchange

removes the risks of ad hoc information exchange Enhance corporate accountability and compliance

corporate accountability and compliance Meet data governance, information privacy and regulatory requirements

Check out this customer story from Sprint, who estimates they have reclaimed over one terabyte worth of storage space and reduced their legal fees associated with eDiscovery by 50% annually using Records Management.

Reason #5: Secure External Collaboration

Sharing documents and collaborating with vendors, clients or customers is a constant in most organizations. But, when external parties do not have access to the enterprise content management system, employees often resort to emailing updates back and forth, hindering productivity and increasing security and compliance risks.

OpenText™ Core Share and OpenText™ Core Signature provide Content Suite users with a secure, easy way to share documents & send contracts for signature with individuals outside of the enterprise. Core Share and Core Signature add cloud-native sharing, signing and collaboration capabilities to existing Content Suite investments.

Benefits of the integration between Content Suite and Core Share and Signature are:

Extend the value and functionality of existing Content Suite investment

Share and collaborate freely with external parties

Ensure all parties are always working on the latest version of the document

Increase adherence to corporate governance policies, including audit history

Sign quotes, contracts and other documents in a fast, compliant and hassle-free way

Add cloud-native sharing, signing and collaboration capabilities to existing Content Suite investments

Check out how Waikato Regional Council is modernizing information management with the combination of Content Suite and Core Share.

Reason #6: Enable remote workforces

The way people work is evolving. With the rise of working from home, employees expect more flexibility and are getting increasingly creative with how, where and when they do their work.

Many remote knowledge workers are currently using Microsoft® Office 365 applications such as Microsoft Teams to collaborate and share content with their teams. However, this creates a disconnect between collaboration and the content in lead business applications. OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™ can help organizations address bridge this gap by integrating Extended ECM with Microsoft Office:

Simplify business processes- increase user productivity when using leading business applications and Office 365

Single source of truth- get full visibility into business process and associated content

Manage Microsoft Office 365 Teams lifecycle- govern Teams content from creation to archiving and disposition

Maintain control over enterprise information- control the entire information lifecycle and mitigate risk by applying records management classifications

Check out this blog by OpenText SVP and CMO Lou Blatt for some tips on improving efficiency and reducing risk when using Microsoft Office 365 and Teams.

Agile organizations also understand that productivity knows no boundaries, with an increasing need for mobile access to business content. OpenText™ Content Server Mobile provides a secure mobile connection to enterprise content and processes, allowing iOS and Android smartphone users to view and interact with Content Suite information while away from their desk.

Key benefits of enabling your remote workforce include:

Quickly access information from mobile devices with the familiar style of Content Suite Smart View

from mobile devices with the familiar style of Content Suite Smart View Ensure compliance and mitigate security threats by leveraging existing Content Suite user access, permission controls and security policies

by leveraging existing Content Suite user access, permission controls and security policies View documents on smartphones without the application that generated the content. View documents without VPN or offline

without the application that generated the content. View documents without VPN or offline Edit content with direct access to third-party mobile device editors, such as Microsoft® Word, and save back to Content Suite

with direct access to third-party mobile device editors, such as Microsoft® Word, and save back to Content Suite In-app tutorial for new users to speed adoption

Content Server Mobile is a free mobile app that ships with Content Suite and all Extended ECM bundles both on-premises and in the cloud

Curious to try it out yourself? Access an interactive, click-through tour of Content Server Mobile and play around with the different options and paths, while seeing how easy it is to navigate Content Suite and browse, view, download and edit documents on a smartphone or tablet.

Reason #7: Leverage additional capabilities

Modernizing your Content Suite investment puts your organization in the ideal position to leverage additional product capabilities. Here are just a few of the many products that can be easily integrated to a modern Content Suite investment to add capability and value:

OpenText™ Magellan™: Augment data-driven decision making and accelerate business with advanced artificial intelligence in a pre-built machine learning and big data analytics platform.

OpenText™ Exstream: Leverage the data and content that already exists within the organization to transform typical customer communications into highly-personalized, engaging customer experiences on the preferred digital and print channels, screen sizes and devices of the customer.

OpenText™ Intelligent Capture: Automate content ingestion, speeding up the routing of information to the right users and system in the organization. Combine standard capture features, such as optical character recognition (OCR), with powerful machine learning, capture extracts information from content and automatically routes it to the right user and right lead system.

OpenText™ Brava!: Securely view, annotate, and redact any kind of file without installing the native application.

OpenText™ Blazon: Automatically transform files from virtually any format into accurate PDF, or TIFF renditions. Also transform 3D models, publishing them as STL, ISF or compressed 3DF.

OpenText™ Content Intelligence: Optimize the Content Suite and Extended ECM user experience to suit department and task-specific requirements. Bundles accelerated tile/widget creation, enhanced REST API and a powerful sub-tag library with a complete set of instantly deployable and easily modifiable pre-built reports, dashboards and applications.

OpenText™ AppWorks: Enable business and technical users to rapidly build, iterate and deploy low-code, process-centric and case management applications.

Reason #8: Extend to anywhere

Ready to take the next step in your content services journey and integrate your Content Suite implementation to lead applications to bridge content silos and expedite information flows? OpenText offers a solution which does just that: OpenText™ Extended ECM. Extended ECM utilizes the familiar interface of the Content Suite Smart View and the same Workspace model to integrate information from lead applications directly into your content management platform.

Some benefits of upgrading your Content Suite investment to Extended ECM include:

Transparently integrate with other leading applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® SuccessFactors®, Salesforce®, Microsoft® Office 365® or any other process-driving software

with other leading applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® SuccessFactors®, Salesforce®, Microsoft® Office 365® or any other process-driving software Bridge content silos and intelligently automates business processes to allow information to flow effortlessly across applications

and intelligently automates business processes to allow information to flow effortlessly across applications Leverage existing investment in Content Suite and other applications, while improving transparency and insight to improve decision making, automate business processes and expand the reach of governance policies

Extended ECM Platform connects Content Suite to lead applications like Salesforce, SAP ERP and SuccessFactors, Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics and more.

Already have a lead application in mind for integration? Extended ECM offers a number of existing integrations.

Reason #9: Flexible deployment options

Organizations consume OpenText software and services in multiple ways, depending on their need and company strategy. Containerized systems can run alongside existing ones to enable a manageable cloud adoption path. There are five delivery options for OpenText solutions. Content Suite can be run on options one to four or a combination. Option five includes the OpenText™ Core applications, which are SaaS applications that can enhance existing on-premises platform investments with new capabilities, and quickly extend solutions to the cloud.

You don’t have to move to the cloud all at once! Check out this infographic to see the benefits of a hybrid approach.

Reason #10: Organizational resilience

Resilience is the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. As organizations regroup, reorganize and reprioritize over, they’ll be doing so in a new normal. Personal interaction has changed. Business goals, plans and strategies have been upended. The nature of work has changed. In 451 Research’s 2020 Trends in Information Security, they estimate that

“…as many as 95% of connections are remote [and] two-thirds of organizations (66%) are experiencing, or have experienced, an increased strain on internal IT resources as a result of the outbreak”

Here are some of the ways in which modernizing your Content Suite investment can help your organization adapt and thrive post-crisis:

Efficient access to information – Nurture a strong culture and keep employees engaged with simple user experiences that span customers, clients, and employees

– Nurture a strong culture and keep employees engaged with simple user experiences that span customers, clients, and employees Process stability and efficiency – Integrate content with the applications people work in every day ensuring information is at hand when, and where it’s needed

– Integrate content with the applications people work in every day ensuring information is at hand when, and where it’s needed Collaboration and teamwork – Collaborate seamlessly and securely with both internal and external parties

– Collaborate seamlessly and securely with both internal and external parties Governance – Adopt a holistic approach that comprehensively monitors how that information is shared, modified and used across all content repositories

Resources