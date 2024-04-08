OpenText named a top player in Radicati 2024 Information Archiving Market Quadrant

Migration to the cloud has become a financial and operational necessity for a growing number of organizations. A critical first phase in cloud migrations for many applications and datasets is information archiving to simplify and consolidate data, reducing the cost of long-term compliance and migration costs for legacy data. Organizations can reduce costs, improve performance, and ensure compliance with regulatory and legal requirements by moving inactive or legacy data from primary systems to a secure and scalable archive. The role of information archiving is evolving rapidly, and IT budgets require strategies that balance cost, accessibility of the data, and flexibility in future planning and compliance needs.

OpenText named a top player in Information Archiving

We are pleased to announce that OpenTextTM has been named a Top Player in The Radicati Group Information Archiving – Market Quadrant 2024. OpenText’s momentum in the information archiving market has advanced rapidly with the market for data center migration to the cloud. This recognition reflects OpenText’s heavy investment in a multi-cloud strategy and partnerships with Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure.

Radicati’s Market Quadrant 2024 is a comprehensive report that evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of the leading vendors in the information archiving space. The report covered the gamut of enterprise archiving from OpenText, including OpenTextTM InfoArchive, OpenTextTM Core Archive for SAP Solutions, and Retain Unified Archiving. Each of these solutions provides purpose-built solutions for a variety of use cases, including:

Application Retirement

High-volume customer communications archiving

SAP-integrated data and content archiving

Email and communications archiving

OpenText’s relationships with leading cloud hyperscalers, as well as its strategic relationship with SAP, mean that selecting OpenText brings customers long-term surety and compliance for their most critical data and content assets.

Radicati Information Archiving Market Quadrant 2024 An analysis of the market for information archiving solutions revealing Top Players, Trail Blazers, Specialists and Mature Players. Download the report

Want to learn more about how OpenText can help you archive your data to the cloud? Visit our website.