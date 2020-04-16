What’s new in OpenText Content Suite Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 and OpenText Extended ECM Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

In this time of unprecedented change, organizations are struggling to maintain momentum. The need for efficient access to information, support for collaboration and teamwork, process continuity, and governance is more important than ever. OpenText™ technologies, including the new Cloud Editions (CE) of OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Extended ECM, are designed to solve these problems and can help organizations weather the current situation and emerge stronger and more resilient.

Our newest releases of OpenText Content Suite Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 and OpenText Extended ECM Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 utilize cloud-native technologies that vastly simplify deployments, upgrades and quick introduction of new features. Though architected for the cloud, OpenText CE continues to offer customers the choice of where to deploy and manage OpenText software: on-premise or in their preferred cloud. That means OpenText CE can run anywhere.

The modern, containerized architecture of Content Suite and Extended ECM Platforms will make it possible for you to:

Simplify deployments and upgrades through automation

Scale dynamically

Deploy and run anywhere

Improve your operational efficiencies

Here’s what’s new in Content Suite Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2 and Extended ECM Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2:

Run Content Suite and Extended ECM anywhere with cloud-native deployment. Adoption of additional containerization technology including:

Introduction of Helm Charts to simplify and automate the deployment of necessary components and reduce the amount of input required from the end-user

Automation of key install components to save IT time and resources

Deploy platform support for: Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS) Cloud Foundry Container Runtime (CFCR) Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS)



Intelligent document generation in Smart View. Create documents with auto-filled templates for greater automation capabilities:

Easily build documents based on a document template in Smart View to simplify and automate document creation for greater efficiency

Automatically provide a selection of relevant templates based on business rules and personalization and create documents in the right folder with the appropriate classification

Gives you the ability to: Define and auto-fill categories and attributes for documents Define Records Management and Security Clearance parameters



Smart View enhancements for greater personalization. Providing end-users more control to customize the way they want to work:

Improved personalization with the interactive configuration of a Smart View landing page allows users to hide and display widgets, change the order of widgets, add shortcut groups providing more control and choice in the UI work environment

OpenText Intelligent Capture. Combine Extended ECM with OpenText™ Core Capture or OpenText™ Intelligent Capture to automatically store incoming documents in the right place, in a business workspace for simplified end-to-end information management. New for CE 20.2:

An Extended ECM connector for automated capture into Business Workspaces

A full Magellan connector for enhanced data visualization and AI-augmentation

Deeper integrations with Microsoft® Office 365™. OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™ is integrated with Microsoft Teams to help you manage the lifecycle of your Teams and maintain control of your enterprise information. CE 20.2 allows you to:

Capture and archive Team chats Store records of Microsoft Teams chats in an Extended ECM workspace Manage the lifecycle of your Teams by maintaining a collaboration history

Manage Teams in Extended ECM Map and control membership of connected Microsoft Teams directly from the lead application



OpenText Extended ECM for SAP Solutions. Enhanced tablet support:

Provides the full business workspace for iOS and Android tablets

