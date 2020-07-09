3 tips to improving efficiency and reducing risk when using Microsoft Office 365 and Teams

This blog is co-authored by Lou Blatt and Dei Jow.

Like many remote knowledge workers, I use Microsoft® Office 365 applications such as Microsoft Teams to collaborate and share content with my team. However, these tools can easily produce sprawling silos of information that can be confusing.

Some of the challenges I have found working in Teams are:

Deciding who to invite to a Team to avoid sharing sensitive business content with the wrong people

Selecting appropriate content to share without oversharing or overwhelming readers or losing control of versions

Figuring out how to archive or delete content after a Team’s project is completed while reducing operational and compliance ramifications and ensuring ongoing productivity

Here are my top 3 tips to address those challenges, improve efficiency and reduce risk within Microsoft Teams using OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365™:

Automate the creation, management, and lifecycle of Teams

OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 reduces the complexity of creating and managing Teams by automating the process of inviting the right team members—based upon templates pre-defined in the business application. As soon as the Team is created, the right people are invited to join the Team; the right security is applied, the right tabs are created, and the right information is displayed based on permissions in that Team.

It also manages the lifecycle of Teams by retiring the content, including chats, wiki content and notes. This frees staff from having to manually go through each Team and figure out what to do with the Team and the content and when to do it.

Connect process to content

The power of OpenText Extended ECM for Office 365 is in surfacing relevant information from leading business applications like SAP and Salesforce directly into an Office 365 interface. Users see that relevant information alongside pertinent content in Office 365. No screen flips, report queries or gatekeeper intervention.

This deep integration improves decision making and speeds business processes. It streamlines my work because I have all the right information at my fingertips in one familiar interface, no matter where that information lives.

Eliminate manual content management tasks

When content is added to the business workspace, it automatically inherits the right classification, metadata, and security from the business workspace. This automation frees up my time to focus on my work and not worry about metadata, security or rules related to how this content should be retained and for how long.

OpenText Business Workspaces integrate data from a variety of systems to offer a complete view of a customer, opportunity, asset, project, or any business object, in one user-friendly interface.

Bottom line benefits of using OpenText Extended ECM for Office 365

The surge in popularity of Microsoft Teams is not going away. A significant percentage of newly remote workers will not be heading back into the office. It is imperative that organizations adapt to this new model and ensure lifecycle management and governance best practices are still applied. The benefits of properly integrating Microsoft Teams content with your content management framework only lead to increased productivity and less risk.

Learn more about reducing risk and increasing efficiency with OpenText and read more about our Content Services technology for Microsoft Teams.

Dei Jow, Strategic Ecosystems Manager, OpenText

Dei is a Program Manager for OpenText Microsoft solutions. She helps Enterprise customers improve efficiencies by connecting content and key business processes. She has been in the software industry for 20+ years and previously worked at Microsoft and has a degree in Business Marketing from the University of Hawaii.