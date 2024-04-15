Greetings from ICE, a trusted partner for your AI journey. This AI-generated Yeti has had a busy six months. He’s been around the globe to visit customers, helping them figure out their initial use cases to apply AI. Don’t let his blue fur and fuzzy demeanor throw you off; ICE knows the promise of AI and is eager to help you decode what will work for your business.This trusted Yeti is helping young aviators out there earn their first wings.

You: Are enterprise businesses really applying AI? Or is it just consumers on ChatGPT?

ICE: Businesses are experimenting with AI; some are ready to take into production, most are not.

You: But really, what is generative AI being used for?

ICE: The most common use cases are businesses using generative AI for productivity and efficiency (summarizing meeting notes, faster research and content creation in marketing and sales, code generation, etc.) and there are those using it to unlock creativity (image generation, brainstorming, etc.).

You: Does AI eliminate jobs or make the humans better?

ICE: It makes the humans better!

You: How?

ICE: AI takes away the mundane work, so humans can be more creative and focus on high-level work. When your work gets simpler and less complicated with the help of AI, then you can use your time to create new business ideas.

Shift of the knowledge worker

The recent rise of AI means that AI assistants are everywhere, embedded in business applications. Over time, AI chat will become the preferred interface to knowledge. Simple searches are quickly evolving into prompt engineering and asking the right questions. One-directional information learning is rapidly turning into two-directional generated summaries and intelligent insights.

What does this mean for the humans? If you were once the person who received questions or requests that today can be answered by machines, this means you can now focus on the more complex cases and next-level needs of your stakeholders. If you were once the person who asked the questions, you now need better judgement to discern what’s true versus what’s not, so you don’t inadvertently make wrong decisions.

When technology shifts the culture of knowledge, companies need to be ready for three things:

How to safely and securely meet the wide range of asks and interest for AI tools while maintaining governance.

How to train up employees to utilize AI tools effectively and evolve their processes/roles/responsibilities.

How to foster a positive environment for open knowledge sharing to unlock new ideas, new business value, and new heights.

