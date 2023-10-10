Transform user productivity with an AI-powered intelligent assistant

Even with modern tools at our disposal, the demand for more automation to support productivity and efficiency remains high, with 41% of knowledge workers reporting that their performance would benefit most from reducing common, repetitive types of work. In short – your teams want to get things done faster, and with greater accuracy.

Addressing this challenge just got more attainable with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. McKinsey calls generative AI “the next productivity frontier” that could add trillions in value to the global economy. And it has the potential to automate work tasks that demand 60 to 70 percent of employees’ time today.

OpenText™ is at the forefront of this revolution and we are poised to be your trusted partner on your AI journey, leveraging the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to shape the next evolution of content services, transforming modern work as we know it.

Today, we’re excited to announce that our customers can now embrace new ways to interact with content and extract knowledge with OpenText Content Aviator, an AI-powered intelligent assistant.

The intelligent assistant everyone wants

Content Aviator puts AI into the hands of business users, empowering you to leverage conversational search to discover content or even summarize a document or workspace. By engaging in conversations and quickly providing relevant answers to natural language questions, Content Aviator eliminates tedious manual searches and helps you find what you need – faster.

Explore the benefits of an intelligent assistant

With Content Aviator, you can harness the many benefits of AI-powered insights at your fingertips, including the ability to:

Eliminate manually sifting through large volumes of information. Content Aviator’s conversational search and context-driven retrieval streamline this process, saving time and reducing frustration. Reduce the need for human-intensive efforts to understand content. Content Aviator distills content into comprehensible summaries, enhancing accessibility and usability and allowing for faster decision making. Boost user productivity and efficiency. By reducing the time and effort required to find and understand content, Content Aviator empowers teams to focus on high-value tasks instead of getting lost in content navigation. Promote the reuse of existing knowledge. By making it easier to locate and understand content, Content Aviator ensures that valuable insights and data are consistently utilized across projects and initiatives. Keep data secure. Work with Content Aviator with the peace of mind that business and user data will never be used for model training without consent.

Work smarter with modern content experiences

AI and LLMs are driving a revolution in content management, changing the way we interact with information, and unlocking new value from OpenText content services platforms. With OpenText Content Aviator, you have the opportunity to fundamentally improve and transform content management and deliver a new experience that empowers users to work smarter.

Content Aviator uses conversational search to summarize documents and find key content within your documents, quickly and easily.

Ready to transform content experiences? Learn more about Content Aviator!

Grab your boarding pass and join us in Las Vegas

The future of AI is here, and you can earn your AI wings at OpenText World 2023. Join us in Las Vegas to see Content Aviator and other new AI-powered technologies from OpenText in action. Don’t miss out – register today!