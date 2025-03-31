Titanium X for OpenText Content Cloud is here!

Organizations must stay ahead of the curve by adopting the latest innovations in content management. Titanium X and Cloud Editions (CE) innovations from CE 23.1 to CE 25.2 consistently deliver cutting-edge enhancements that empower businesses to work smarter, optimize productivity, and maintain a competitive edge. If you haven’t upgraded yet, you’re missing out on transformative features designed to streamline operations, improve security, and enhance collaboration across your enterprise. Here’s why each CE release matters and how it can revolutionize the way you manage content.

AI-first: Work smarter, not harder

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s an everyday necessity. The latest AI-powered innovations in OpenText Content Cloud are designed to help organizations work more efficiently by:

Automating repetitive tasks

Surfacing insights

Making better decisions faster

Enter: OpenText™ Content Aviator. This conversational AI content assistant takes productivity to the next level, using natural language processing to help employees quickly find, summarize, and translate content across multiple applications. Need to find a contract but don’t know where it is? OpenText Content Aviator can surface it in seconds—along with key insights, summaries, and context.

And it doesn’t stop there. With AI-powered content analytics and automation, OpenText is helping businesses unlock hidden insights in their data, streamline workflows, and transform unstructured content into valuable knowledge.

AI content management highlights:

Conversational chat interface – Enables natural language search, making finding relevant information as effortless as typing a question into a chat.

Integration with OpenText Content Management (Extended ECM), OpenText Core Content Management, and OpenText Documentum Content Management (CM) – Ensures users can efficiently locate, summarize, translate, and create content within these platforms, reducing information overload and improving productivity.

Integration with OpenText Information Archive – Enables efficient access, retrieval, and summarization of legacy data archives.

Cloud flexibility – Supports both cloud and hybrid deployments to get GenAI your way.

Why AI content management matters

The days of manually sifting through emails, folders, and silos of information are over. AI-driven automation saves time, reduces errors, and empowers employees to focus on high-value work instead of tedious administrative or repetitive tasks. By integrating intelligence directly into content management, businesses can improve decision-making and unlock new efficiencies at scale.

Now, let’s explore key innovation highlights from CE 23.1 to CE 25.2!

OpenText CE 23.1: Secure, compliant, and connected

CE 23.1 introduced crucial enhancements that support compliance, security, and productivity across industries. Life Sciences customers gained enhanced cloud security and compliance through OpenText Documentum Content Management for Life Sciences, enabling organizations to meet GxP compliance requirements at scale. In addition, OpenText Content Management (Extended ECM) for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) provided a single source of truth across the enterprise and supply chain, streamlining manufacturing processes from product design to development.

Furthermore, OpenText integrated content management with leading enterprise platforms, including Microsoft® Dynamics 365 Finance, Salesforce®, and SAP®, allowing businesses to work within familiar environments while enhancing content accessibility and efficiency.

OpenText CE 23.2: AI-powered insights and process automation

CE 23.2 took content management to the next level with AI-powered insights and process automation. By integrating OpenText Knowledge Discovery with OpenText Content Management and OpenText Documentum CM, businesses could extract and visualize content connections with knowledge graphs, making smarter decisions faster.

This release also introduced new OpenText Connectors for Microsoft Power Automate, enabling users to extend workflows seamlessly across various applications without additional IT overhead. Life Sciences customers saw further advancements in compliance, with OpenText Content Management and OpenText Core Archive for SAP Solutions meeting rigorous “good working practice” requirements and keeping data secure and compliant in the cloud. If you haven’t upgraded, you’re missing out on AI-driven automation that reduces manual work and provides strategic insights to drive business success.

OpenText CE 23.3: Enterprise document management for Google Workspace

CE 23.3 brought powerful collaboration tools and industry-focused solutions. OpenText Core Content Management, a next-generation SaaS document management platform, now integrates with Google Workspace, improving worker productivity and embedding automated governance workflows wherever and however they work on Google Workspace.

OpenText CE 23.4: Enhancing AI, efficiency, and security

CE 23.4 introduced major advancements in AI, efficiency, and security, and included the first release of OpenText Content Aviator to power intelligent content management with OpenText Core Content Management.

OpenText Content Management now features a pre-configured procurement business scenario that streamlines procurement workflows and workspaces at no additional cost. Integration between OpenText Documentum CM and Microsoft 365 allows users to collaborate securely within Microsoft Teams without switching between systems.

OpenText Core Capture for SAP was expanded to automate the handling of business-critical documents like work orders and HR records. These innovations eliminate silos and improve operational efficiency, making this upgrade essential for businesses seeking a seamless digital experience.

OpenText CE 24.1: Expanded intelligent content management availability

CE 24.1 expanded OpenText Content Aviator availability to OpenText Content Management, unleashing the power of an intelligent assistant for more customers to embrace new ways of interacting with content and extracting knowledge.

OpenText Core Content Management introduced a new feature to allow users to work on or offline whenever they need to by synchronizing personal files to their desktops. The SaaS document management platform also introduced a new no-code form builder and in-region data center availability for customers in Australia.

OpenText CE 24.2: FedRAMP compliance + 5 reasons to upgrade OpenText Documentum CM

With CE 24.2 OpenText Content Management and OpenText Process Automation on AWS achieved FedRAMP ‘Fully Authorized’ designation, removing security barriers to cloud adoption for the US Public Sector. This allows government agencies to confidently modernize citizen-facing services while ensuring data protection.

If you’re looking for a reason to upgrade your OpenText Documentum CM, look no further. The CE 24.2 release brought OpenText Content Aviator to the document management platform for GenAI-powered work. This notable release for OpenText Documentum CM also included new lightning-fast search, enhancements to simplify tasks and workflows for power users and administrators, a guided experience for new mobile users, and mapped vault keys to safeguard sensitive data. Say yes to the new OpenText Documentum CM plans and upgrade today to take advantage of these and hundreds of other platform enhancements.

OpenText CE 24.3: Revolutionizing content with video and analytics

CE 24.3 expanded OpenText Content Management’s capabilities to support high-quality video content, enabling users to convert, stream, annotate, and clip videos within the platform. This removes the need for separate tools, improving workflow efficiency.

For data teams, OpenText Knowledge Discovery provides a powerful solution for managing complex investigative analytics, ensuring secure, auditable, and retraceable data interactions. If your organization relies on video content or large-scale data analysis, upgrading to CE 24.3 unlocks game-changing capabilities.

OpenText CE 24.4: Protected B compliance and GenAI for archived data

CE 24.4 marked a significant milestone with OpenText Content Management achieving Protected B certification from the Government of Canada. This certification enables Canadian government organizations to adopt OpenText Content Management in the AWS public cloud with confidence, modernizing workflows for services such as grants, benefits, and permitting. By upgrading, government agencies can enhance citizen engagement and service delivery while maintaining the highest security standards.

The release also expanded availability of OpenText Content Aviator to OpenText Information Archive, simplifying access and understanding of unfamiliar legacy archived data. The new empowers users to get answers in their preferred formats such as tables and charts to simplify data analysis.

OpenText CE 25.1: Intelligent SaaS content management for the future

CE 25.1 introduced OpenText Core Content Management plans. The Express plan enables organizations to leverage OpenText Content Aviator generative AI out-of-the-box at no additional cost.

The Premium plan combines intelligent SaaS content management with digital capture and signature capabilities, managing the full content lifecycle. Preconfigured business scenarios for sales, HR, and product management further accelerate deployment and improve ROI. If your business wants to harness AI to optimize workflows and knowledge management, this upgrade is a must.

OpenText CE 25.2: Put content in context for claims management and policy administration in Guidewire

In the digital insurance landscape, speed, accuracy, and accessibility are everything. The new integration with OpenText Content Management puts content in context within Guidewire PolicyCenter and ClaimCenter. With this integration, insurers empower claims adjusters, underwriters, and other stakeholders with seamless access to the information they need—right where they need it. A single source of truth ensures that policy and claims documentation is consistent and available across critical systems like Salesforce, Microsoft 365, and SAP. And with AI-powered content assistants, teams can work smarter—summarizing policies and claims, generating correspondence, and unlocking new efficiencies. The result? Faster decisions, improved productivity, and a better experience for both employees and customers.

Don’t miss out! Upgrade today

Each release of OpenText Cloud Editions is designed to help organizations work smarter, improve security, and maximize efficiency. If you haven’t upgraded your OpenText Content Cloud solutions yet, you’re missing out on AI-driven insights, automation, seamless collaboration, and industry-specific solutions that can transform the way you do business.

Want to see the full stories across OpenText for CE 23.1 to CE 25.2? There’s so much more to explore: