Boost productivity with contextual home pages

When it comes to enterprise content management, one size rarely fits all. Users across departments interact with digital content differently. Yet many organizations still operate with a single, generic user interface that doesn’t reflect the unique needs of each role. This lack of proper context frustrates users, clutters their experience, and ultimately slows down productivity.

For administrators, the challenges are equally significant. Managing interfaces through tools like Perspective Manager requires toggling between multiple environments, complicating what should be a straightforward task. Without an intuitive way to build and deploy role-based experiences, user adoption and efficiency suffer.

Home pages: A smarter way to tailor user experiences

OpenText™ Content Management home pages address these challenges head-on. The introduction of customizable home pages in Smart View gives both administrators and end users a powerful new way to streamline daily work.

Home pages put everything users need to do their job front and center.

Administrators and business administrators create, edit, and manage home pages entirely within Smart View using a drag-and-drop editor. Home pages are then assigned to users by department, but admins can also apply advanced rules for more granular control as well. End users benefit from a tailored landing experience that gives them fast access to the content and enterprise content management tools they use most without needing to hunt through folders or menus.

Each home page can include a wide range of configurable elements, including:

MyToDo widgets for immediate access to action items

Recently accessed and favorites widgets to get to familiar content fast

Shortcuts to business workspaces to quickly jump back into an open project

Lists of department-specific documents without having to waste time searching

Home pages are configured directly within Smart View using a drag-and-drop editor.

Users assigned to multiple home pages can easily toggle between them using the hamburger menu and admins can set a default for a more seamless experience.

How different teams get more done with home pages

Here’s how different departments can use home pages to get more done:

Sales: A sales rep’s home page could surface pipeline dashboards, quick links to customer workspaces, and recently accessed proposals all in one place. This saves time and keeps the focus on closing deals.

Marketing: Marketing teams can use home pages to centralize campaign collaboration, brand asset libraries, and analytics reports. A clean, customized interface helps marketers move faster and collaborate more effectively.

Human Resources: HR professionals can benefit from pages that display onboarding workspaces, approved policy documents, and links to internal systems like payroll or learning platforms. Everything they need is just a click away.

Finance: For finance teams, home pages can feature access to budget workspaces, reports, and compliance documentation. Tailoring the layout by role ensures that sensitive or specialized content stays secure yet accessible.

Create tailored experiences for every role

Home pages in OpenText Content Management are more than a visual upgrade—they’re a productivity enabler. For administrators, they reduce the overhead of interface management. For users, they offer a customized environment that aligns with how they work.

With support for department-based rules, easy editing in Smart View, and import/export functionality for scaling across the business, home pages offer a practical way to bring proper context into your enterprise content management strategy. By aligning the content experience with individual roles and responsibilities, organizations can empower users to work more efficiently, making every interaction more focused, relevant, and productive.