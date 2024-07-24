Content Services

What’s new in OpenText Content Aviator

OpenText™ Content Aviator puts AI into the hands of business users to leverage conversational search, discover content, or even summarize a document or workspace, offering…

Lindsay Sterrett

July 24, 2024

OpenText™ Content Aviator puts AI into the hands of business users to leverage conversational search, discover content, or even summarize a document or workspace, offering new ways to interact with content and extract knowledge. Content Aviator enables organizations to combine the power of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) with OpenText content services platforms, including OpenText™ Core Content, OpenText™ Documentum™ and OpenText™ Extended ECM, to make document management, knowledge discovery, and business process automation more efficient, effective and intelligent.

Work smarter with a GenAI-powered intelligent assistant

July 2024: What’s new in Content Aviator CE 24.3

This release provides support for customers with an on-premises content management platform with the ability to leverage Content Aviator and AI content management in a hybrid deployment.

OpenText is also pleased to announce the availability of a new interactive demo showcasing the power of Content Aviator with Extended ECM.  Customers can sign up for this risk-free demo and try Content Aviator with pre-built, out-of-the-box scenarios for Insurance, Real Estate and HR. This interactive experience allows customers to get started with Content Aviator immediately with the freedom and flexibility to ask their own questions and try all the latest features of Content Aviator such as summaries, translation, content generation and more, all at their own pace.  Additional scenarios and new features will be added to the interactive demo in future releases. 

October 2023: Introducing OpenText Content Aviator

Transform user productivity with an AI-powered intelligent assistant

OpenText is excited to introduce OpenText™ Content Aviator, an AI-powered intelligent assistant now available for OpenText Core Content (CE 24.1 release), Extended ECM (CE 24.2 release) and Documentum (CE 24.3 release) customers.  Content Aviator empowers business users with AI content management and the ability to leverage an interactive chat interface and conversational search to quickly discover  content, summarize or translate a document or workspace, and draft content such as emails. By quickly providing relevant answers to natural language questions, Content Aviator eliminates tedious, manual tasks to help you get work done – faster. 

Lindsay Sterrett

Lindsay Sterrett is Senior Director of Content Services Product Marketing. With more than 12 years of experience as a software marketing leader, Lindsay leads a global team responsible for the product marketing strategy for OpenText Content Cloud, including OpenText Extended ECM, Documentum and Core Content, capture solutions, and diverse industry and business applications. Her areas of expertise include B2B and B2C marketing strategy, demand generation, partnerships, in-app product experiences and customer lifecycle marketing. She is based in Southern California and holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

