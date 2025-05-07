Streamline insurance operations with OpenText Content Management for Guidewire

Modern insurers are handling more content than ever before—from accident photos and correspondence to policy applications and inspection reports. The challenge isn’t just storing all of this critical documentation. It’s empowering your claims adjusters, underwriters, and customer service representatives to use it effectively, at speed, and in context. Even with robust policy and claims systems like Guidewire in place, disconnected content continues to slow down decisions, increase costs, and expose organizations to compliance risks.

That’s where OpenText™ Content Management for Guidewire comes in. By bringing enterprise content management directly into the systems you use every day, like PolicyCenter and ClaimCenter, you can eliminate silos, accelerate outcomes, and strengthen compliance while building better relationships with your policyholders.

Access claims and policy content in the flow of work

With seamless, UI-level integration between Guidewire and OpenText Content Management—powered by Ready for Guidewire validated accelerators for both ClaimCenter and PolicyCenter—underwriters, claims adjusters, and customer service teams gain immediate access to the content they need, right within their familiar applications. No switching tabs, no hunting down documents.

Easily access all related content, data, people and tasks directly within the Guidewire interface.

Real-time synchronization ensures that every document is automatically tagged and aligned with the right policy, claim, or customer. As a result, your teams gain full context at every step of the insurance lifecycle, helping them act faster and with greater confidence.

Because the integration is embedded directly into the familiar Guidewire interface, users don’t have to learn a new system or workflow. Content management becomes a natural extension of their daily tasks—no training cycles, no change management delays. This intuitive experience drives faster adoption and keeps your workforce focused on delivering results, not navigating tools.

A centralized platform for smarter, safer content

All content uploaded through Guidewire is stored securely in OpenText Content Management, eliminating scattered storage solutions and enabling seamless content access across departments and systems, including Salesforce®, Microsoft® 365, and SAP®.

Working from a single source of truth, teams always access the most current and accurate version of every document. No more emailing attachments or searching through outdated folders. Everyone sees the same content, updated in real time. This not only reduces the risk of error but also streamlines collaboration and accelerates decisions across policy and claims processes.

With precise, role-based permissions, enterprise content management tools give you full control over who sees what, supporting both governance and audit-readiness. From underwriting to claims resolution, teams can collaborate securely while maintaining full compliance with industry regulations.

Bring AI-powered efficiency to your team

What if every knowledge worker had an AI content assistant? OpenText Content Aviator enhances content-driven work in Guidewire by delivering intelligent assistance for high-volume, high-value tasks. Whether it’s summarizing lengthy claim files, comparing policy versions, or generating outbound correspondence, your teams can rely on AI to work smarter, not harder.

Empower users with an AI content assistant directly within Guidewire.

For knowledge workers managing dozens or even hundreds of cases, this means more time spent on strategic decisions and customer engagement, and less on routine tasks and manual searches.

Built for insurance. Ready for transformation.

OpenText offers a full suite of content management solutions that support the entire insurance lifecycle—from onboarding and servicing to renewal and archiving. By leveraging AI-ready, scalable information management, insurers can streamline operations, modernize content-centric workflows, and deliver more connected, responsive customer experiences, all without leaving Guidewire.

To learn more about how OpenText Content Management for Guidewire can help your organization reduce risk, improve efficiency, and deliver faster decisions, visit our listings on the Guidewire Marketplace.