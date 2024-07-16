Enhance decision making with integrated media management

In today’s digital landscape, video content is everywhere. The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) recording devices, team collaboration platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI) video generation tools have significantly contributed to this surge. Organizations across various industries are already leveraging video for training, internal communications, safety and compliance, asset management and more. However, this rapid increase in video content presents new challenges in managing and integrating with existing enterprise content.

Centralized management for seamless integration

One of the key benefits of managing video content within the same platform as other critical information is the seamless integration it offers. Traditionally, video content has often been siloed in separate systems, making it difficult for users to access and utilize directly alongside other enterprise information. With the Advanced Media Add-On for OpenText™ Extended ECM, organizations can now store, manage, and stream video content alongside documents, emails, and other business-critical files.

This unified approach ensures that users have access to all the information they need providing context, enhancing decision-making processes and improving productivity. Whether it’s a training video that complements a procedural document or a recorded inspection providing additional insights for the Facilities Management team, having everything in one place streamlines workflows and fosters a more collaborative work environment.

Advanced capabilities for enhanced video management

The Advanced Media Add-On introduces several innovative features designed to streamline video management. Users can easily convert and stream videos directly within the OpenText™ Extended ECM platform, providing high-quality playback and accessibility at scale, from any device. Annotation tools enhance collaboration by allowing users to provide feedback directly on the video content itself. Additionally, a new clip creation feature simplifies sharing by enabling the quick creation and distribution of clips from longer videos, facilitating focused communication.

Users can quickly and easily convert, stream, annotate and clip video content.

Ensuring robust information governance

Just like other types of critical content, video files require stringent information governance and records management considerations. Videos often contain sensitive and confidential information that must be protected and managed according to regulatory requirements and organizational policies. Managing videos with OpenText™ Extended ECM provides comprehensive governance capabilities to ensure that video content is handled with the same level of rigor as other enterprise content.

Doing so allows organizations to apply metadata, classifications, and retention policies to video files, facilitating efficient search, retrieval, and compliance management. It also supports advanced security measures, such as access controls and permissions, to safeguard video content from unauthorized access. By incorporating video into the broader information governance framework, organizations can mitigate risks and maintain compliance with ease.

Elevating video with a first-class experience

As video content continues to grow in importance and volume, organizations need advanced solutions to manage this valuable resource effectively. The Advanced Media Add-On for OpenText™ Extended ECM provides a comprehensive platform for integrating, managing, and governing video content alongside other enterprise information. By breaking down silos and ensuring robust governance organizations are better empowered to leverage video content to its full potential, driving better decision-making and enhancing overall productivity.

