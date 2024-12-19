OpenText is a leader in Document Management

Modernizing in the cloud, cutting digital friction, accelerating GenAI, and elevating the knowledge worker are just a few key priorities for organizations on the market for an enterprise document management platform.
OpenText™ Content Cloud is honored to be repeatedly recognized as a market leader in document management and intelligent content services by industry analysts for two consecutive decades. This recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as a pioneer in enterprise content management and commitment to innovation and our customers.
Named Leader in new Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities
We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in the new 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Document Management, published December 19, 2024*.
OpenText’s highlighted strengths in this Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities report include:
- Integration including document management use cases with Enterprise Application Content Services. The report underscores our long-standing relationship with SAP, and Gartner recommends customers evaluate OpenText when looking for a premium, SAP-endorsed document management solution. OpenText excels when customers require deep, out-of-the-box integration across a multi-cloud environment – including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Google Workspace, and Guidewire on roadmap.
- Simplification including X-Plans licensing that helps make the Content Cloud portfolio easier for buyers to understand. The X-Plans have revolutionized the way customers buy and consume Content Cloud, providing document management solutions via turnkey packages that address common customer pain points. The X-Plans also significantly simplify deployment and upgrades for customers, whether running their solution in the cloud or on-premises.
- Investment in AI and Cloud, across OpenText’s portfolio and products. Gartner suggests customers enhance their document management solutions with OpenText Aviator AI capabilities, which empowers knowledge workers with an AI content assistant for chat-based search, summarization, content creation, translation and more.
Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services
OpenText was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51467323, September 2024).
According to the report, “Organizations should consider OpenText for its strong content governance, records management, and workflow capabilities. Content Cloud solutions manage the life cycle, distribution, use, and analysis of information across the organization. With tight integrations to SAP, Teams, Salesforce, and a long list of industry and LOB solutions, OpenText provides value to a wide array of use cases, especially for large enterprise customers and highly regulated industries.”
OpenText a leader in intelligent content services
Download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape for insights on how to leverage intelligent content services to modernize existing implementations and transform content to solve a range of business needs.Get the report excerpt
Leader in Capture and IDP, Information Archiving and Document Mining & Analytics
OpenText is the only vendor to be named a Leader across all content services categories, including Capture & Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Information Archiving and Document Mining & Analytics, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Content Cloud portfolio to address diverse customer requirements.
- Content Services Platforms. OpenText was named a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Content Services Platforms, 2024-25 Vendor Assessment. OpenText Documentum Content Management is noted for its feature-rich platform and strengths across all technology areas, including document management and collaboration, and search.
- Capture and IDP. Both the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software and the InfoSource Global Capture and IDP Vendor Matrix named OpenText a Leader. Content Cloud capture and IDP solutions seamlessly integrate information capture, AI and machine learning, and process automation, transforming content into actionable data— speeding workflows for finance and sales with SAP and Salesforce content integration for better operational efficiency and less risk.
- Information Archiving. OpenText was named a Top Player in the Radicati Information Archiving Market Quadrant 2024. Content Cloud data archiving solutions help customers manage application retirement, high-volume customer communications archiving, SAP-integrated content and data archiving, and email and communications archiving. Organizations simplify data migration to the cloud, ensure information governance, and reduce costs.
- Document Mining and Analytics. OpenText Knowledge Discovery (IDOL) was named a leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave™ for Document Mining and Analytics Platforms. The report highlights the unmatched performance of our solution in AI content management, complex data mining across all data types, and unstructured data analytics. OpenText remains at the forefront with AI-driven solutions, turning data into actionable insights.
OpenText is committed to delivering document management solutions that will help organizations thrive in the era of modern work, integrating across multi-cloud environments and driving workflows with AI to empower the next generation of knowledge workers. Learn more about Content Cloud.
*Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.