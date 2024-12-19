OpenText is a leader in Document Management

Modernizing in the cloud, cutting digital friction, accelerating GenAI, and elevating the knowledge worker are just a few key priorities for organizations on the market for an enterprise document management platform.

OpenText™ Content Cloud is honored to be repeatedly recognized as a market leader in document management and intelligent content services by industry analysts for two consecutive decades. This recognition is a testament to OpenText’s history as a pioneer in enterprise content management and commitment to innovation and our customers.

Named Leader in new Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities

We are pleased to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in the new 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities for Document Management, published December 19, 2024*.

OpenText’s highlighted strengths in this Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities report include:

Integration including document management use cases with Enterprise Application Content Services. The report underscores our long-standing relationship with SAP, and Gartner recommends customers evaluate OpenText when looking for a premium, SAP-endorsed document management solution. OpenText excels when customers require deep, out-of-the-box integration across a multi-cloud environment – including SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, Google Workspace, and Guidewire on roadmap.

Simplification including X-Plans licensing that helps make the Content Cloud portfolio easier for buyers to understand. The X-Plans have revolutionized the way customers buy and consume Content Cloud, providing document management solutions via turnkey packages that address common customer pain points. The X-Plans also significantly simplify deployment and upgrades for customers, whether running their solution in the cloud or on-premises.

Investment in AI and Cloud, across OpenText's portfolio and products. Gartner suggests customers enhance their document management solutions with OpenText Aviator AI capabilities, which empowers knowledge workers with an AI content assistant for chat-based search, summarization, content creation, translation and more.

Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services

OpenText was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Content Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51467323, September 2024).

According to the report, “Organizations should consider OpenText for its strong content governance, records management, and workflow capabilities. Content Cloud solutions manage the life cycle, distribution, use, and analysis of information across the organization. With tight integrations to SAP, Teams, Salesforce, and a long list of industry and LOB solutions, OpenText provides value to a wide array of use cases, especially for large enterprise customers and highly regulated industries.”

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons. IDC MarketScape: World Intelligent Content Services Vendor Assessment, 2024, showing OpenText within the “Leaders Category”.

Leader in Capture and IDP, Information Archiving and Document Mining & Analytics

OpenText is the only vendor to be named a Leader across all content services categories, including Capture & Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Information Archiving and Document Mining & Analytics, underscoring the breadth and depth of the Content Cloud portfolio to address diverse customer requirements.

OpenText is committed to delivering document management solutions that will help organizations thrive in the era of modern work, integrating across multi-cloud environments and driving workflows with AI to empower the next generation of knowledge workers. Learn more about Content Cloud.

*Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.