Unleash the power of an AI content assistant

Despite having the technology at our disposal to drive digital transformation across the enterprise, modern work challenges remain. Knowledge workers are burdened by digital friction due to an overload of information, business systems, and applications. They need to reduce repetitive tasks to gain efficiency and effectiveness to make more valuable contributions to the business.

AI is coming to the rescue, enabling a more agile and intelligent workforce. Let’s explore how an AI content assistant elevates how organizations interact with and discover new value from content—and seven productivity gains are ripe for the taking.

What is an AI content assistant?

With an AI content assistant knowledge workers gain a simple way to interact with existing enterprise information, quickly find content, understand it, share it, and put it to use for tasks or projects at hand. When part of an AI content management solution, GenAI and conversational search tools can be applied to content stored anywhere (across business systems and repositories and public and private clouds) and for any format (text, social, video, audio, and images).

How does an AI content assistant work?

OpenText combines the power of GenAI and large language models (LLMs) with OpenText content services platforms to deliver AI content management. When a user poses a question to an AI content assistant, OpenText initiates a process called Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG). Relevant documents are gathered to form a meaningful context culled only from documents to which the user has access. With this secure context, the LLM forms a response along with linked citations to the relevant documents. Through the RAG process, the AI content assistant provides a safe, accurate response that relates directly to the user’s request.

The result: users get insights from various documents in multiple formats, gaining knowledge with context when and where needed. And when you have an AI content assistant at your fingertips delivering more intelligent content, you discover new ways to work and increase productivity.

Achieve workplace zen with AI productivity Learn why 70% of organizations are implementing or investing in AI to create intelligent content and master the future of work Unlock AI productivity

Replace repetition with automation

By putting GenAI to work with an AI content assistant, knowledge workers can use natural language queries to automate and simplify time-consuming tasks, such as creating a document or kicking off a process workflow. And knowledge workers are asking for help, with a 451 Research survey revealing the top three benefits they believe automation will deliver include:

Getting things done faster (54%)

Saving time (46%)

Performing tasks more consistently with fewer errors (41%)[1]

Uncover hidden knowledge

It’s time to shine a light on knowledge buried in disparate tools and systems to activities and decisions across the business. Use AI for context-driven retrieval, distilling content with analysis, summaries, tables, and interactive visualizations that show trends or patterns within complex data sets.

Get to the heart of the matter

Use GenAI and NLP to intelligently analyze and interpret data, gaining an understanding of tone and sentiment to enhance customer engagement, gain insights into customer feedback or business trends, and improve decision making.

Create at the speed of light

Use an AI content assistant to discover content quickly and effortlessly with interactive and conversational search. Also, users can create unique text or other forms of content, such as email templates and new marketing materials, by leveraging information from images, video, text, or other files.

Speak the right language

Use an AI content assistant to double as a translation assistant, accurately translating documents into desired languages to broaden the use and re-use of content.

Keep data trusted and secure

By integrating an AI content assistant with document management, organizations can be confident the data feeding AI is accurate, complete, and compliant, applying access and permissions controls to validate the results and uphold privacy and security.

Reduce productivity gaps between most and least skilled workers

GenAI is delivering tangible productivity gains, with Nielsen finding a 66% increase in employee productivity because of usage, with users more efficient at performing their jobs with AI than without.[2] In addition, less-skilled workers become more adept and agile by leaning on an AI content assistant, decreasing human errors and rework, and empowering all talent to focus on more high-impact tasks.

Learn how OpenText brings the power of an AI content assistant to organizations and knowledge workers—transforming the value of talent and data to reach new heights of productivity.

Work smarter with an AI content assistant Start your free trial of AI content management with OpenText™ Content Aviator™. Sign up now

[1] 451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise: Workforce Productivity & Collaboration, Work Execution Goals & Challenges, 2023

[2] Nielsen, AI Improves Employee Productivity by 66%, July 2023