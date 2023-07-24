Unlock smarter analytics by analyzing any data anywhere 

In today’s data-driven world, organizations are continuously seeking innovative ways to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of information. Gone are the days when a company could get by with waiting hours or even days for ETL processes to move and transform carefully chosen data into ideal structured forms to answer already known questions. To stay ahead of the competition, modern organizations need to analyze all the information available in real-time, use many types of analytics — including machine learning and AI — and keep costs and energy consumption from skyrocketing while they do it.

By integrating the strengths of the data warehouse and data lake architectures into something that goes beyond both, OpenText™ Vertica™ next-gen data lakehouse offers a powerful solution for smarter analytics. Start with all the dependability and high speed of a proven, analytical data warehouse for structured data analysis. Combine that with advanced analytics on semi-structured, and complex hierarchically structured data in a data lake using Apache Iceberg as a metadata layer. Analyze it all with the front-end tool of your choice. That’s OpenText Vertica.

Understand Your Whole Business by Analyzing ALL Data

Gain a comprehensive understanding of your entire business by analyzing all data available to your organization in real-time. This includes structured data warehouse data, but also semi-structured and complex data from data lake sources, without having to wait while that data is moved or changed. By leveraging a unified analytics platform, you’ll gain deeper insights into customer behavior, market trends, and operational efficiencies hidden in the vast scale of the data lake at the speed that was only previously possible on the limited structured data in a data warehouse.

Go Beyond Business Intelligence: Predict the Future with Machine Learning and AI

Traditional business intelligence (BI) solutions are limited to descriptive analytics – that is, explaining what happened in the past. Vertica’s next-gen data lakehouse unlocks the power of predictive and prescriptive analytics to peek into future probabilities and make the best decisions for your business. Using the built-in machine learning/AI algorithms, you can identify patterns, forecast future outcomes, and make data-driven decisions with unprecedented accuracy since there’s no need to downsample. You can also anticipate market shifts, optimize resource allocation, and proactively address potential challenges better than you ever could before.

Find Data You Need Fast and Keep Up with Data Changes

Data lakes provide a scalable and flexible storage solution for vast amounts of data, including semi-structured and complex data, but locating just the pieces you need for analysis can be a challenge. Apache Iceberg integration provides immediate access to data in the data lake and evolving data schemas and changes, even when more than one application alters the data. With a unified data warehouse and data lake both using Iceberg as the metadata layer, organizations can quickly access and analyze the data needed for analysis, eliminating the time-consuming and expensive process of large scale data movement.

Control Costs and Stay Green with Efficient Infrastructure Usage

A single data lakehouse simplifies analytics stacks, optimizes infrastructure utilization, and reduces cost and effort over the duplicated data pipelines and storage formats of a separate data warehouse and data lake. OpenText Vertica next-gen data lakehouse goes beyond that, using half or less of the compute infrastructure, regardless of which cloud, hybrid, or off-cloud deployment is used, over any other data lakehouse competitor. Efficient infrastructure usage not only results in huge cost savings but also reduces the carbon footprint, contributing to environmental sustainability.

By understanding the whole organization, predicting the future with machine learning and AI, accessing data quickly, and controlling costs efficiently, businesses can gain a competitive edge in today’s data-driven landscape. The Vertica next-gen data lakehouse offers a unique framework for smarter analytics, enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.

Read the latest OpenText Vertica release blog to learn more.