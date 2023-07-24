Deliver smarter patient care with integrated patient records  

One of the biggest challenges facing the healthcare industry today is the sheer volume of data and patient information that needs to be processed to ensure the right outcomes for every patient. According to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, “unstructured data can account for up to 80 percent of a patient’s medical record. That is a lot of data that isn’t readily accessible. Moreover, many health systems or companies have this unstructured data siloed in multiple repositories”.

Healthcare organizations are developing gigabytes of data per patient, zettabytes of data per year as an industry, and still, most of that content is unstructured:

Communications about a patient

A letter of medical necessity

A referral

A note

An image

The healthcare industry is still struggling to digitize patient information processes. Patients present themselves to a provider and they have identifications, insurance cards, and paper medical histories; and fax is still the dominant form of communication between many of providers and payers.

In this environment, it is imperative to be able to understand and utilize the value of unstructured patient information. But that’s just the start. The prevalence of legacy and archived content and program and grant data has resulted in valuable information isolated or lost in siloes.

OpenText™ Documentum™ for Healthcare empowers health systems, hospitals, and large group practices to turn unstructured content into actionable data through an integrated patient record that allows healthcare organizations to transform the way they manage, access, and share patient information. This creates efficiencies and can help optimize care delivery across the continuum of care. By uniting fragmented patient data locked away in disparate systems and information silos, Documentum for Healthcare can create a complete patient-centric view of all essential information beyond the EMR—regardless of source, location or format.

Unite fragmented patient data to bridge the gaps in EMR

By uniting fragmented patient data locked away in disparate systems and information silos, Documentum for Healthcare can create a fully integrated, patient-centric view of all essential information beyond the EMR—regardless of source, location or format—necessary for improving patient outcomes and reducing costs. Data from legacy EMR systems can be archived, paper records can be captured, and all of this data can then be made available in context to the patient within the current EMR. This can also help in addressing specific needs around social determinants of health, and gaps in care which both require data beyond the typical medical record.

Digitize patient documents

Digitize patient documents and manage all medical images, including clinical media integrated into your clinical applications, for seamless sharing. Capture all structured and unstructured content types—documents, audio, email, digital photos, videos, and other electronically produced information—to complete the transition from paper to fully indexed electronic patient records while linking them to their EMR.

Improve care team collaboration and care coordination

Improve care team collaboration and care coordination, and promote clinician satisfaction by providing easy, secure access to all patient information at the point of care. Improve sharing of patient information—within your organization and externally across the continuum of care—to enable the processes that deliver the right information, in the right context, to the right person, at the right time. Utilize healthcare standards for interoperability and document sharing to improve care delivery, collaboration, and compliance.

Ensure compliance and Share information

Securely share information, supporting Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) standards for sharing, cross-community access, and basic patient consent. Become better adept at sharing patient information—within your organization and externally across the continuum of care—to enable the processes that deliver the right information, in the right context, to the right person, at the right time.

