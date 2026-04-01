OpenText Summit Paris 2026

Paris, with its rich history of innovation and vibrant tech scene, is the ideal backdrop for the second stop on the OpenText™ Summit 2026 European tour.

Join us at the Palais Brongniart on April 15 for an unforgettable day of innovation, education, and connection. This jam-packed event features executive perspectives about where AI is going and how to get there. You’ll also see product demos showcasing the latest features of our software portfolio. And you’ll have a unique opportunity to get hands-on with OpenText™ Aviator™ playground and experience the benefits of our AI products for yourself.

Play video Check out highlights from our recent Singapore summit.

See the OpenText vision

The event’s keynote features OpenText executives offering their views on what’s new and what’s next in AI and information management. You’ll also hear from our customers and partners during on-stage interviews to get their opinions on OpenText and our products. And you’ll hear about OT trusts OT, our initiative that uses our own products to simplify IT infrastructure, optimize cloud environments, and enhance cybersecurity while targeting $1.5 billion in efficiency gains over the next decade.

Hear from featured speakers

Don’t miss special guest speaker and advisor, Philippe Boulanger who will talk about how hidden cognitive biases hold organizations back, and how to break free from them. You’ll also hear remarks from Her Excellency, Nathalie Drouin, Canada’s Ambassador to France.

Drill down into OpenText products

OpenText Summit Paris gives you the opportunity to discover the latest developments in today’s essential technologies—from content management and cybersecurity to observability and service management, business networks, DevOps, experience, and more. Product roadmaps help you understand where our technology can take you. Demos, breakout sessions, and one-on-one conversations on the expo floor give you a chance to explore the possibilities and get your questions answered.

6 reasons to join us

At the event you’ll have the opportunity to:

Gain practical insights through presentations from industry leaders and success stories from our customers.

Experience AI in action and discover how OpenText solutions drive innovation in key industries.

Explore breakout tracks tailored to your business priorities.

Discover new, relevant use cases.

Meet our partners and OpenText experts in the exhibition area, see live demos, get answers to your questions, and gain a deeper understanding of product features.

Network with fellow professionals during breaks, meals, and the evening receptions

We hope you’ll join us for this unique opportunity to discover, learn, and connect when the premier AI conference comes to Paris. You will gain a clear understanding of how to leverage your company’s information to take your organization to the next level. Register today.

Can’t make it to Paris? Consider joining us at our Munich or London summits.