OpenText Summit Munich 2026

What’s happening in April? Glad you asked. OpenText is kicking off the European leg of our Summit 2026 tour in Munich!

Join us April 13 and 14 at the Westin Grand Munich in the heart of Bavaria for two packed days of innovation and connection. Hear perspectives about where AI is going and how to get there. See product demos showcasing the latest features of our software portfolio. And get hands-on with OpenText™ Aviator™ playground to experience the benefits of our AI products for yourself.

Play video Check out highlights from the recent OpenText Summit Sydney 2026.

See the OpenText vision

The event’s keynote features OpenText executives offering their views on what’s new and what’s next in AI and information management. You’ll also hear from our customers and partners during on-stage interviews to get their opinions on OpenText and our products. And you’ll hear about OT trusts OT, our initiative to use our own products to simplify IT infrastructure, optimize cloud environments, and enhance cybersecurity while targeting $1.5 billion in efficiency gains over the next decade.

Don’t miss special guest speaker Prof. Klemens Skibicki, or “Profski,” who will talk about the role of humans in the connected AI age. As a professor, entrepreneur, economic historian, and speaker, he has spent more than 20 years exploring the balance of technology and people.

Drill down into OpenText products

OpenText Summit Munich gives you the opportunity to discover the latest developments in today’s essential technologies—from content management and cybersecurity to service management, business networks, and more. Product roadmaps help you understand where our technology can take you. Demos, breakout sessions, and one-on-one conversations on the expo floor give you a chance to explore the possibilities and get your questions answered.

6 reasons to join us

Here are a few reasons it is worth clearing your calendar for our Munich event. At the event you’ll have the opportunity to:

Gain practical insights through presentations from industry leaders and success stories from our customers.

Experience AI in action and discover how OpenText solutions drive innovation in key industries.

Explore breakout tracks tailored to your business priorities.

Discover new, relevant use cases.

Meet our partners and OpenText experts in the exhibition area, see live demos, get answers to your questions, and gain a deeper understanding of product features.

Network with fellow professionals during breaks, meals, and receptions.

We hope you’ll join us for this unique opportunity to discover, learn, and connect at the premier AI conference. You will leave with a clear understanding of how to leverage your company’s information to take your organization to the next level. Register today.

Can’t make it to Munich? Consider joining us at our Paris or London summits.