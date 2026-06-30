IDC names OpenText a Leader in manufacturing Track & Trace and Serialization

For years, manufacturers viewed track and trace primarily as a compliance initiative. The goal was straightforward: meet regulatory requirements, maintain records, and support product recalls when necessary.
Today, that mindset is changing.
Manufacturers are facing a very different operating environment—one shaped by supply chain disruption, counterfeit products, evolving regulations, sustainability commitments, and rising customer expectations for transparency. At the same time, AI is reshaping manufacturing, but AI is only as valuable as the quality and trustworthiness of the data behind it.
Traceability has become far more than a compliance exercise. It has become the foundation for trusted manufacturing.
That’s why we’re proud to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Track-and-Trace/Serialization Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment.
Manufacturing has entered the era of trusted products
IDC identifies a clear shift taking place across manufacturing.
Organizations are no longer investing in traceability simply to satisfy regulations. They are investing because traceability delivers measurable business value across the enterprise.
According to IDC, manufacturers increasingly rely on track-and-trace systems to:
- Improve supply chain visibility and resilience
- Hold suppliers accountable for quality and compliance
- Support evolving regulatory requirements
- Enable sustainability and ESG reporting
- Improve recall precision and response
- Build customer trust through product transparency
- Combat counterfeiting and protect brand reputation
- Improve operational efficiency through data-driven decisions
In other words, every product now carries a digital story—and organizations that can trust that story will make faster, smarter decisions.
Why OpenText was recognized
OpenText Core Product Traceability Service (CPTS) was recognized for helping manufacturers move beyond traditional serialization and reporting.
IDC highlighted several strengths of OpenText, including:
- An end-to-end track-and-trace solution spanning production through market and point of use
- Product authenticity and provenance verification
- Rule-driven, real-time controls and investigation capabilities
- Integration with the broader OpenText Business Network ecosystem
- A flexible, customer-focused delivery model backed by global manufacturing expertise
We believe these strengths reflect an important industry evolution.
Visibility is valuable. Knowing what to do next is transformational.
Traceability should drive action—not just reporting
Many organizations already collect enormous amounts of manufacturing and supply chain data.
The challenge isn’t collecting more information. OpenText CPTS connects products, suppliers, transactions, quality events, and operational signals into a trusted, end-to-end view of the business. It helps manufacturers:
- Verify product authenticity
- Track products from production to consumer
- Investigate quality issues faster
- Reduce the impact of recalls
- Detect diversion and counterfeit activity
- Connect traceability across global trading partners
Because CPTS is part of the OpenText Business Network, manufacturers can extend product traceability beyond the four walls of the enterprise into suppliers, logistics providers, distributors, retailers, and customers.
The result is a connected digital thread across the product lifecycle.
Preparing manufacturers for what’s next
The timing of this recognition couldn’t be more relevant. Manufacturers are preparing for significant industry initiatives, including:
- Digital Product Passports (DPP)
- GS1 Sunrise 2027
- Growing sustainability reporting requirements
- Expanded anti-counterfeit initiatives
- AI-driven manufacturing operations
Each of these initiatives depends on one thing: Trusted product identity.
Without trusted product data, organizations cannot fully realize the promise of AI, digital supply chains, or intelligent manufacturing.
Build the future of intelligent manufacturing
IDC’s recognition reinforces what we believe manufacturers increasingly need:
Not simply another serialization solution. But a platform that connects products, partners, and processes—transforms traceability into operational intelligence.
As manufacturers continue their digital transformation journeys, OpenText remains committed to helping organizations build resilient supply chains, protect their brands, strengthen customer trust, and prepare for the next generation of connected manufacturing.Learn more about our track and trace solutions: OpenText Core Product Traceability Service