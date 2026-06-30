IDC names OpenText a Leader in manufacturing Track & Trace and Serialization

For years, manufacturers viewed track and trace primarily as a compliance initiative. The goal was straightforward: meet regulatory requirements, maintain records, and support product recalls when necessary.

Today, that mindset is changing.

Manufacturers are facing a very different operating environment—one shaped by supply chain disruption, counterfeit products, evolving regulations, sustainability commitments, and rising customer expectations for transparency. At the same time, AI is reshaping manufacturing, but AI is only as valuable as the quality and trustworthiness of the data behind it.

Traceability has become far more than a compliance exercise. It has become the foundation for trusted manufacturing.

That’s why we’re proud to announce that OpenText has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Track-and-Trace/Serialization Solutions 2026 Vendor Assessment.

Manufacturing has entered the era of trusted products

IDC identifies a clear shift taking place across manufacturing.

Organizations are no longer investing in traceability simply to satisfy regulations. They are investing because traceability delivers measurable business value across the enterprise.

According to IDC, manufacturers increasingly rely on track-and-trace systems to:

Improve supply chain visibility and resilience

Hold suppliers accountable for quality and compliance

Support evolving regulatory requirements

Enable sustainability and ESG reporting

Improve recall precision and response

Build customer trust through product transparency

Combat counterfeiting and protect brand reputation

Improve operational efficiency through data-driven decisions

In other words, every product now carries a digital story—and organizations that can trust that story will make faster, smarter decisions.

Why OpenText was recognized

OpenText Core Product Traceability Service (CPTS) was recognized for helping manufacturers move beyond traditional serialization and reporting.

IDC highlighted several strengths of OpenText, including:

An end-to-end track-and-trace solution spanning production through market and point of use

Product authenticity and provenance verification

Rule-driven, real-time controls and investigation capabilities

Integration with the broader OpenText Business Network ecosystem

A flexible, customer-focused delivery model backed by global manufacturing expertise

We believe these strengths reflect an important industry evolution.

Visibility is valuable. Knowing what to do next is transformational.

Traceability should drive action—not just reporting

Many organizations already collect enormous amounts of manufacturing and supply chain data.

The challenge isn’t collecting more information. OpenText CPTS connects products, suppliers, transactions, quality events, and operational signals into a trusted, end-to-end view of the business. It helps manufacturers:

Verify product authenticity

Track products from production to consumer

Investigate quality issues faster

Reduce the impact of recalls

Detect diversion and counterfeit activity

Connect traceability across global trading partners

Because CPTS is part of the OpenText Business Network, manufacturers can extend product traceability beyond the four walls of the enterprise into suppliers, logistics providers, distributors, retailers, and customers.

The result is a connected digital thread across the product lifecycle.

Preparing manufacturers for what’s next

The timing of this recognition couldn’t be more relevant. Manufacturers are preparing for significant industry initiatives, including:

Digital Product Passports (DPP)

GS1 Sunrise 2027

Growing sustainability reporting requirements

Expanded anti-counterfeit initiatives

AI-driven manufacturing operations

Each of these initiatives depends on one thing: Trusted product identity.

Without trusted product data, organizations cannot fully realize the promise of AI, digital supply chains, or intelligent manufacturing.

Build the future of intelligent manufacturing

IDC’s recognition reinforces what we believe manufacturers increasingly need:

Not simply another serialization solution. But a platform that connects products, partners, and processes—transforms traceability into operational intelligence.

As manufacturers continue their digital transformation journeys, OpenText remains committed to helping organizations build resilient supply chains, protect their brands, strengthen customer trust, and prepare for the next generation of connected manufacturing.