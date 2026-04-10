The Agentic AI Genome: Turning AI investment into enterprise advantage

Enterprises are making substantial investments in AI, yet many are not seeing financial returns.

Why? Because too often, they aren’t using AI to its full potential. Instead, they’re using it for single tasks in response to a human prompt—a prediction, a classification, or generated content.

Helpful? Yes. Transformational? Not yet.

That’s why agentic AI is key. Designed for autonomous, multi-step, goal-seeking behavior, it can adapt strategies and execute complex business processes independently, taking your business to the next level.

From AI experiments to agentic enterprises

The Agentic AI Genome,written by OpenTextChairman of the Board Tom Jenkins, CIO Shannon Bell, and Senior Vice President of Marketing Steve Wagstaff, introduces a strategic blueprint and structural operating model for moving from disconnected AI tools to a fully operational “agentic enterprise.” This foundation of trusted data and secure AI results in an enterprise-wide execution fabric that increases efficiency, improves resilience, and delivers measurable financial impact.

This book isn’t just conceptual—it offers a practical and comprehensive guide for redesigning the organization, ensuring that agentic intelligence becomes securely embedded into daily work.

Organizations that act now to establish the necessary data governance, orchestration platforms, and accountability frameworks will have the advantage, scaling much faster than traditional models allow.

What you’ll learn

The Agentic AI Genome shows how to seamlessly integrate digital agents, trusted data, and human oversight to scale your execution capacity and achieve an overwhelming market advantage.

In the book, you will learn about:

The paradigm shift : Evolve from predictive and generative AI to goal-seeking autonomous agents capable of end-to-end process execution.

: Evolve from predictive and generative AI to goal-seeking autonomous agents capable of end-to-end process execution. Information as fuel : Recognize enterprise content as the critical “memory layer” required to ground agent reasoning, prevent automation errors, and ensure operational accuracy.

: Recognize enterprise content as the critical “memory layer” required to ground agent reasoning, prevent automation errors, and ensure operational accuracy. Nested orchestration : Replace functional silos with a hierarchy of intelligence, where specialized agents perform tasks and parent orchestrators manage workflows, enforce policies, and align actions with enterprise strategy.

: Replace functional silos with a hierarchy of intelligence, where specialized agents perform tasks and parent orchestrators manage workflows, enforce policies, and align actions with enterprise strategy. Governance and sovereignty by design : Build governed, trusted data environments with embedded digital sovereignty.

: Build governed, trusted data environments with embedded digital sovereignty. Cross-functional transformation : Apply agentic workflows across key domains to drive continuous operations, resilience, and margin improvement.

: Apply agentic workflows across key domains to drive continuous operations, resilience, and margin improvement. From pilots to platforms : Follow an adoption roadmap for moving beyond fragmented AI experiments to an enterprise-wide operating model with measurable ROI.

: Follow an adoption roadmap for moving beyond fragmented AI experiments to an enterprise-wide operating model with measurable ROI. The blended workforce: Redefine work, where employees shift from executing routine tasks to supervising digital labor, managing exceptions, and exercising strategic judgment.

A guide you can use your way

The Agentic AI Genome is a practical guide to help readers design an agentic AI enterprise. You can read it cover to cover or use it as a reference, diving into the sections most relevant to your priorities. Since every reader will have different goals, the book includes a handy chart recommending which section to read first, depending on your role or area of expertise.

Build a scalable, governed agentic AI model

The Agentic AI Genome provides a structural model for implementing agentic AI across the enterprise—by design, not experimentation. With this guide, you can build a scalable, governed agentic AI operating model that turns AI investment into a strong business advantage. Download your copy now.

This book is the second in a series designed to follow the natural progression organizations experience as they move from experimenting with AI to operating intelligent systems at scale. The first book, Enterprise Artificial Intelligence: Building Trusted AI in the Sovereign Cloud, was released late last year and focuses on why trusted data is the key to AI success. Watch for the third book in this trilogy, which will take an even deeper dive into implementing and orchestrating agentic AI, to be released later this year.