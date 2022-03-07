OpenText corporate statement concerning the conflict in Ukraine

We stand with the people of Ukraine, whose country is being attacked in an unprovoked war against an independent sovereign nation with a democratically elected government.

OpenText has ceased all business in Russia, and this will continue until the war ends and sanctions are lifted. We will continuously monitor the situation and adjust our business practices as required, keeping our employees, customers, and partners informed.

OpenText is proud to be partnering with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and has made a $100,000 USD donation in support of their ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. We are also encouraging our employees to contribute to this important cause.

This crisis has wide-ranging impacts on our customers, and we’ve reached out to let them know that OpenText is here for support. We expect there will be business disruptions, and we are ready to work quickly to help find solutions. Protecting customer and partner data is our top priority. We will continue to adopt a proactive and vigilant approach in monitoring cyber-threats. We have a defined Security Incident process to address potential exposure and would immediately advise clients in the event of a breach, or data privacy issues.

For additional information, please see the blog from Mark Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO: OpenText Supporting Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine.