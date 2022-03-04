OpenText Supporting Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

We stand with the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine is being attacked, an unprovoked war against an independent sovereign nation with a democratically elected government. The attack is both inhumane and unjustified. Like the rest of the world, we are watching the war with horror and condemnation in the strongest possible terms. These acts are war crimes.

The consequences of this war will affect us all, and we each must act. Economic sanctions against Russia are an important mechanism to restore peace.

At OpenText, we have decided to act in two key ways.

We have:

Stopped all current and future business in Russia, and removed all employees from Russia

Set aside funds to donate to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to aid in humanitarian efforts

Further, we are in partnership with our key customers and governments to ensure their operations, supply chains and systems are protected, secure and resilient.

As the crisis escalates and people continue to flee their homes, there will be millions in need of food, shelter and aid. We have made an initial allocation of $100,000 in humanitarian support for the people of Ukraine through the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). We will continue to work with our close partners, customers, and other organizations, to offer our technology to support their efforts.

If you can, please donate here.

I am reminded of a quote from Robert Browning’s Prospice: For sudden the worst turns the best to the brave. Brave is the steely fight in the people of Ukraine. They are an inspiration for all of us, and we stand with everyone affected by the events in Ukraine.

May the one that brings peace, bring peace for all.

We stand with the people of Ukraine.

Mark J. Barrenechea

OpenText CEO & CTO