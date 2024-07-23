Three key aspects of being a threat hunter  

In today’s digital landscape, the role of a threat hunter has become indispensable. As cyber threats grow increasingly sophisticated, the need for professionals who can proactively seek out and neutralize potential dangers is paramount. Threat hunting is not just about using the latest tools and technologies; it requires a unique blend of skills and attributes. Let’s explore the three key aspects that make an effective threat hunter: being structured but adaptable, situationally aware and well-informed, and creative.

This is the third post in our ongoing “The Rise of the Threat Hunter” blog series. To learn more about the series check out the introduction here or read last week’s post discussing in depth the excellent Threat Hunter research conducted by The CHISEL Group at the University of Victoria.

Structured but adaptable: The backbone of cyber threat hunting

A successful threat hunter must possess a structured approach to their work. This involves having a deep understanding of various threat hunting tools, advanced threat detection techniques, and methodologies for conducting thorough threat analysis. A well-defined process ensures that no stone is left unturned when searching for potential threats. Structured threat hunters rely on frameworks and models such as the Cyber Kill Chain, MITRE ATT&CK, and Diamond Model to guide their investigations. These frameworks provide a systematic way to identify and address different stages of an attack.

However, the ever-evolving nature of cyber threats demands adaptability. Cybercriminals constantly change their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to evade detection. A threat hunter must be flexible enough to adjust their strategies and methodologies to stay one step ahead. This adaptability allows them to respond swiftly to new threat intelligence feeds and leverage the latest cyber threat intelligence to refine their threat detection and response strategies. For instance, when a new zero-day vulnerability is discovered, an adaptable threat hunter can quickly incorporate this information into their threat hunting efforts, adjusting their focus to look for signs of exploitation within their environment.

Situationally aware and well-informed: The eyes and ears of cybersecurity

Threat hunters need to be situationally aware and well-informed about the current threat landscape. This means continuously monitoring and analyzing threat intelligence feeds, staying updated with the latest threat intelligence platforms, and understanding the specific threats facing their organization or sector. They must have a keen awareness of the broader context in which they operate, including geopolitical events, industry-specific threats, and emerging cyber threats.

A situationally aware threat hunter knows how to interpret data from various sources, correlating it with their organization’s environment to identify potential vulnerabilities and attack vectors. They are adept at threat analysis, capable of discerning patterns and anomalies that could indicate a cyber threat. By being well-informed, they can anticipate potential threats and take proactive measures to mitigate risks before they materialize. For example, if a new type of malware is found targeting financial institutions, a threat hunter in the finance sector would prioritize looking for indicators of compromise (IOCs) associated with that malware within their network.

Being well-informed includes understanding the tools and technologies available to threat hunters, something we will discuss later in this series.

Creative: The secret weapon of a threat hunter

Creativity might not be the first attribute that comes to mind when thinking about cybersecurity, but it is a crucial aspect of being a successful threat hunter. Cyber threat intelligence often involves thinking outside the box to detect and counteract sophisticated cyber threats. A creative threat hunter can devise innovative solutions and tactics to uncover hidden threats that automated systems might miss. This creativity is essential in developing hypotheses and testing them against real-world scenarios to uncover elusive threats.

This creativity extends to the use of threat hunting tools and techniques. Whether it’s developing custom scripts, using advanced analytics, or employing unconventional methods to gather threat intelligence, a creative approach can make all the difference. By thinking like the adversary, threat hunters can anticipate their moves and craft effective countermeasures. For instance, a creative threat hunter might set up honeypots or decoy systems to lure attackers and gather valuable intelligence on their methods and motives.

Conclusion

Threat hunting is both an art and a science. The best threat hunters blend a structured yet adaptable approach with situational awareness and a well-informed perspective, all while harnessing their creativity to outsmart cyber adversaries. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the demand for skilled threat hunters will only grow. By understanding and cultivating these three key aspects, organizations can better protect themselves against the ever-present dangers of the digital world.

Effective threat hunting is crucial for advanced threat detection and plays a significant role in maintaining robust cyber defenses. Whether you’re a threat intelligence analyst or part of a cybersecurity team, honing these skills will enhance your ability to detect, analyze, and respond to threats, ultimately safeguarding your organization’s digital assets.

Next weeks post is titled “Threat Hunter – A day in the Life” and highlights the what a normal day working as a threat hunter is like.

Learn more about OpenText Cybersecurity

Ready to enable your threat hunting team with products, services, and training to protect your most valuable and sensitive information? Check out our cybersecurity portfolio for a modern portfolio of complementary security solutions that offer threat hunters and security analysts 360-degree visibility across endpoints and network traffic to proactively identify, triage, and investigate anomalous and malicious behavior.