Injecting the Power of AI into the Application Development Process 

Work smarter. Work Faster. Work Better!

ISVs and their development teams face great challenges. Constant changes on business requirements, and an even more shifting change on users demands, put companies and their teams in a situation where they need to be twice as creative as they used to be and twice as smart to manage demand with current human and capital resources.

Keeping this in mind, and with the objective to alleviate the pain from the application development process and help ISVs become open to new revenues opportunities, OpenText has launched three (3) key new services as part of its OEM/Developer Services: OpenText Thrust Studio Aviator, Signature Services, and the ability to access Google Cloud Platform Archival Tier Levels, via OpenText Content Storage Services.

Official Launch of OpenText Thrust Studio Aviator (intelligent assistant) – Our powerful and information management intelligent online assistant, which provides organizations and teams the much-needed real-time development support required to build better and faster. Let the power of generative AI turn application development related questions and support requests into highly accurate and smart responses (and suggestions), based on the power and processing of large language model (LLM) leveraging the documentation, samples, reports and information sources available to support intelligent responses. Expedite and smarten up your application development processes with the power of AI.

Launch of Signature Services – Signature Services is now available to all developers and ISVs wishing to empower their existing contract/approval applications by adding digital signatures as part of their approval processes. Simply use the Signature API into your application and allow users and approvers of processes to fast track otherwise lengthy and cumbersome manual approvals workflows. Empower your online/digital approval processes via signature services. Best of all? It only takes minutes to add the functionality into your new or existing application.

Availability of Google Cloud Platform Archival Tier Levels – Accelerate and control your Information Management Lifecycle at a highly competitive cost by leveraging CGP Storage and Archival Services, via OpenText Content Storage Services. Developers are now empowered to embrace the full power of OpenText Storage solutions and its functionalities as these services allow ISVs and their teams to store data that is frequently accessed (hot data) and/or store information for only brief periods of time as well as manage and access data archiving, online backup and disaster recovery services within milliseconds at a highly competitive cost.