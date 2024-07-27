Raise the Bar on Your Software Delivery Game: OpenText’s DevSecOps MVPs Take the Gold

With the world’s eyes on Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, it’s impossible not to reminisce about the 1992 USA Men’s Basketball “Dream Team” — arguably the most dominant squad ever assembled, giving even the Avengers, Justice League, and *NSYNC a run for their money. But while Jordan, Magic, Bird, and the rest of that legendary crew were busy making basketball history, we’ve got our own game to win in the tech world: building software that’s not only innovative, but also secure and reliable.

Passing the torch to DevSecOps: A New Era in Software Development

Forget the old-school mindset and methods that treat security like an afterthought – we’re in the DevSecOps era now! Security is the foundation, baked into every step of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). It’s a team sport, a full-court press against vulnerabilities and threats. And trust me, the stakes are high. The DevSecOps market is projected to reach $42-billion market by 2030, with 57% of organizations already onboard.

Why DevSecOps? The Game Plan for Winning

But what’s driving this sudden surge? For starters, today’s digital landscape is more like a high-stakes game of “Squid Game”. Cyber threats are evolving faster than an Olympic sprinter, and traditional security measures just can’t keep up. That’s where DevSecOps enters the playing field, bringing together the best of development, security, and operations to create the ultimate triple-threat.

The key is to map to the playbook for this winning strategy. It’s not just about having the best players (though we’ve got that covered). It’s about addressing the challenges faced by modern software development teams:

Scaling: Your systems need to handle the growth of your team and the increasing complexity of your projects without breaking a sweat. Think of it as building a stadium that can expand as your fan base grows.

Security: With faster release cycles comes the need for security that’s just as agile. We’re talking about identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities before they even hit the court, like a coach anticipating the opponent’s next move.

Speed: Delivering innovation faster without sacrificing quality or stability. It’s about finding that sweet spot where speed and security work hand in hand, like a well-executed fast break that ends in a slam dunk.

Real-World Results: Bon Secours Mercy Health Scores Big with OpenText

Take it from Bon Secours Mercy Health, a leading healthcare system that faced the challenge of integrating disparate application testing processes after a merger. They turned to OpenText’s ALM Octane, our comprehensive application lifecycle management platform. The result? A 20% increase in testing productivity, improved quality, faster time to market, and an enhanced patient experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OpenText’s Dream Team: Your DevSecOps Starting Lineup

That’s the power of DevSecOps in action, and OpenText’s got the dream team to make it happen with DevOps Cloud:

ValueEdge (Magic Johnson): It’s the point guard that keeps everyone on the same page, ensuring a smooth flow from planning to deployment. This AI-powered MVP orchestrates your entire SDLC, ensuring seamless collaboration and optimized workflows.

DevOps Aviator (Michael Jordan): This is your high-flyer, leveraging AI to analyze your data, predict potential problems, and guide your team towards peak performance. It’s like having a coach who sees the whole court and can anticipate your opponent’s every move.

Fortify (Scottie Pippen): Your lockdown defender, safeguarding your applications with comprehensive security testing. Fortify finds and fixes vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, ensuring your code is as secure as Fort Knox.

UFT One (Unified Functional Testing) (Larry Bird): The sharpshooter, ensuring your software hits the mark every time. UFT catches bugs and glitches before they cause problems, guaranteeing a smooth user experience.

LoadRunner (Charles Barkley): The powerhouse, putting your applications through the toughest stress tests to ensure they can handle real-world traffic. Think of it as your load-bearing wall, keeping your applications stable and performant under pressure.

The Future of DevSecOps: AI Tops the Podium

The future of DevSecOps is limitless with AI and machine learning taking the lead and playing an increasingly vital role. Picture having a super smart sidekick, like Jarvis, that can automatically detect and fix vulnerabilities, predict potential threats, and optimize your entire development process. That’s the power of AI-powered DevSecOps, and OpenText is leading the way.

With OpenText’s AI-powered DevSecOps solutions, you can achieve:

Increased Efficiency: Automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and reduce human error.

Enhanced Security: Proactively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities, detect threats in real-time, and strengthen your overall security posture.

Faster Innovation: Accelerate your development cycles, deliver new features and updates more quickly, and stay ahead of the competition.

The Bottom Line:

The game has changed. It's time to level up your software delivery game with OpenText's DevSecOps dream team. Don't just play – go for the gold!