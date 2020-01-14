It’s the beginning of a new year — and a new decade — and, for many, it’s time for the annual tradition of setting new year’s resolutions. Today, let’s spend a few moments talking about a professional objective that’s on the minds of many OpenText™ Documentum ™ customers — your organization’s information management strategy and, specifically, how OpenText Documentum can help you attain your goals.

Since being acquired by OpenText three years ago, the entire Documentum portfolio has benefited from considerable investments that help you accomplish your corporate goals. Here are four resolutions for 2020 that will help you fully leverage your investment in Documentum.

Resolution #1: Take advantage of Documentum upgrades

In the past two years, OpenText has launched four new releases that have introduced updates to the entire Documentum portfolio. Why should you be implementing them? Aside from the basic value of ensuring future technical support from OpenText and compatibility with the most current operating systems, databases, and enterprise applications, updating to the latest Documentum version brings more value to you and your users.

Let’s start with performance, trust and security. Obviously, you want Documentum to improve productivity and user satisfaction, but the latest versions of Documentum also do more with fewer resources via architecture and performance improvements — all while reducing long-term costs through support for lower-cost storage and hyperscale platforms. And with today’s focus on securing sensitive and personal information, Documentum’s hardened platform supports encryption and is fully certified to meet major, global government security standards.

The most recent updates to Documentum Server also promise to reduce your future upgrade time and costs. Starting with Release 16 EP7, Documentum no longer requires complex upgrade planning and implementation. With container-based architecture, you will be able to do in-place updates that do not require re-installing software. And by separating configuration and customization settings, you will save considerable time and cost by eliminating the need for reconfiguring or re-customizing your implementations.

Resolution #2: Move to the Cloud

If you are like most administrators, you are either in the process of implementing a cloud strategy or are under pressure to figure out a plan that will allow you to do so. OpenText is committed to developing a comprehensive line of products that allow organizations to take advantage of the cloud at their own pace, in a way that’s best for them. And Documentum has benefitted from this focus. Upgrading to the latest versions of Documentum unlocks the ability to deploy Documentum into cloud infrastructures and offers lower storage and hardware costs while enabling the flexibility to scale up or down, as needed.

Through its support for Docker containers, Kubernetes and Helm charts, deploying Documentum is also easier than ever. As we discussed above, Documentum’s adoption of these standards simplifies and automates deployment and ongoing maintenance of your Documentum implementation. It also dramatically reduces the effort required to update your solutions to future versions of Documentum.

Resolution #3: Delight your users

While Documentum has served customers well over the past decades, some legacy Documentum solutions may be showing their age — mostly as a result of antiquated user interfaces based on Documentum Webtop. Documentum D2 provided an updated user experience when it was introduced and OpenText has continued to innovate, providing a truly modern, intuitive user experience that meets the needs of today’s end users and helps to drive user adoption of Documentum-based solutions.

In addition, Documentum D2 reduces the time developers and administrators spend developing Documentum solutions. By emphasizing configuration over customization, Documentum developers and partners are able to create business solutions quickly. This means they can adapt to changing business conditions or new requirements much more rapidly.

Resolution #4: Integrate with your SAP solutions

Finally, Documentum joins the ranks of OpenText solutions that are closely integrated with critical business applications. OpenText™ Extended ECM Documentum for SAP® Solutions introduces new management and functional capabilities that bring together the structured, data-driven processes of SAP with the unstructured content stored in OpenText Documentum.

All these capabilities certainly give you some food for thought as we enter a new decade — and some excellent opportunities to expand and strengthen your Documentum-based solution. You can find out more about new advances and innovations in the Documentum family here.