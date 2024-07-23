OpenText Aviator Search, powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP), offers a unique way to access and read data seamlessly, regardless of format. Its conversational interface makes it easy for users to interact with their enterprise data, enhancing their roles with the skills of knowledge workers or search analysts. The real-time cloud-based data analysis enables users to quickly find answers, gain insights, and make better decisions.

Check out the latest OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) announcement to learn more about the most recent release.

July 2024: What’s new in OpenText Aviator Search CE 24.3

Business users have a growing need to rapidly obtain direct answers from their enterprise content in order to complete their work. With no natural language search available across content, they are unable to easily search all content sources and obtain accurate answers fast. Instead, they spend cycles on repetitive tasks or waste hours trying to locate the content they have already been working on. In some cases, upgrading their content platform to a recent version is not a commitment IT has made, yet the business wants to leverage GenAI now.

Aviator Search can now offer a wider reach to your existing data outside of your OpenText platform, allowing you to search through enterprise data securely and across all repositories and data types (structured or unstructured, text, social). This new GenAI solution empowers organizations to untap the rich knowledge and connections hidden in their content.

The Aviator Search 24.3 release includes various functional and performance improvements, new connectors, file format support, and many other additions.

The main improvements in version 24.3 are listed below:

OOTB connector support

Microsoft Teams, Extended ECM, Documentum and Microsoft SharePoint Online – New connectors to allow customers to collect collaborative video meetings/chats for retrospective analysis and/or content retrieval.

Simple Admin UI for managing ingestion workflows

Customer admins can start/stop an ingestion workflow, as well as delete a repository or define new one.

Q&A on Teams chats and recorded meetings

Customers can do Q&A on the transcripts of meeting recordings and chat documents. Customers can also view the recording in an in-app viewer.

All pronouns and references in the questions are resolved and a rephrased question with resolved pronouns is shown to the end user to have more clarity on what question is being answered by Aviator Search.

Focused investigation

Customers can focus their research or investigation within a specific individual document and quickly understand lengthy content.

Single document retrieval search

Customers can now retrieve a single specific document. E.g. Get me the release notes of Aviator Search 24.3.

Re-direction to source system

Users can now redirect their search back to the source repository or system for a reference document, allowing users to then use the native interfaces on that file.

Suggested follow-up questions