Content Services

What’s new in OpenText Aviator Search 

OpenText™ Aviator Search allows customers to conversationally interrogate their data and discover answers easily and securely in order to gain critical business knowledge.

Laurence OBrien profile picture
Laurence OBrien

July 23, 20243 minute read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
OpenText Aviator Search

OpenText Aviator Search, powered by AI and natural language processing (NLP), offers a unique way to access and read data seamlessly, regardless of format. Its conversational interface makes it easy for users to interact with their enterprise data, enhancing their roles with the skills of knowledge workers or search analysts. The real-time cloud-based data analysis enables users to quickly find answers, gain insights, and make better decisions.

Check out the latest OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) announcement to learn more about the most recent release.

July 2024: What’s new in OpenText Aviator Search CE 24.3

Business users have a growing need to rapidly obtain direct answers from their enterprise content in order to complete their work. With no natural language search available across content, they are unable to easily search all content sources and obtain accurate answers fast. Instead, they spend cycles on repetitive tasks or waste hours trying to locate the content they have already been working on. In some cases, upgrading their content platform to a recent version is not a commitment IT has made, yet the business wants to leverage GenAI now.

Aviator Search can now offer a wider reach to your existing data outside of your OpenText platform, allowing you to search through enterprise data securely and across all repositories and data types (structured or unstructured, text, social). This new GenAI solution empowers organizations to untap the rich knowledge and connections hidden in their content.

The Aviator Search 24.3 release includes various functional and performance improvements, new connectors, file format support, and many other additions.

The main improvements in version 24.3 are listed below:

OOTB connector support

  • Microsoft Teams, Extended ECM, Documentum and Microsoft SharePoint Online – New connectors to allow customers to collect collaborative video meetings/chats for retrospective analysis and/or content retrieval.

Simple Admin UI for managing ingestion workflows

  • Customer admins can start/stop an ingestion workflow, as well as delete a repository or define new one. 

Q&A on Teams chats and recorded meetings

  • Customers can do Q&A on the transcripts of meeting recordings and chat documents. Customers can also view the recording in an in-app viewer.
  • All pronouns and references in the questions are resolved and a rephrased question with resolved pronouns is shown to the end user to have more clarity on what question is being answered by Aviator Search.

Focused investigation

  • Customers can focus their research or investigation within a specific individual document and quickly understand lengthy content.
  • Customers can now retrieve a single specific document. E.g. Get me the release notes of Aviator Search 24.3.

Re-direction to source system

  • Users can now redirect their search back to the source repository or system for a reference document, allowing users to then use the native interfaces on that file.

Suggested follow-up questions

  • To help keep the conversation going, Aviator Search suggests follow-up questions based on the active conversation.

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Laurence OBrien avatar image

Laurence OBrien

Laurence O’Brien is a senior product marketing manager for the OpenText Analytics and Aviator platforms. He has crossed many disciplines in his career, from consultancy, sales and marketing. A customer focused, techno advocate at heart, he enjoys solving problems alongside colleagues and clients alike.

See all posts

Follow

Follow Laurence OBrien on linkedin.

More from the author

What’s new in OpenText Knowledge Discovery (IDOL)
Content Services

What’s new in OpenText Knowledge Discovery (IDOL)

Customers trust OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery (IDOL) to help them ensure their high volume, critical business knowledge is discoverable, secure and easily accessible while adhering to privacy.

6 minute read

Elevate investigative analytics and derive deeper insights
Content Services

Elevate investigative analytics and derive deeper insights

Introducing OpenText Discover

3 minute read

OpenText Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024
Analytics & AI

OpenText Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Document Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024

The report states, “OpenText is equipped to handle any and all document mining and analytics tasks,” highlighting IDOL’s AI-driven document management and unstructured data analytics capabilities.

3 minute read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?