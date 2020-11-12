5 Content Suite and Extended ECM highlights from OpenText World 2020

OpenText™ World 2020 offered insights from leading experts to help rethink the challenges facing your business. Learn how to best harness and work with content to remain productive in shifting work environments, and accelerate digital transformation efforts for a thriving future. Although the live event has ended, the experience hasn’t. You still have an opportunity to watch free on-demand webinar sessions with OpenText customers, partners and product experts.

Here are 5 of the top webinars for OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Extended ECM, now available on-demand!

CTS102 | What’s new and what’s next in OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM

Learn how the new releases of OpenText Content Suite and Extended ECM build on our commitment to simplify user experience, run anywhere, automate tasks, and extend the value of ECM to business processes. This session explains new capabilities and gives you an overview of what is coming next.

CTS204 | Building a more resilient organization with OpenText Extended ECM

The nature of work has changed forever. Organizations must rethink operations and adjust to shifts in work habits and business models. Rapid access to information and our ability to analyse, control, distribute and work with it is the difference between forward momentum and stagnation both in times of normalcy and in crisis. Join us to learn seven strategies to help organizations adapt and thrive with Extended ECM.

CTS206 | Integrating Office365 with Content Suite & Extended ECM for efficiency & security

Organizations struggling with dispersed workforces and disrupted processes have seen that success lies in people and processes having easy, secure access to the information they need to complete tasks. Join us and see how integrating OpenText Content Services with lead applications bridges content silos, expedites information flows and expands governance. This session is for business decision makers who have deployed Microsoft Office 365 and Teams and need to maintain compliance and increase productivity.

CTS207 | How to – Accelerate processes with Intelligent Automation in Content Suite & Extended ECM

Manual intervention can no longer power business processes. There is too much relevant information, coming from too many sources, for humans to aggregate, process it all and make decisions in a timely manner. Join us to learn how automation is elevating the capabilities of Content Suite, Extended ECM and Core Share to allow you to streamline and speed business processes. This session explains current capabilities and provides an overview of what’s coming next.

CTS236 | Moving content to the cloud: Your way, your pace

It’s no secret, moving content to the cloud can help fast-track efforts to modernize and optimize workforce collaboration and productivity. But for many, concerns about security and migration complexity remain. Moving however does not have to be an all or nothing proposition. In this session we’ll cover the findings of a recent study OpenText conducted with Forester Research exploring the benefits of taking a hybrid-cloud approach. Gaining actionable insight from the survey of 200+ organizations.

