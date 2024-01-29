Sales

Optimize the Sales experience with a complete customer view

Smarter information management - 4 Best Practices for Salesforce Operations

Photo of Lee Van Cromvoirt Lee Van CromvoirtJanuary 29, 2024
1 minute read

As the digital landscape for sales teams has shifted over recent years, so too have consumer expectations. Customers are used to the convenience and speed of information and digital transactions in their day-to-day lives. Now emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies make it even faster and easier to self-serve in business interactions. Customers want quick responses, seamless experiences, personalization, and intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Sales teams struggle to keep up with these demands and face significant hurdles to meet customer expectations. In turn, impacting sales efficiency, the quality of customer interactions, and the ability to capitalize on sales opportunities.

See how Salesforce and OpenText together use 4 best practices to help your teams win against these common challenges:

  • Customer data scattered in documents across the organization
  • Complex data security and compliance regulations
  • Difficulty collaborating using disconnected systems
  • Manual tasks and reliance on outdated processes
  • Obstacles in delivering a cohesive experience at every touchpoint

Read this free Salesforce ebook today. It provides a clear path on how organizations are successfully using a smarter approach for document management to build stronger sales teams, become more competitive, and delight more customers with better experiences. This ebook also includes a customer use case of one of the largest hydroelectricity producers in the world, and how they needed a more efficient way to manage sensitive customer information within its Salesforce environment. With OpenText™ Extended ECM, this organization now manages these mission-critical documents with cross-functional teams, enabling them with all the information they need in a centralize location. Now better serving their customers in a secure and connected way.

Get the ebook today!

Explore all our Information Solutions for Salesforce here on the AppExchange.

Photo of Lee Van Cromvoirt

Lee Van Cromvoirt

As part of the OpenText Alliances & Solutions Marketing team focused on Salesforce integrations, Lee's goal is to help organizations explore how content enriched business processes are driving the information advantage.

