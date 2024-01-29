Optimize the Sales experience with a complete customer view

As the digital landscape for sales teams has shifted over recent years, so too have consumer expectations. Customers are used to the convenience and speed of information and digital transactions in their day-to-day lives. Now emerging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies make it even faster and easier to self-serve in business interactions. Customers want quick responses, seamless experiences, personalization, and intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Sales teams struggle to keep up with these demands and face significant hurdles to meet customer expectations. In turn, impacting sales efficiency, the quality of customer interactions, and the ability to capitalize on sales opportunities.

See how Salesforce and OpenText together use 4 best practices to help your teams win against these common challenges:

Customer data scattered in documents across the organization

Complex data security and compliance regulations

Difficulty collaborating using disconnected systems

Manual tasks and reliance on outdated processes

Obstacles in delivering a cohesive experience at every touchpoint

With OpenText™ Extended ECM, this organization now manages these mission-critical documents with cross-functional teams, enabling them with all the information they need in a centralize location. Now better serving their customers in a secure and connected way.

Explore all our Information Solutions for Salesforce here on the AppExchange.