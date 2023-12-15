OpenText & Salesforce help save the holidays with AI!

This holiday season Santa needs help checking his lists! Santa receives millions of wish list letters from children around the world, and he needs to know what toys to build. The Elves are overwhelmed reading all these letters manually and inputting the data into Salesforce. They are also making sure all these letters are safely kept together in the right place and the right information is surfaced. The Elves are too busy to do this on their own and are urgently needed in the workshop for more pressing tasks like building all the toys.

Can OpenText help save the holidays by providing the right solutions to capture, manage and deliver all these documents for Santa and his team in an intelligent, automated, and connected way?

Watch this award winning demonstration performed recently by Santa’s helper (Robin Carder, Senior Alliances Marketing Manager at OpenText). He won the first place trophy in the Demo Jam at the NYC Salesforce World Tour event. See OpenText™ Core Capture for Salesforce® and OpenText™ Core Content for Salesforce in action with integration to the new OpenText™ Content Aviator AI engine in this fun holiday themed demo.

Santa’s Workshop Demo – OpenText Solutions for Salesforce

Learn more about all the OpenText solutions for Salesforce and OpenText Content Aviator (AI). See how we can help your business capture, manage, and deliver all documents for accelerated Salesforce processes, transforming Sales & Services operations and customer experiences. Also, visit us on the Salesforce AppExchange for more details and demos. Happy Holidays!