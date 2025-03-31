Win the experience economy with Titanium X for OpenText Experience Cloud

Delivering seamless, relevant, and highly personalized customer experiences is a defining factor in today’s digital landscape. OpenText™ Experience Cloud continues to drive innovation, empowering organizations to create frictionless and data-driven engagements. With each Cloud Edition (CE) release, OpenText enhances its capabilities to deliver total experience solutions that integrate customer and employee interactions, streamline operations, and leverage AI-driven insights.

Let’s take a closer look at how the latest innovations in Titanium X from OpenText CE 23.1 to CE 25.2 are powering the future of customer experience.

OpenText Experience Aviator: The game-changer for customer experiences

In the era of hyper-personalization, businesses must craft seamless customer experiences that engage, inform, and inspire. That’s where OpenText™ Experience Aviator steps in, revolutionizing content creation and customer engagement by integrating advanced generative AI across OpenText Experience Cloud solutions.

With Experience Aviator, marketing, communications, and customer service teams can generate rich, relevant content more efficiently than ever. Whether it’s personalization with OpenText™ Communications (Exstream) or streamlined content creation in OpenText™ Web CMS, AI-powered capabilities ensure businesses speak in a consistent, compelling brand voice. The result? Faster content development, greater creative agility, and a more resonant customer experience at every touchpoint.

By embedding generative AI into the heart of OpenText Experience Cloud, we empower organizations to scale their content strategies effortlessly—driving engagement, strengthening brand loyalty, and maximizing customer lifetime value. The future of customer experience is here, and it’s powered by OpenText Experience Aviator.

Optimizing call center operations with CE 23.1

Why upgrade?

Gain deeper insights by analyzing customer interactions to improve overall experiences

Optimize agent performance with real-time analytics.

Seamlessly integrate with leading CCaaS providers for enhanced efficiency.

Enhancing total experience with Experience Cloud 23.2

In CE 23.2, OpenText expanded its focus on delivering a unified total experience by modernizing the Experience Cloud platform. The introduction of a single workplace user experience provides employees with greater visibility into their tasks, tools, and content, ensuring data-driven decision-making. Undeniable innovations include:

Customer data: Enhancing experience personalization with easy-to-use audience and profile data

Enhancing experience personalization with easy-to-use audience and profile data Customer journey orchestration: Leveraging insight-drive analytics for improved decision-making.

Leveraging insight-drive analytics for improved decision-making. Messaging enhancements : Supporting new conversational channels, including WhatsApp and Rich Communication Services (RCS).

Supporting new conversational channels, including WhatsApp and Rich Communication Services (RCS). Digital asset management: Offering a consolidated digital library for efficient media file access and management.

Why upgrade?

Improve decision-making with a holistic, connected platform.

Enhance omnichannel communication with modern messaging tools.

Increase productivity by providing employees with intuitive access to relevant insights and content.

Embracing the cognitive era with Experience Aviator 23.4

With CE 23.4, OpenText doubled down on AI-driven customer engagement through deeper integration with OpenText Experience Aviator. Another standout innovation is OpenText™ Communication’s low- and no-code HTML design capabilities, eliminating complex coding requirements for digital-first communications. This enhancement empowers marketing, communications, and customer service teams to focus on creativity, ensuring engaging, high-quality interactions without technical barriers. Additional innovations include:

Low-code Dynamic Experiences: OpenText™ Web CMS now strengthening collaboration between developers and business users by simplifying the use of developer tools to create interactive experiences and business users now can edit and manage them.

OpenText™ Web CMS now strengthening collaboration between developers and business users by simplifying the use of developer tools to create interactive experiences and business users now can edit and manage them. AI-Powered Image Analytics: OpenText™ Digital Asset Management now integrates with OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery (IDOL) for AI-powered, automated metadata enrichment, enhancing media management workflows while ensuring security.

Why upgrade?

Reduce IT dependencies with no-code digital communication design.

Enhance team collaboration with an intuitive content creation platform.

Secure and streamline media asset management with AI-powered analytics.

Introducing OpenText Core Journey in CE 24.2

The launch of OpenText™ Core Journey in CE 24.2 marks a new era in optimizing customer experience. This cloud-based SaaS application offers a comprehensive, insight-driven interface for monitoring and analyzing customer interactions. Through real-time preference management and seamless orchestration of follow-up actions, organizations can personalize engagements at scale.

Furthermore, enhancements to OpenText™ Communications have significantly improved customer printing processes, enabling high-volume document production at speeds of up to 10 million pages per hour. These innovations provide businesses with greater efficiency and cost savings while modernizing their transition to a cloud-native platform.

Why upgrade?

Deliver more personalized experiences with real-time customer journey insights.

Improve cost efficiency in high-volume customer communications.

Transition seamlessly to a modern cloud-native platform.

Reimagining customer conversations with CE 24.4

CE 24.4 solidifies OpenText Experience Cloud as a fully integrated, composable platform that enhances customer interactions. Meeting the needs of the modern customer is seamlessly engaging on the channels of their choice and interacting with deeply personalized offers. Conversations are in the context of a full customer relationship: between a consumer and a business, a citizen and a government or a patient and a healthcare provider. The best conversations are proactive, empathetic, engaging, bi-directional and of course, secure and trusted. Key innovations include:

Optimized Customer Communications Management (CCM): Take advantage of OpenText™ Communications by using new migration and design tools, with accelerators to simplify cloud transitions and improve job management for high-volume communications.

Take advantage of OpenText™ Communications by using new migration and design tools, with accelerators to simplify cloud transitions and improve job management for high-volume communications. Expanded messaging capabilities: OpenText™ Core Messaging now supports RCS alongside email, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile communications, ensuring businesses can reach customers on their preferred channels.

OpenText™ Core Messaging now supports RCS alongside email, SMS, WhatsApp, and mobile communications, ensuring businesses can reach customers on their preferred channels. Advanced fax solutions: OpenText™ Core Fax and OpenText™ Fax (RightFax) modernize secure fax communications through a private or public cloud-based subscription model, seamlessly integrating with multifunction printers and collaboration platforms like Webex and Microsoft Teams.

Why upgrade?

Streamline communication processes with enhanced orchestration tools.

Expand reach with next-gen messaging capabilities.

Modernize secure document transmission with cloud faxing solutions.

Unlocking the power of AI-driven digital asset management with CE 25.1

The latest release, CE 25.1, introduces groundbreaking advancements in digital asset management (DAM) through the integration of OpenText™ DAM with OpenText™ Knowledge Discovery (IDOL). This combination harnesses AI-powered search and retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to revolutionize how enterprises discover and manage their digital assets. By eliminating inefficiencies in asset discovery and metadata tagging, organizations can reduce redundant content creation, streamline workflows, and enhance security with private AI-powered search.

Why upgrade?

Leverage AI-driven search to quickly locate digital assets.

Improve asset discovery and reduce redundant content creation.

Strengthen security with private AI-powered search capabilities.

Upgrade to CE 25.2 to streamline compliant communications with Guidewire ClaimCenter Cloud

Clear and compliant communication is key for insurance companies. OpenText Communications now integrates seamlessly into the Guidewire ClaimCenter Cloud application, revolutionizing the way policyholder communications are created and delivered. Automate the design and delivery of highly personalized communications, such as quotes and proposals, ensuring each interaction is tailored to the individual needs of your policyholders.

This integration provides clear, timely, and consistent communication throughout the claims process, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Available from the Guidewire Marketplace, this powerful tool is set to transform your communication strategy, making it easier than ever to maintain compliance and deliver exceptional service.

A future-forward approach to experience management

As organizations navigate the evolving digital landscape, OpenText Experience Cloud continues to provide the innovative tools necessary to drive meaningful customer and employee interactions. Through AI-powered personalization, seamless omnichannel engagement, and intelligent automation, OpenText is empowering businesses to create lasting customer relationships while optimizing operational efficiencies.

Stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the latest innovations in OpenText Experience Cloud and reimagine what’s possible for your customer and employee experiences.

