The love language of customer experience

Let’s talk about relationships. No, not the kind that end with a heart-shaped box of chocolates (though we’ll get to expensive gestures in a minute). We’re talking about your relationship with your customers—and why ghosting them might be costing you more than a bad Tinder date.

Here’s a sobering thought: businesses are losing $3.7 trillion globally each year due to poor customer service.[1] That’s a lot of broken hearts and empty wallets. And just like that ex who “could have made it work if only you’d tried harder,” 80% of customers who walked away say they would have stayed if they’d received better treatment.[2]

The dating phase vs. the long-term commitment

We’ve all been there: putting our best foot forward during those early dating days. But here’s where business and romance perfectly align: the honeymoon phase matters. A whopping 86% of new customers will stick around after a successful onboarding experience.[3] Think of it as nailing that crucial first impression. But here’s where things get serious. Just like marriage, customer success requires:

1. Unwavering commitment

Remember those vows about “for better or worse”? In business terms, that translates to supporting your customers through their challenges and successes. And unlike your last relationship, this one comes with receipts—it costs 5-25 times more to attract a new customer than to keep an existing one.

2. Rock-solid communication

Just as “I’m fine” rarely rings true in a marriage, 78% of customers expect brands to read between the lines and understand their needs.[4] And they’re not exactly patient—52% expect responses within an hour on social media.[5] No pressure, right?

3. The personal touch

Remember how impressed your partner was when you remembered their coffee order? 80% of consumers are more likely to stick with brands that offer personalized experiences.[6] It’s the business equivalent of remembering anniversaries, only with better ROI.

Red flags and deal-breakers: How to lose a customer in 10 days

Want to know how to lose a customer faster than you can say “it’s not you, it’s me?” Here are some classic relationship killers:

Making them jump through unnecessary hoops (nobody likes a complicated relationship)

Sending irrelevant messages (the business equivalent of texting “hey” at 2 AM)

Forgetting the human touch (turns out, automated responses are the cold shoulder of customer service – relevant and empathetic customer communications always win)

Despite 62% of decision-makers claiming customer success is a critical priority, only 41% have put a ring on it by integrating it into their strategy according to the OpenTextTM MarketPulse Survey for Digital Experience. And just like relationship problems, the obstacles are real:

41% blame it on budget constraints (the business equivalent of “I can’t afford date night”)

36% point to skill gaps (we all know that feeling of not knowing what we’re doing)

34% struggle with poor internal communication (the corporate version of “we need to talk”)

Making it last: customer love pays dividends

A satisfied customer is 91% likely to make repeat purchases and spread the good word about your brand. It’s like having a whole army of admirers singing your praises.[7] And just like modern relationships, there’s data to track how things are going: 73% of high-performing customer success teams use health scoring to monitor satisfaction.[8] Think of it as couples therapy, but with spreadsheets.

In a world where 64% of consumers value experience over price,[9] treating customer relationships like a casual fling is a recipe for disaster. The math is simple: invest in the relationship, reap the rewards, and avoid becoming another heartbreak statistic.

So this Valentine’s Day, maybe it’s time to ask yourself: are you ready to commit to your customers wellbeing? Because in both love and business, it’s not just about making connections—it’s about making them last.

And if you’re wondering how to avoid ending up in the customer relationship doghouse, join our upcoming webinar “5 Ways to Lose a Customer.” We’ll show you how to turn those awkward customer moments into your competitive edge. Save your spot! Register Today!



[1] Qualtrics, 2024.

[2] Qualtrics XM Institute.

[3] Wyzowl, 2024.

[4] Salesforce.

[5] Emplifi, 2024.

[6] Epsilon.

[7] American Express.

[8] Totango.

[9] Custify, 2024.