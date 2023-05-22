What’s new in OpenText Exstream

At the core of every modern customer experience is personalized information delivered in the most optimal and timely way. Years of legacy communication systems and siloed business processes create a bounty of challenges for organizations looking to create impactful customer experiences that achieve the desired outcome. What if you could use it to go beyond just the ‘status quo’ of customer communications to make smarter, engaging experiences your competitive advantage?

We are pleased to announce the latest version of OpenText™ Exstream™ 23.2 that continues to help businesses:

Engage customers through highly personalized content across their customer journey.

Deliver targeted communications across all channels and devices.

Use data analytics to optimize business decisions.

Run anywhere and scale globally in the public cloud of your choice, hybrid or off-cloud.

What’s new in Exstream 23.2

PDF Design Import Tool

Whether running an older version of any OpenText CCM technology or looking to migrate from a competitive CCM solution, the PDF Design Import Tool can help reduce the scope, time, and cost of moving to Exstream Cloud-Native. It can:

Assist in migrating from another system, quickly and easily into Exstream Communications Designer.

Convert PDF into Exstream design editable pages/content.

Allow for design contributions from alternate sources.

Watch a quick demo of the PDF Design Import Tool.

Operational dashboards

Speed up data-driven decisions with operational dashboards to help visualize and analyze communications performance. Quickly see what’s working, what’s not, and empower your operations team with data to inform content creation. This visibility allows for quicker awareness of issues, troubleshooting and faster time to resolution.

Advanced approval workflows

Customers with more complex business approval processes for communications content can make use of enhanced workflows. We’ve expanded content author capabilities to better support the business user. Users can now define multiple approver workflows for greater regulatory control of business content and reduced errors. Multiple approver stages, different approving groups and variable approving users can be part of custom-designed workflows in a serial or parallel process.

