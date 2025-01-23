OpenText named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports

It’s a new year, offering fresh opportunities, but for business leaders, the challenges of rising customer expectations, outdated systems, and unpredictable shifts show no signs of slowing down.



Enter OpenText™ Experience Cloud – your trusted partner in turning complexity into competitive advantage for marketing, communications, and customer success teams. And we’re starting the year with a bang: OpenText has been recognized as a Leader in three new IDC MarketScapes:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and Customer Communication Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52111324 , December 2024)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Customer Communications Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51359124 , December 2024)

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Fax 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51812124, December 2024)

OpenText was previously named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51265723 , July 2024)

We believe these recognitions reflect an ongoing commitment to innovation, customer-centric design and industry expertise, enabling businesses to build deeper connections, drive efficiencies and scale their digital transformation efforts. With its next-generation capabilities, OpenText Experience Cloud is built for modern CX leaders to meet the evolving needs of the digital-first world.

OpenText innovates in customer communications management (CCM)

OpenTextTM Communications (Exstream) was recognized for its broad capability set, integrated AI and ability to handle high-volume customer communications. Strengths include the dynamic preview capabilities of OpenText Experience Aviator, cloud-based composition engine, design tool that drives brand consistency, seamless integration of a customer data tool and a vast partner network.

The IDC MarketScape for Automated Document Generation for CCM noted “The persona-driven design environment ensures consistent branding in the templates and communications. OpenText seamlessly integrates with adjacent modules for personalized journeys and interactive customer engagement.”

A leader in digital fax

OpenText is proud to have been named a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Digital Fax. Building off decades of innovation in digital fax, OpenText continues to blaze a trail of innovation when it comes to cloud fax, interoperability, and reliability. A significant partner ecosystem boosts go-to-market efforts and enables OpenText to offer fax any way customers want it.

Building on strengths in intelligent digital asset management

With decades of experience in DAM, OpenText was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Digital Asset Management 2024 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, “OpenText excels at handling strategic transformations, multinational operations, intricate use cases, legacy system integrations, specific hosting requirements, and highly regulated environments. OpenText also supports rich media and document workflows.” Read the excerpt.

Partner with a Leader

We believe OpenText Experience Cloud brings unmatched expertise across customer communications, digital fax, and digital asset management. No matter your organization’s size or industry, OpenText is ready to help you transform your technology and elevate your digital experience. See why leading brands choose OpenText.