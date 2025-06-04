OpenText digital fax solutions set course for FedRAMP Authority to Operate & Certification in 2026

FedRAMP certification is increasingly central to how technology providers serve the U.S. government. For cloud-based services that manage sensitive data, achieving FedRAMP authorization is not just a regulatory milestone. It is a signal of trust, security, and capability. This is especially true for secure communication platforms like cloud fax solutions, which continue to play a vital role in government workflows. That is why our very own solutions in OpenText™ Core Fax and OpenText™ Fax Cloud Connect are currently on a clear path to achieving FedRAMP authorization in the first half of 2026. This move reflects a strong commitment to deliver secure, compliant, and reliable services to public sector organizations.

But what is FedRAMP and why is it important?

FedRAMP, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, is a U.S. government wide initiative that standardizes the security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud services. Any cloud provider seeking to work with a federal agency must either be FedRAMP authorized or actively working toward authorization. All U.S. federal agencies are required to use FedRAMP-authorized cloud services, ensuring a unified and risk-conscious approach to cybersecurity across the federal landscape.

For OpenText, achieving FedRAMP authorization goes far beyond simply meeting a compliance requirement. The benefits are significant and strategic:

1. Access to the federal market

FedRAMP authorization is a prerequisite for operating within most U.S. government environments, unlocking opportunities in a highly regulated and expansive sector.

2. Stronger competitive positioning

Authorization signals to both public and private sector clients that OpenText meets the highest standards of security and operational maturity.

3. Operational consistency

By aligning with a single, rigorous framework recognized across multiple federal agencies, FedRAMP streamlines compliance and reduces complexity.

4. Enhanced cybersecurity posture

Built on NIST 800-53 controls, FedRAMP includes continuous monitoring, incident response, and vulnerability scanning, strengthening the overall security framework.

5. Data protection by design

FedRAMP requires robust encryption (at rest and in transit), role-based access controls, and secure auditing core components of a resilient security architecture.

6. Transparency and oversight

Authorized systems undergo regular reviews and are held to evolving standards, providing agencies with confidence in the integrity and accountability of their cloud services.

Alignment with state and local frameworks

FedRAMP functions as the foundational framework that supports and often supersedes state level risk and authorization programs, including StateRAMP (a national nonprofit initiative for state and local governments) and state specific programs like TX-RAMP (Texas), AZ-RAMP (Arizona), and others. These programs are modeled after or closely aligned with FedRAMP’s robust standards, leveraging the same core principles such as NIST 800-53 controls, standardized assessment methodologies, and continuous monitoring requirements. As a result, cloud service providers that achieve FedRAMP authorization are well-positioned to meet or exceed the requirements of these state programs. This alignment enables a more efficient path to multi-jurisdictional compliance, reduces duplicative assessment efforts, and reinforces FedRAMP’s role as the superset framework underpinning cloud security for all levels of government in the U.S. Finally, the result of the FedRAMP process is an “Authority to Operate” (ATO), which is a formal authorization from the government for a CSP to operate and handle sensitive data. While “certification” is often used in the same context as authorization, it can also refer to the process of meeting FedRAMP requirements and preparing for authorization.

OpenText Fax Cloud Connect and Core Fax: Meeting the standards of secure federal communication

OpenText is committed to achieving FedRAMP authorization for its digital cloud fax solutions OpenText Fax Cloud Connect and OpenText Core Fax by the first half of 2026. This is not a theoretical goal; meaningful progress is already well underway.

OpenText currently operates a FedRAMP-authorized environment that hosts several approved products, and we are actively working to extend this secure platform to include both Core Fax and Fax Cloud Connect. To support this effort, OpenText has established a sovereign U.S. environment for Core Fax, ensuring that all data remains within U.S. jurisdiction fully aligned with FedRAMP’s stringent data residency and sovereignty requirements.

Additionally, we are partnering with a certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) to perform an independent assessment of both solutions against the FedRAMP authorization requirements. This ensures a transparent, impartial, and rigorous validation of our security posture.

Through this approach, OpenText is not just aiming for compliance. We are delivering secure, trustworthy digital fax solutions that federal agencies can adopt with confidence.

Why secure cloud faxing still matters – six real use cases

Secure faxing may not dominate headlines in the same way cloud collaboration tools do, but it remains a foundational part of critical workflows where legal, personal, or sensitive data must be transmitted reliably and compliantly. Below are six real-world scenarios where FedRAMP compliant faxing plays an essential role:

1. Health record transfers across agencies

A Department of Veterans Affairs clinic needs to send medical documentation to a Department of Defense medical center. These transmissions involve protected health information (PHI) and must comply with HIPAA and federal cybersecurity standards. A FedRAMP-authorized fax solution ensures this information is transmitted securely and reliably.

2. Federal contract submissions

Government contractors frequently submit sensitive bid documents, acquisition forms, and defense-related materials via fax. This method remains preferred due to its legal enforceability and chain-of-custody features. FedRAMP compliance ensures that transmitted materials are encrypted, traceable, and stored securely.

3. Military procurement and defense logistics

Procurement officers within the Department of Defense often need to fax technical specs, procurement requests, or logistics plans to suppliers and internal teams. These documents may contain controlled unclassified information (CUI). A FedRAMP compliant fax system protects the confidentiality and integrity of that data across all endpoints.

4. Emergency response collaboration

During national emergencies, agencies like FEMA rely on fax to rapidly exchange signed waivers, resource deployment plans, and public safety documents. With FedRAMP compliant faxing, sensitive materials can be shared confidently, even in chaotic, time-sensitive environments.

5. Higher education loan and grant processing

Federal student aid offices and higher education institutions transmit thousands of loan forms, eligibility records, and grant documentation containing personally identifiable information (PII). Secure faxing remains integral to this process. A FedRAMP authorized platform guarantees compliance with federal privacy regulations.

6. Whistleblower and ethics reporting

Agencies that receive confidential or anonymous reports, particularly those related to ethics, legal investigations, or internal audits, often use fax due to its traceability and secure delivery. FedRAMP compliance provides the technical assurance needed to protect these communications.

Looking ahead

Today, our OpenText Core Fax and OpenText Fax Cloud Connect solutions are built for reliability, compliance, and secure document exchange. With our roadmap firmly set toward FedRAMP authorization in 2026, we are taking the necessary steps to support our public sector clients in their mission to operate securely and efficiently.

Our sovereign U.S. environment, third-party assessment strategy, and commitment to continuous monitoring place us in a strong position to support some of the most demanding and security conscious organizations in the country.

Secure faxing remains a cornerstone of government communication especially when certainty, privacy, and auditability matter most. With FedRAMP authorization on the horizon, OpenText digital fax solutions are poised to deliver that trust at the highest level.