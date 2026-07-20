Why Energy Leaders Must Learn to Decide, Act, and Transact Differently in the Age of AI

For decades, energy and resource companies built their competitive advantage on physical assets. Today, the competitive advantage is increasingly digital.

The challenge isn’t a lack of data. It’s the opposite.

Utilities, oil and gas operators, chemical manufacturers, mining companies, and renewable energy providers are drowning in information while struggling to turn it into action. Engineering drawings, maintenance records, supplier communications, safety documentation, contracts, work orders, and operational data are scattered across systems, departments, and partners.

At the same time, executives are being asked to scale AI, improve productivity, strengthen resilience, reduce risk, and protect margins.

That’s why the next phase of digital transformation isn’t about collecting more information. It’s about mastering three connected capabilities: Decide. Act. Transact.

The pressure on operations has fundamentally changed

Five years ago, most operational leaders focused on reliability, safety, and production.

Today, boards expect much more. COOs, CIOs, and Chief Digital Officers are being asked to:

Increase workforce productivity

Scale AI initiatives beyond pilots

Improve operational resilience

Reduce operating costs

Manage growing cyber and compliance risks

Accelerate business outcomes

For many organizations, these priorities compete for attention. The organizations pulling ahead are finding ways to connect them.

Decide faster with trusted information

Every operational decision is only as good as the information behind it.

Consider a maintenance planner preparing for a refinery turnaround. The required information may reside across engineering systems, contractor documentation, inspection reports, equipment histories, and regulatory records.

If that information is incomplete, outdated, or difficult to find, decision quality suffers. The same challenge exists across the industry:

Utilities managing grid modernization programs

Oil and gas companies optimizing production

Chemical manufacturers improving plant reliability

Mining companies balancing output, safety, and sustainability goals

The first challenge is not AI. The first challenge is trust. Before people or AI agents can make better decisions, they need governed, reliable information that provides context and confidence.

That’s why leading organizations are investing in stronger information management foundations that make critical operational knowledge easier to discover, understand, and use.

Act before disruption becomes downtime

Making better decisions is important. Executing them quickly is what creates value.

Across energy and resource industries, operational disruptions have become increasingly costly. Supply chain constraints, workforce shortages, aging infrastructure, extreme weather events, and regulatory pressure create new operational challenges every day.

Organizations that can rapidly identify issues and respond effectively gain a measurable advantage.

Imagine a field engineer (that I once was) accessing the latest approved procedures at the point of work. Or an operations team identifying emerging equipment risks before they impact production. Or a supply chain manager quickly rerouting critical materials around disruptions.

These are not technology stories. They are operational stories. The companies achieving the greatest results are creating environments where people and AI-enabled systems can act on trusted information instead of spending valuable time searching for it.

Transact with confidence across the ecosystem

No energy company operates alone. Operational success depends on hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of interactions with suppliers, contractors, partners, regulators, and customers.

Every purchase order, invoice, engineering transmittal, compliance report, service request, and contract represents a business transaction. Yet many organizations still manage these processes through disconnected workflows that create delays, risk, and inefficiencies.

As AI becomes embedded into business operations, transaction quality becomes even more important. Organizations need confidence that transactions are complete, governed, auditable, and connected to the broader operational context.

When information, actions, and transactions work together, organizations create a powerful operational advantage.

The next competitive advantage is operational intelligence

The energy sector has entered a new phase. Success will not be defined by who adopts AI first. It will be defined by who enables people and AI to work from trusted information, execute with confidence, and conduct business seamlessly across the enterprise.

The leaders who win will excel at three things:

Decide using trusted information.

Act with speed and confidence.

Transact securely and efficiently across their ecosystems.

For CIOs, CDOs, COOs, and operational leaders, the question is no longer whether AI will transform the business. The question is whether your information foundation is ready to support the decisions, actions, and transactions that will define the next decade of growth.

So,what’s next?

Ready to establish an AI-ready information foundation that helps your organization decide with confidence, act with speed, and transact with trust? Speak to an OpenText expert.