Resilience Is Now an Information Discipline for Energy Leaders 

For years, resilience in energy and resources was framed as a physical challenge – protecting assets, diversifying supply routes, and managing price volatility. Recent global and regional disruptions have made one thing clear: resilience today is just as much an information discipline as an operational one.

When physical, digital, legal, and supply chain disruptions occur simultaneously, the organizations that recover fastest are not just those with the strongest assets – but those that can access trusted information, coordinate at scale, and prove compliance under pressure.

Based on what energy operators are facing now, five best practices are emerging as foundational to modern resilience.

Get enterprise content in order – before a crisis forces the issue

When operations are disrupted, access to accurate information becomes the first bottleneck. Engineering drawings, asset documentation, operating procedures, contracts, and so much more are often scattered across shared drives, legacy systems, or offline repositories. In crisis conditions, teams can spend days searching for the right version of the right document – time they simply don’t have.

Resilient organizations treat enterprise content as critical infrastructure. They establish a governed system of record for operational and business content, ensure engineering documentation is controlled and accessible, and modernize legacy repositories that slow response.

Solutions such as OpenText Content Management, OpenText Content Aviator, OpenText Content management for Engineering, and Smart Migration support this shift by creating trusted, searchable content foundations that scale across capital projects, operations, and partner ecosystems.

Strengthen cloud architecture and sovereign data continuity

Recent disruptions have shown that redundancy inside a single cloud region is not enough. When shared dependencies fail, entire environments – not just applications – can become inaccessible. As a result, resilience conversations are moving beyond “where data lives” to a more practical question: Will data remain accessible under our control during disruption?

Energy and infrastructure operators are increasingly exploring layered disaster recovery approaches, including cross region disaster recovery, cross provider in region disaster recovery, and hybrid disaster recovery models that balance availability with sovereignty requirements.

At the same time, digital operations resilience becomes essential – monitoring, observability, and automated response must continue even when primary systems are degraded. This is where digital operations and OpenText-aware platforms help ensure visibility and continuity across complex, distributed environments.

Strengthen cybersecurity for critical infrastructure environments

Cybersecurity risk escalates dramatically during instability. Emergency access, remote operations, contractor connectivity, and accelerated system restarts all expand the attack surface—particularly in OT and industrial environments where availability is paramount.

Best practice organizations shift from perimeter-based security to data-centric and identity-centric security models that protect sensitive information wherever it moves. This includes enforcing least privilege access, monitoring abnormal data behavior, and maintaining visibility across IT and OpenText environments. The goal is not only to stop attacks, but to detect, contain, and recover without disrupting operations. In an always on threat landscape, cybersecurity becomes inseparable from operational resilience.

Ensure supply chain resilience and partner coordination

Disruptions rarely stop at the fence line. When shipping routes are constrained or suppliers become unavailable, energy operators must rapidly identify alternative vendors, qualify contractors, and coordinate engineering and procurement activities across multiple parties.

Supply chain resilience depends on visibility and trustworthy collaboration. Leaders are rethinking just in time models, improving documentation flows with EPCs and suppliers, and ensuring that procurement and engineering data moves securely and transparently across organizational boundaries. Those who can quickly align partners around shared, governed information gain a clear advantage – securing scarce resources faster and reducing delays during critical repair or rebuild windows.

Modernize legal document management and compliance readiness

Disruption often triggers legal and regulatory consequences immediately – force majeure assessments, insurance claims, contractual disputes, and regulatory reporting. Without strong information governance, legal teams are forced to respond manually, increasing risk at exactly the wrong time.

Resilient organizations ensure legal documents, contracts, and regulated records are centrally managed, searchable, and defensible. Automated retention, litigation holds, audit trails, and analytics help teams respond quickly and confidently to scrutiny. More importantly, they enable organizations to prove what actions were taken, when, and based on what information – a capability that has become essential as regulators, insurers, and partners demand greater transparency during and after disruption.

From operational strength to information resilience

Physical assets will always matter in energy and resources. But recent events have underscored a deeper truth: information availability determines recovery speed. Organizations that treat information as strategic infrastructure – not administrative overhead -are better prepared to withstand disruption, adapt under pressure, and emerge stronger.

Resilience is no longer just about surviving the next event. It’s about building an information foundation that makes the organization ready for whatever comes next.