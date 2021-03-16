What’s new in OpenText eDOCS CE 21.1

For law firms, corporate legal departments, and other professional services organizations producing high-touch, high-value work product, quickly viewing recently accessed documents and actions performed is vital to streamlining individual and team productivity.

With new activity search tiles and enhancements to OpenText™ InfoCenter (IC), the OpenText™ eDOCS modern UI, CE 21.1 delivers productivity features and enhancements for knowledge workers looking to quickly access, edit, and collaborate on timely matters.

Improve productivity and team collaboration with faster content search tiles that track activities

With the new Recent Activities search tile, subject matter experts, including lawyers, can immediately access documents they interacted with in the last 30 days. The new IC home tile automatically displays a list of recent user activities including recently searched, accessed, viewed, and emailed. By clicking on the activity, users can quickly see documents accessed for matter research, eliminating the need for Administrators to run a business intelligence report on their recent activities.

Additionally, with the new User Activities tile, document authors can see a list of users who have performed actions within the last 30 days against documents they saved into eDOCS. Authors can quickly see team members who have reviewed or made changes to documents, supporting timely matter and project collaboration timelines.

With CE 21.1, eDOCS InfoCenter’s new search tiles – Recent Activities and User Activities – document authors and teams can speed up research, reviews, and collaboration by tracking interactions with documents within the past 30 days.

New enhancements improve InfoCenter experience

eDOCS CE 21.1 also adds efficiency enhancements to InfoCenter including:

Increased feature parity compared to the DM Extensions.

Improvements to the cloud integration with Microsoft™ OneDrive™ released in eDOCS CE 20.4.

A new preference to remove original document from OneDrive after the document is saved to eDOCS providing greater version integrity.

Whether accessed in the cloud, on premise or with mobile or desktop, or via any Microsoft productivity, collaboration or file share application, OpenText™ eDOCS CE 21.1 helps teams quickly and securely collaborate, share, and manage high value content – efficiently via InfoCenter.

Want to learn more about what’s new in OpenText eDOCS?