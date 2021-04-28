What’s new in OpenText Core Share and Core Signature

The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes some great updates to both OpenText™ Core Share and OpenText™ Core Signature. Check out the latest updates below.

April 2021: What’s new in OpenText Core Share 21.2 and Core Signature 21.2

Collections in Core Share are a great way to organize folders and files on a subject, for a project, or any other case where content is useful to provide a “logical compilation” for a user and collaborators from a variety of stakeholders and locations across the tenant.

Collections do not require files to be manually copied or moved – meaning the file hierarchy is kept intact – and all permissions are respected. For users you share a Collection with, it prevents them from having to search folder-by-folder and file-by-file to locate something that ought to be easier to find.

By right clicking a file in their Core Share Desktop Sync folder, users can apply a “lock” to let collaborators know that it is either being edited or that they don’t want others editing the file. Regardless of whether collaborators are attempting to edit the file via the Core Share web app/browser or their own Desktop Sync Folder, the applied lock syncs immediately.

A file lock indicator lets Core Share Desktop Sync users easily identify files that are being edited by other collaborators. This feature lets Core Share Desktop Sync users know that they should either wait to edit the document, join a co-authoring Microsoft Office Online app session to edit the document simultaneously with another collaborator, or, if they have sufficient permissions, manually unlock the document.

Android devices coming soon.

Mark Folders for Offline Access: users can now select entire folders to work with when they are offline. Changes can be resynced to the Core Share Files List in the cloud when they are reconnected.

Mark Collections for Offline Access: users can also mark a Collection for viewing and editing when offline, and can tap the "sync" button once reconnected and have any changes synchronized.

Personal Annotations on PDF Files: users can make Personal Annotations in PDF documents, which can be viewed online or offline. Personal Annotations are "per-user," meaning that only the specific user will see the annotations. Annotations are viewable while the user is online or offline, meaning they don't have to download the document or mark the PDF for offline access.

New Admin Security Settings – mandatory share expiration: With this enhancement, Core Share administrators who set the "Mandatory Sharing Expiration" option in the Security Settings page to "on" can also set a default duration length for all shares sent by all users in the tenant.

To provide a more trusted experience for your organization’s document signers, the Core Signature Add-On for Core Share now offers a variety of custom branding capabilities when sending documents for electronic signing, including:

Add your organization’s logo to the Core Signature document and template organization page in Core Share.

Customize the “From” email address and domain that appears in the signature request that a signer receives from the Core Signature Add-On when a user sends a document out for signing.

Tailor the signer experience so they are brought to a specific website, custom page or message upon signing a document.

Profile Mapping: Map metadata profiles created in Core Share with Content Server. Admins can now map metadata profiles directly from the Core Share Metadata list by simply using the Metadata Synchronization tool in Content Server Administration. A list of available metadata profiles in the Core Share tenant connected to the Content Server instance is brought up and the Content Server Admin simply assigns a name for the profile and clicks “Add” – the profile will now be available for application to any files and folders that are shareable via Content Server to Core Share.

Metadata Synchronization: Any Content Server metadata Category applied to a shared file or folder with Core Share will be modifiable by collaborators with any changes/entries automatically synchronized back to Content Server. For example, a file with the “Contract Details” Category applied to it – with Contract Name, Contract Number, and Vendor Tax Code – can be applied in Content Server and shared with a vendor via Core Share with Vendor Tax Code left blank for the vendor to complete. The Vendor adds “Tax00001” as their code using the “Metadata” profile for the shared file in Core Share. When the Content Server user checks the Category information for that shared file, they will now see “Tax00001” – extremely powerful and valuable stuff!

The latest version of Core Share introduces viewing and editing on Android devices using Microsoft Office365 mobile apps. With the Core Share app (available on Google Play), users can now access, share, edit, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files right from their Android (v7.0 and above) device.

Canadian customers who require their data to be stored and managed within the country can now take advantage of the new Core Share and Core Signature data center to have all content and user data stored in Canada.

Customers can now add Core Signature capabilities for securely sending and managing documents for electronic signature from their Asia-Pacific-based Core Share tenants. Additionally, OpenText now offers self-service management options for Core Signature. To sign up for a free trial of Core Signature, visit our web page.

Users can now select Hebrew as their language of preference, in addition to French and English, while working in Core Share.

This version introduces two new notification types for Core Share users: App Extension completion notifications let App creators know when someone has completed their App, and Share Expiry notifications warn collaborators of an impending expiration of a shared file or folder.

Deeper integrations with OpenText™ Content Services platforms (OpenText™ Content Suite, OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Documentum ™, OpenText™ Trading Grid™ and OpenText™ eDocs) offering enhanced sharing, collaboration and e-signing creating a complete system of agreement

Expanded global access with the availability of a data center in Sydney, Australia, customers in the Asia-Pacific regions can retain and manage access to their content from their own locale.

Extended language support with adding French as an option for users to customize their user interface allowing them to work in their preferred language

Enhanced security and compliance capabilities with the introduction of a Content Administrator role to access and manage all user content providing tighter controls for core content manageability and business continuity