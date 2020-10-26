What’s new in OpenText Core Share and OpenText Core Signature 20.4

As part of OpenText™ Cloud Editions 20.4, OpenText™ Core Share and OpenText™ Core Signature, SaaS applications that facilitate secure content collaboration and e-signature, now include a wealth of new features and functionality. The new capabilities were developed to intentionally focus on the demands of a remote workforce that needs to securely share, collaborate and digitally sign documents when working remotely with partners and customers behind and beyond the corporate firewall.

Core Share 20.4 provides users with additional functionality allowing for deeper access to content from anywhere at any time with enhanced control over how they view, interact and share documents with others. Core Signature 20.4 provides extended capabilities for users to sign and approve agreements and contracts directly from within the content workflow.

The new features in Core Share and Core Signature 20.4 are intended to enrich our customer’s user experience by providing:

Deeper integrations – with OpenText™ Content Services platforms (OpenText™ Content Suite, OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Documentum ™, OpenText™ Trading Grid™ and OpenText™ eDocs) offering enhanced sharing, collaboration and e-signing creating a complete system of agreement

– with OpenText™ Content Services platforms (OpenText™ Content Suite, OpenText™ Extended ECM, OpenText™ Documentum ™, OpenText™ Trading Grid™ and OpenText™ eDocs) offering enhanced sharing, collaboration and e-signing creating a complete system of agreement Expanded global access – with the availability of a data center in Sydney, Australia, customers in the Asia-Pacific regions can retain and manage access to their content from their own locale

– with the availability of a data center in Sydney, Australia, customers in the Asia-Pacific regions can retain and manage access to their content from their own locale Extended language support – with adding French as an option for users to customize their user interface allowing them to work in their preferred language

– with adding French as an option for users to customize their user interface allowing them to work in their preferred language Enhanced security and compliance capabilities – with the introduction of a Content Administrator role to access and manage all user content providing tighter controls for core content manageability and business continuity

