What’s new in OpenText Core Content CE 21.4

Organizations know that the old ways of doing business—manual processes, isolated systems, ever-increasing information sprawl—are not sustainable. The next few years will be a pivotal time as pressure to digitally transform increases and the need for organizations to adapt faster grows. By adopting new technology and purpose-built solutions that are quicker and easier to deploy, configure, manage and use, organizations will be able to keep pace with the changing needs of their employees.

As a next-generation SaaS content services platform, OpenText™ Core Content, which was introduced earlier this year, helps organizations quickly manage the content lifecycle around their existing business processes while reaping the simplified deployment, management, and implementation benefits of SaaS.

New innovations for Core Content, as part of Cloud Editions (CE) 21.4, empower employees to manage, access and share the documents they need within the applications they use daily.

Simple and secure SaaS content management for Salesforce users

Core Content introduces SaaS content management for Salesforce users via an integration to the Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud. Users can:

Create Business Workspaces for Salesforce objects and sync metadata

Seamlessly move between Salesforce and Core Content with SSO authentication

Increase productivity by having content readily available within the context of the business process

Alleviate existing content lifecycle management limitations and extract greater value from the Salesforce Sales and Service cloud

The Core Content integration to Salesforce enables business users with advanced document management capabilities to enhance collaboration and efficiencies inside the organization, and externally with customers and partners, while seamlessly automating records management processes and controls behind the scenes.

Example of the OpenText Core Content integration to Salesforce.

Combined business content management, collaboration and co-authoring in Microsoft Teams

Core Content gives users freedom to choose how they want to collaborate on documents with their peers via an integration to Microsoft Teams. Users can:

Share documents from Core Content to a Microsoft Teams channel

Leverage the extensive collaborative capabilities of Microsoft Teams such as co-authoring

Stop the share and revoke access as needed

Example of the OpenText Core Content integration to Microsoft Teams.

Comprehensive business content management using Core Content with OpenText™ Core Case Management

Core Content deepens the integration to Core Case Management to enable comprehensive business content management within a single user interface (UI). Users can:

Easily view and organize content generated by Core Case Management business processes within the Core Content workspace

Manage the content lifecycle in context of its formal and informal business processes

The combination of Core Content and Core Case Management brings the proven OpenText model of deeply embedding content into process to the SaaS environment, making content available when and where people work and forming a backbone for modern work.

Example of the OpenText Core Content integration to Core Case Management.

Learn more

Interested in learning more about the next generation SaaS content services platform from OpenText? Request a free trial or check out our How-To video playlist on YouTube to see the product in action.

Core Content is part of an industry-leading, integrated portfolio of off-cloud and cloud offerings that offer flexible, hybrid solutions to both simple and complex content management challenges. Read more CE 21.4 highlights.