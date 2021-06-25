The latest announcement by OpenText of Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ Axcelerate™. Check out the latest updates below.

June 2021: What’s new in OpenText Axcelerate CE 21.2

Legal teams and law firms are under pressure to contain the cost of eDiscovery against rising data volumes and new forms of data such as chat. Axcelerate CE 21.2 provides enhanced control and automation to start review sooner and enhanced chat, data sorting and batching capabilities to complete review faster.

Driving down the cost of eDiscovery requires a holistic approach to eliminating process lags and maximizing efficiency across all stages of a project. Axcelerate CE 21.2 introduces enhancements to improve control and automation of left-side tasks on the EDRM to get to review sooner:

Customize project welcome emails to better provide context for reviewers (available for Axcelerate OnDemand and Private Cloud);

Run searches as jobs to keep working while large searches run in the background; and,

Automatically decrypt Azure® RMS data via the Microsoft® Information Protection SDK® to quickly expose this data for processing.

Review comprises 70% of total eDiscovery project costs. Every capability that helps speed the review process has a material impact on containing costs. Axcelerate CE 21.2 includes the following features to complete review faster:

Sort data by word count to better eliminate non-relevant data such as images with alt text; and,

Group batches by any data field to better align data to the expertise of individual reviewers.

Reviewing chat data can take significantly longer than other forms of data because of its volume and structure. Axcelerate CE 21.2 introduces new capabilities to review chat data faster with greater precision:

Break down chat histories into manageable blocks of time to narrow the volume of data that requires review and make review easier;

See chat attachments such as links, images and audio/video files to include related data faster; and,

Connect loose chat files for easier inclusion.

Axcelerate drives down the cost of eDiscovery through analytics and automation. Axcelerate CE 21.2 builds on these capabilities to further help legal teams and law firms to streamline processes before review can begin and to help speed review processes as well.

For more information please visit the OpenText Axcelerate product page, the OpenText Discovery page or the Axcelerate – driving down the cost of eDiscovery video.

The Axcelerate Investigation platform–first released in October 2020 and part of the integrated OpenText™ Axcelerate™ investigation and eDiscovery solution–goes beyond traditional ECA tools to assist teams to find the facts quickly for active or anticipated litigation and investigations. Axcelerate Investigation combines robust collection, processing and culling with powerful front-loaded analytics in a single solution. Legal teams gain early insight into their data leveraging advanced analytics, minimize resources and costs, and maximize efficiency. A single platform, Axcelerate Investigation reduces potentially error-prone data transfers common with multiple point solutions and also reduces–or eliminates altogether–time-consuming and costly downstream document review costs. When full review and production of data is warranted, all data and work product can be automatically uploaded directly from Axcelerate Investigation to Axcelerate Review & Analysis OnDemand.

Axcelerate Visualizer, first introduced in October 2020, brings data analytics into focus for rapid insight into matters of all sizes and complexity. Axcelerate Visualizer Heat Maps expand on these capabilities by introducing flexible visual associations amongst analytics tools for greater visibility into the relationships, patterns and anomalies within the data.

Axcelerate Visualizer Heat Maps expand on these capabilities by introducing flexible visual associations amongst analytics tools for greater visibility into the relationships, patterns and anomalies within the data. Visualizer Heat Maps present new opportunities for insights that were previously impossible, or highly manual and time-consuming to derive. For example, reviewers can see file types overlaid with MIME types, or file sizes etc. for a multi-dimensional understanding of data or fact versus opinion ratings can be superimposed by custodian to better understand which custodians are prone to unsubstantiated assertions, and more.

Axcelerate CE 21.1 also introduces the integrated conversion of Excel files to expedite and simplify the review and redaction of this often-critical file type. Axcelerate CE 21.1 adds extensive and flexible redaction capabilities to help assure that privileged, personal or other sensitive data within Excel files can be effectively remediated with greater ease and assurance.

Other review efficiency enhancements in Axcelerate CE 21.1 include new tools for reviewing data in context so reviewers can choose how they want data to be ordered (e.g. by Bates number), and enhancements to the review progress and reviewer productivity reports so project leads can better deliver projects on time and within budget. Axcelerate’s extensive data source connectors have been expanded further with CE 21.1 – new connectors for WebDAV™ / Druva™, Google™ Calendar™, Google™ Cloud Storage™ and AWS™ S3™ have been added.

With an increase in regulations, ESI types and data volumes, and data privacy mandates, efficiently assessing data and finding the information that will tell the story quickly yet comprehensively is critical to making decisions early on to manage costs and risk.

The all-new Axcelerate Investigation platform, part of the integrated OpenText™ Axcelerate™ investigation and eDiscovery solution, goes beyond traditional ECA tools to find the facts quickly for active or anticipated litigation. Axcelerate Investigation drives effective early case assessment and analysis by combining data collection, processing and culling capabilities with front-ended analytics to swiftly find facts and patterns for rapid insight and decision-making. These include stackable metadata filters, powerful text analytics and predictive analytics. If a full document review is warranted, data can be transferred seamlessly to the full Axcelerate cloud.

Axcelerate Investigation is also ideally suited to support a broad range of other types of investigations such as compliance, human resources, M&A due diligence, C-suite vetting and more.

Axcelerate’s new Visualizer dashboard brings data analytics into focus for rapid insight into matters of all sizes and complexity. The new feature allows reviewers to expedite the ability to drill into the analytics faster to find facts and uncover responsive data with greater speed and precision. Axcelerate Visualizer incorporates communications, custodians, file mime types, office flags, phrase analytics, and more.

Axcelerate Visualizer is highly customizable. Reviewers and investigators can choose what data is displayed, how data is presented (e.g. bar graph, pie chart, etc.) and the level of detail for each vantage point into Axcelerate’s analytics. Axcelerate Visualizer is available across the Axcelerate platform including Axcelerate Investigation and Axcelerate Review and Analysis.

With an increasingly remote workforce, chat has become a prolific part of organizational communications. Axcelerate CE 20.4 introduces the ability to parse data from chat platforms by transposing the data to align to the Axcelerate chat format.

Once ingested into Axcelerate, chat data and related content such as reactions and edits are displayed in a familiar chat style layout for easy review. What’s more is that Axcelerate treats chat like any other potentially critical data. Chat data is integrated into Axcelerate’s smart filters with its own dedicated filter and analyzed in tandem with all other data as part of concept groups, phrase analysis, text analytics and predictive analytics.

Axcelerate CE 20.4 includes a pre-configured parser for Microsoft® Teams® and a generic chat parser for virtually any other chat platform. Additional pre-configured parsers will be rolled out with subsequent releases.

Axcelerate CE 20.4 also includes new reports to quickly assess reviewer productivity and review progress to improve the ability to manage projects and address bottlenecks. PST extraction has also been enhanced for improved speed and reliability and export templates have been introduced to reduce effort on repeated workflows with similar criteria. New connectors for Gmail™ and Google™ Drive™ are also included to expand Axcelerate’s reach across data sources.

The new UI provides more than a usable interface. It surfaces contextual insights in a highly visual display that is easy to navigate and allows reviewers to quickly understand the content under review.

Axcelerate Release 16 EP7 introduced integration with OpenText™ Magellan™ text analytics for sentiment analysis and automated entity identification for people and places. Auto-identification and extraction of entities (organizations) help reviewers answer “who” and “where” questions and home in on relevant content faster.

Enrichment jobs now automatically enhance documents for sentiment and all types of entities with a single operation. In addition to sentiment tonality pie charts, sentiment indicators are automatically ranked within documents so reviewers can zero in on the top positive and negative statements within each document. Statements are also rated as to whether they are based on opinions or facts to help reviewers assess the voracity of interesting comments.

Automated document summaries make the efficient review more efficient, eliminating the need to open individual files and review them to figure out what they are about. Individual sentences are assessed within each document and the most representative content is assembled into a concise paragraph for quick insights.

Axcelerate’s new Predictive Search provides a “find more like me” capability to easily home in on relevant content. Documents that are known in advance to be highly relevant, or the best exemplars uncovered in initial search results, are compared against the entire corpus to quickly surface documents with similar content. Predictive Search can also be used as a QC tool to quickly assess whether the final discovery set is inclusive of all relevant content.

The new negative proximity operator is a powerful tool for isolating homonyms and terms that often appear in signature lines, such as attorney-client privileged, enhancing efficiency and search effectiveness by reducing, or eliminating altogether, false positives, thus minimizing the number of documents that require review. Reviewers can stipulate that keywords have to be within a specified number of words to other keywords to be surfaced as a positive hit, substantially reducing false hits.

Axcelerate CE 20.2 delivers an intuitive UI with simplified navigation and Predictive Search, enhanced entity extraction, document summaries, and a negative proximity operator each of which contribute to review efficiency. Together they deliver a multiplier effect to further elevate Axcelerate as a leading end-to-end eDiscovery solution on a single platform.